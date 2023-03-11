Babus, mantris & buzz: Now it’s turn of KCR and family?

PTI

Now it’s turn of KCR and family?

The way PM Narendra Modi was given treatment in Telangana by CM KCR, political analyst do not rule out the possibility of central agencies action against CM KCR and his family members and close associates in coming months.

Will Kavitha go the Sisodia way?

Political watcher feel that K C R,s daughter K Kavitha who is being interrogated by the ED may also go Manish Sisodia way. One can wait and watch.

In Karnataka today “Touch and Go”

Generally people say that this time the Congress is winning the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha elections. But, as things stand today situation is “touch and go”.

Hopeful 1989 and 1990 batch IAS officers!

Atleast two 1989 and 2 1990 batch IAS officers can hope to get empanelled to the rank of Secretary in the Government of India in a couple of weeks.

Altogether four officers quit IRS-IT

John Brendan Tamsang ACIT; S Srinivas JCIT; Mrs S Aruna DDIT and Baidya Nath Mehta, ACIT have resigned from Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre(IRS-IT).

In Gujarat why Modi is supreme?

In Gujarat Modi can never be forgotten because of his long term plan for utilization of surplus Narmada waters ,thereby utilizing more than the water allocated to Gujarat by the Narmada Waters Disputes Redressal Award.

A PCOM writes, “Should I loot banks to increase revenue for Railways?”

Under the severe pressure for generating revenue by the Railway Ministry, a Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) of a Railway Zone wrote, "Please tell me what should I do, either I should loot some banks and deposit money to the Railway's coffer or deposit my PF and sell wife's ornaments and ancestral property to increase revenue?”

Three IDAS officers promoted to STS

Three IDAS officers: Prem Kumar S, Aarthi C and Dhanasekar Rathinam have been promoted to the Senior Time Scale (STS).

Nitish Kumar gets posting in J&K police

Consequent upon repatriation, from NIA to his cadre, Nitish Kumar has been posted as IG, CID in Jammu &Kashmir Police, He is a 1998 batch IPS officer.

Many claimant for two posts in Delhi Police

In Delhi Police, some IPS officers are trying hard to grab the 2 posts of Special CPs, Law & Order. These posts are going to fall vacant soon after the completion of tenure of present Special CPs. As per sources new postings are likely soon.

9 IAS officers assigned new responsibilities in Kerala

Nine IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in Kerala. Mohammed Y Safirulla K, OSD Finance (Resources), will hold full additional charge of Project Director, e-Health, in addition to his existing duties, while Mrs Haritha V Kumar is transferred as District Collector, Alappuzha and Mrs Geetha A is now District Collector, Kozhikode. Similarly, Dr Reenu Raj is posted as District Collector, Wayanad; Umesh N S K as District Collector, Emakulam; V R K Teja Mylavarapu as District Collector, Thrissur; Snehil Kumar Singh as Staff Officer to CS and Mrs Anu Kumari, Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, will hold full additional charge of Director, Kerala State IT Mission. Besides, Ashwathy Srinivas, Sub-collector, Thiruvananthapuram, will also handle charge of District Development Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram.

Md Hoda gets extension in deputation tenure as GM (LA&SEMU), DFCCIL

Md Nurul Hoda, formerly Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Railway Security/Railway Board, has been given an extension in his tenure of deputation with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) as General Manager (GM), LA&SEMU, for the fourth and fifth year, which is up to June 21, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

Maneesh Kaushal gets extension in deputation tenure as GM (TM), RCIL

Maneesh Kaushal, formerly Senior Divisional Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (Sr.DSTE), Eastern Railway (ER), has been given an extension on his tenure of deputation with Railtel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) as General Manager (GM), TM, Kolkata, ER, for the fifth year which is up to March 13, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

Srinivas Muppalla appointed Development Commissioner, Visakhapatnam SEZ

Srinivas Muppalla - who is presently posted in South Central Railway (SCR) - has been selected for deputation to the post of Development Commissioner (JS level), Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, under the Department of Commerce for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

