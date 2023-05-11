Babus, mantris & buzz: Now Pilot is speaking his 'Mann ki Baat'

Now Pilot is speaking his 'Mann ki Baat'

Nowadays, Sachin Pilot, Congress leader, is telling his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, related to CM Ashok Gehlot. But the problem is the party does not seem to be interested in listening to his repeated RaGa.

Former DG of Tamil Nadu joins RJD

Former Tamil Nadu DG Karunasagar, who hails from Bihar, has joined Bihar's ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. He is a former 1991 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Another list of Secretary level postings early next month?

Another list of Secretary level postings in the Government of India is now expected early next month.

Tenure of Arvind Shrivastava as Addl Secretary, PMO extended

The tenure of Arvind Shrivastava as Additional Secretary, PMO, has been extended for a period of two years from May 10, 2023. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

Application invited for Member, CERC

The power ministry has invited applications for the post of Member, CERC. The post will fall vacant on January 21 next year. Interested can apply till June 15, 2023.

G20 review meeting held in PMO

A review meeting of G20 was held in PMO on Tuesday. The Principal Secretary to the PM, PK Mishra, chaired the meeting. Senior officers of various ministries attended the meeting.

Somesh Kumar is Chief Adviser to Telangana CM

Somesh Kumar, former Chief Secretary, has been appointed as Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister in Telangana. He is a retired IAS officer.

Four IPS officers in Kerala likely to get DG rank

In Kerala, five DG level officers are retiring in the next three months. This includes DGP Anil Kant (1988 batch). The officers reaching their superannuation are Arun kumar Sinha (1987 batch), B Sandhya (1988 batch) and S Anandakrishnan (1989 batch) in May, Anil Kant in June and Tomin Thachankary (1987 batch) in July. It is learnt that ADGPs K Padmakumar (1989 batch), Shaikh Darvesh (1990 batch), Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi (1991 batch) and TK Vinod Kumar (1992 batch) will get DG rank after the retirement of these officers.

Four IRS-Customs officers promoted to PrCC/PrDG grade

Four IRS-Customs officers have been promoted to the grade of PrCC/PrDG of Customs and Indirect Taxes. They are: Rajesh Sodhi, Dr Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Dr Sandeep Srivastava and Roopam Kapoor.

Tripti Patra Ghosh appointed Joint CGA, office of CGA

Mrs Tripti Patra Ghosh has been appointed as Joint Controller General of Accounts in the office of CGA. She is a 1994 batch ICAS officer.

High-level team visits Kuno National Park, submits report

Worried over the death of two cheetahs in Kuno National Park, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA directed a high-level team to visit the park and submit a detailed report. The team comprised of Adrian Tordiffe, University of Pretoria, South Africa, Vincent van dan Merwe, Manager, Cheetah Metapopulation Project, South Africa, Qamar Qureshi, Scientist, Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun and Amit Mallick, Inspector General of Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority, New Delhi. The team reviewed the current status of the Project Cheetah. It examined all aspects and submitted a comprehensive report on the way forward.

Government approves posting of women officers along the LoC

In a major development, the Ministry of Defence, Department of Military Affairs, has approved an amendment to existing cadre management provisions for Women Officers of the Territorial Army (TA). A considered proposal was prepared to extend the employment scope for women officers in TA which has now been approved by the Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

Santosh Kumar Jha in race for CMD, KRCL

Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations & Commercial), KRCL, appears to be a board level contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL).

Interviews for Director (Pers), WCL on May 12

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Personnel), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) on May 12, 2023.

FACT declares financial results, earns highest profit of Rs 613 cr for yr 22-23

Kishore Rungta, CMD, The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), informed that the company has given an outstanding performance for the year 2022-23 with an all-time high turnover and highest operating profit. The FACT declared financial results with highest profit of Rs 613 crore and highest sales of Rs 6198 crore.

A tough IPS cop, who is a teacher too

In his 12-year police career in Madhya Pradesh, Amit Singh, now Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in the Narcotics Cell, has led tough operations and cracked big crime cases successfully. But there is another side of this 2009 batch officer’s personality. He is taking time out from the busy schedule to upskill civil service aspirants to crack this prestigious competition. For almost a decade, this 43-year-old officer has been guiding Union and state civil services aspirants. Singh is not alone in this mission and he is accompanied by a dozen friends including Gujarat cadre IAS officer Alok Pande.

