Babus, mantris & buzz: No empanelment at IG level from seven States

No empanelment at IG level from seven States

No officer of 2004 batch from seven States has been empanelled for holding Inspector General or Inspector General equivalent posts in Government of India.

Interaction with 19 officers on 21 June for selection of Member, CBDT

Meeting of the Selection Committee for personal interaction for selection for the post of Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department of Revenue, will be held on 21 June in two sessions. The interaction will be held with the following 19 officers: Shishir Jha, Reena Sinha Puri, Rajat Bansal, Raju Tayang, Smita Srivastava, Sunita Binsla, Prashant Bhushan, Mitali Madhusmita, Amarpalli Das, Sanjai Kumar Verma, Mora Bhupal Reddy, Ravi Agrawal, Jayant Diddi, Sunil Mathur, Devindar Singh Chaudhary, Rameshwar Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Ashok Kumar Pandey and Devendra Narayan Kar.

Will Lt Gen Prateek Sharma be new DGMO?

In the event of Lt Gen M K Katiyar’s moving as Western Army Commander Lt Gen Prateek Sharma may succeed him as Director General Military Operations (DGMO).

170 apply for Chief Information Commissioner!

It is learnt that altogether 170 serving and retired bureaucrats have applied for the post of Chief Information Commissioner in the CIC. The post is falling vacant by the end of the year.

Mrs Aashna Paul quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Mrs Aashna Paul, CIT, New Delhi, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Satpal Bhanu to take charge of Managing Director, LIC in a few days

Satpal Bhanu, who is functioning as Zonal Manager, LIC, Central Zone will take over as Managing Director in Mumbai in the next couple of days. He was recently promoted to the post of MD and Whispers In The Corridors had broken the news first-of-all. He is going to take charge in a few days. He has been promoted from the post of Executive Director to the post of Managing Director. Executive Director and Zonal Manager posts are in the same cadre. It is worth underlining that Managing Director is one of the most prestigious and top posts in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and in fact, it is the highest cadre post in the organization.

I&B Ministry asked to advertise vacancies of Members in NHAI

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has asked the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for advertising two posts of Member (Project) and one post of Member (Technical) in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after two existing Members were denied extension and scrapping panel for a Member.

Nominations invited for Adviser to ED, IMF, Washington

Nominations of officers have been invited by July 17 for the post of Adviser to the Executive Director (DS/Director level), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington, DC, USA for a period of three years under Department of Economic Affairs.

Nominations invited for Adviser to ED, ADB, Manila

Nominations of officers have been invited by July 17 for the post of Adviser to Executive Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila (DS/Director level) for a period of three years under the Department of Economic Affairs.

83 vacancies at different levels in IB

There are 83 vacancies at different levels as of June 2, 2023 in IB. There are 1 SDG level, 9 IG level, 38 DIG level and 35 SP level vacancies in IB.

Power couple in Maharashtra

Current Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Manoj Saunik and his wife Sujata Saunik, who is ACS - Home and in all probability next Chief Secretary of the state .Never in bureaucratic history this has happened.

No empanelment at Secretary level from Karnataka

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from Karnataka has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Sridhar Nadmitla yet to get orders for CMD, NMDC

The Government of India is yet to issue orders of Sridhar Nadmitla, CMD, The Singareni Collieries Co Ltd (IAS), for the appointment as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Interviews for Director (HR), EIL & Director (P&T), NALCO on June 23

Interviews for Director (HR), Engineers India Ltd and Director (Projects & Technical) National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) are being held by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on June 23.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)