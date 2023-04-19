Babus, mantris & buzz: No clean chit by CBI to Kejriwal

No clean chit by CBI to Kejriwal!

According to informed sources, the CBI has not given a clean chit to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Now, he should expect another summon from the CBI after his indirect attack on PM Modi in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Will CBI summon one former LG of Delhi?

There are reports in the corridors of power that the CBI is going to summon one former LG of Delhi. Will this happen, wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

Who will be the new Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Economist or IAS officer? Logically, an economist should be made Chairman and in this connection names of Piyush Panigrahi, Ashok Lahiri and Rajiv Kumar have already started doing the rounds.

Three persons did not sleep for three days in UP!

At least UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath, PS to CM Sanjay Prasad and ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar spent three sleepless nights to keep a vigil on the situation in the state in the wake of the now world famous Ateeq Ahmed case. And the situation remained normal.

Prasar Bharti Chairman's post is vacant since Feb 2020

Prasar Bharti is headless for the last three years. Dr A Surya Prakash' s term as Chairman ended on Feb 8, 2020. Since then, the post has been lying vacant.

Secretary RD is junior to Secretary, Land Resources

In the ministry of rural development, Secretary, RD Shailesh K Singh is a 1991 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer while Secretary, Land Resources, Ajay Tirkey is a 1987 batch IAS officer.

Sanjay Shukla to be RERA Chairman in Chhattisgarh?

Sanjay Shukla is being appointed as new Chairman of the RERA in Chhattisgarh. He is a 1987 batch Indian Forests Service officer.

Saibaba Darbamulla appointed Joint Secy, Ministry of Power

Saibaba Darbamulla, Senior Professor, National Academy of Indian Railways (NAIR) has been selected for deputation to the post of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Power for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Bramhadeo Atmaram Sawale appointed as DG, CPRI

Bramhadeo Atmaram Sawale, Additional Director, CPRI, Bangalore, has been appointed as Director General, Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bangalore.

Vipin Pal Singh appointed as Director, Housing

Vipin Pal Singh has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. He is a 2002 batch IRSEE officer.

Purnesh Gururani appointed as Director, Textiles

Purnesh Gururani has been appointed as Director in the Ministry of Textiles. He is a 2008 batch IRS-IT officer.

Pankaj Nain appointed as Special Officer to Haryana CM

Pankaj Nain has been appointed as Special Officer in the Chief Minister's office. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Tenure of Purushothaman as Director (Prod), Braithwaite ending this year

The tenure of SG Purushothaman as Director (Production), Braithwaite & Co. Ltd, is coming to an end on October 30, 2023.

59 officers empanelled for promotion in grade of CCIT

The ACC has approved the empanelment of 59 officers for promotion in the grade of Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) in the Indian Revenue Service (I-T) for the panel year 2023. Besides, 16 officers are included in the Extended Panel. The officers empanelled for promotion as CCIT are: Anil Kumar, Zakir T Thomas, L Rajasekhar Reddy, Ashok Kr Tripathi, Charanjeet Singh Gulati, Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida, Paramita Tripthi, Sandeep Jain, Benny John, Sumeet Kumar, Jyoti Kumari, Niraj Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Zakir T Thomas, L Rajasekhar Reddy, Ashok Kr Tripathi, Uppalapatti Anjanejula, Anup Kr Dubey, Malathi Sridharan, Vijay Kr Gupta, Rashmi Ranjan Das, Upamanyu Basu, Manoj Kr Gupta, Jaya Kr Balivada, Rajesh Ranjan Prasad, Salagala Narasamma, Samar Bhadra, Santanu Kr Saikia, G Aparna Rao, Sandeep Kumar, Dhirendra Kumar Mishra, Narender Kumar Chand, Ankur Garg, Sayed Nasir Ali, M Anil Kumar, Ameja Ravjit Singh, Lakshman Kumar Agarwal, Rupinder Brar, Shikha Darbari, Monica Bhatia, Prafulla kumar Prusty, Sasmita Misra, Debjyoti Das, Aparna Mohania, Kumar Sanjay, surbhi Varma Garg, Suman Sharma, Sri Nagendra prasad, Sanjay Kumar Sah, Chandana Ramachandran, J Krishna Kishore, Amal Pusp, Ajay Goyal, Amitav, Prasenjit Singh, S K Ambastha, S Balasubramanian, Vimalendu Verma, Kavita Pandey and Amit Mohan Govil. The officers in the Extended Panel are: Jayant Kumar, Peeyush Jain, Adarsh Modi, Sibendu Moharana, Varinder Mehta, L K S Dehiya, Anita Sinha, Anand Rajeshwar Baiwar, Anand Jha, Asit Singh and Sanjay Rai.

Govind Narain Asthana appointed IEM of DBG Bank

Govind Narain Asthana, IRSME (Retd), Ex-GM, South Central Railway, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of DBG Bank.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)