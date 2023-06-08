Babus, mantris & buzz: Now an internal note circulated says “Modi Government desires”?

Now an internal note circulated says “Modi Government desires”?

In a few key departments in the country some internal notes are circulated. In one such department one internal note says “Modi Government desires”.

Now fight for leader of opposition in Karnataka!

BJP seems to be a divided house even after the poll debacle in Karnataka. The proof is that the party has failed to elect a leader of opposition even after twenty days of Congress party coming to power.

If Ravi Sinha is not made R&AW Chief?

If number two in R&AW Ravi Sinha is not appointed Chief on June 30, then what is in store for him? It is likely that he may be appointed Chairman NTRO in October after the retirement of present Chairman Arun Sinha. Chances are said to be strong.

RBI Deputy Governor announcement likely on June 20?

Announcement of new RBI Deputy Governor expected to be made by June 20.

SP Bhanoo recommended for MD, LIC

The name of Sat Pal Bhanoo has been recommended for the post of Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the vacant dated April 29, 2023.



R Doraiswamy recommended for MD, LIC

The name of R Doraiswamy has been recommended for the post of Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the vacant dated September 1, 2023.



Ms Singh recommended for CMD, NICL

The name of Ms. M Rajeshwari Singh has been recommended for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).



Ramaswamy Narayanan recommended for CMD, GIC RE

The name of Ramaswamy Narayanan has been recommended for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re).

No empanelment at Secretary level from Andhra Pradesh

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from Andhra Pradesh has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Kerala CS and DGP to retire this month-end

Kerala Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy and DGP Anil Kant both are superannuating by this month.

Will RK Singh return Kerala as Chief Secretary?

Will Rajesh Kumar Singh presently secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in the GoI return to the parent Kerala cadre as Chief Secretary? In fact, the Kerala CM wants him in the state. Insiders, however, said that he may not return to Kerala, though he is 1989 batch IAS officer senior most in the cadre.

Shalinder Singh joins as Director (Pers), THDC India Ltd

Shalinder Singh has taken over the charge as Director (Personnel), THDC India Limited. Prior to this, he was holding the position of CGM (HR) & Head of HR Department in the Corporate office, Shimla in SJVN.

Dr Yatindra Dwivedi selected as Director (Pers), Power Grid Corporation

Dr Yatindra Dwivedi, ED, Power Grid, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 6, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Beware, DGP is watching: Assam cops on mission ‘weight loss’

The DGP, Assam Police, GP Singh, has asked all the cops to reduce weight or face strict action. A top IPS officer informed that the DGP will be the first officer to get his Body Mass Index (BMI) recorded professionally. Starting mid-August, the BMI of all the officers will be recorded. Officers in the obese category will be further given time till November-end. For the people who fail to fall in the required category, the top cop is contemplating some punishment. However, officers with medical conditions will be exempted.

Will Pawan Goyal be RERA Chairman in Rajasthan?

Pawan Goyal is likely to be appointed new Chairman of RERA in Rajasthan. He is a former 1988 batch IAS officer.

Kerala Excise Commissioner post to go to an IAS and not IPS this time?

The Kerala Government is contemplating upon posting an IAS officer as the head of the Excise department. IPS officer S Aananthakrishnan was the Commissioner, Excise, but now after his retirement, the post is vacant. After hectic lobbying of IAS officers, the Government is toying with the idea of posting an IAS as his replacement. Before 2016, the post was generally occupied by an IAS officer but after the present Government came to power, IPS officers were considered for the post. The IAS lobby had harboured reservations with this decision.

12 officers promoted to Dy/Asst Commissioners in Income Tax department

The Finance Department has promoted and transferred 12 officers of Deputy / Assistant Commissioners rank in the Income Tax department. According to the order, Ashok Kumar Vishrant is now posted in UP (East), Dinesh Kumar Kajotto Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Vinod Kumar, UP (East), CM Prameela, Kerala, Ms Parmila Biswa Ghatany Odisha, Rakesh Somai, Rajasthan, Prakash Chandra Chauhan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Pemba Tshering Yolmo to NER, Hitendrakumar Rathod, Mumbai, Pradeep Kumar, NADT, Amya Kumar Sinha, Bihar and Jharkhand, and G Krishina Rao to Karnataka and Goa.

IIS Association wants delinking of IIS from CS recruitment system

The Indian Information Service Association wants delinking the IIS from the Civil Services Recruitment System (CSRS). The Association has given various reasons for delinking. They have cited the Satish Chandra Committee report in this regard, which reportedly decline recruitment of IIS through CSRS. R Ramesh Chandra, President, IISA, has written a letter to the minister I&B and the Secretary.

