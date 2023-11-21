Babus, mantris & buzz: Next two months will be period of scams?

Next two months will be period of scams?

Political turmoil is likely in the country as the several scams will be unearthed, stars say so. One has to witness such scams.

Will Balak Nath be Chief Minister of Rajasthan?

Insiders say in case, BJP returns to power, Balak Nath who is BJP candidate from Tijara, may be installed as new Chief Minister and not any heavyweight.

BUREAUCRACY

Nair will take over as Secretary, Tribal Affairs

Vibhu Nair will take over as the Secretary, Tribal Affairs next month. He has already joined the Ministry as OSD. He is a 1990 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer.

Who will be new DGP of Himachal Pradesh?

Tie is said to be between 1991 batch IPS officer Atul Verma and Ashok Tiwari of 1993 batch IPS. Both are from HP cadre have either returned or returning to the cadre in December.

Who will be Chief Secretary in Rajasthan if BJP comes to power?

Discussion has already started in bureaucratic circles as to who will be Chief Secretary in Rajasthan if BJP comes to power? Names of Rajeshwar Singh and Shubhra Singh are reportedly mentioned.

Ex-IAS officer of MP cadre Laxminarayanan donates all earnings to Ram Temple

After being inspired by the line of this song “Tera Tujhko Arpan, Kya Lage Mera'', a 1970 batch retired IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, S Laxminarayanan, who served in different capacities in the Government of India, has donated all his earnings to the Ram Temple. His donation consisting of several crore rupees will be spent in the installation of gold verses of Ramcharitmanas (Mahakavya) in the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Who will be new Chief Secretary of West Bengal ?

Who will succeed 1988 batch IAS officer H K Dwivedi as Chief Secretary of West Bengal? A few names are already doing the round.

DG office in Competition Commission of India almost empty

With the repatriation of incumbent Dr Atul Verma (IPS), Director General, CCI to the parent cadre in December, the entire office of Director General, Competition Commission of India (CCI) will be empty with the vacancies at DG, Addl. DG, Deputy DG levels in this organization. The Government of India is yet to fill the posts in spite of advertisements against vacancies. All these posts are filled on deputation.

What happened to appointment of Rashmi Shukla as DGP Maharashtra?

People are curious to know the delay in the appointment of Rashmi Shukla as DGP of Maharashtra. Shukla, who is presently DG SSB in the GoI, was certain to return to the parent Maharashtra cadre as DGP. She is 1988 batch IPS officer.

Appointment of new Spokesman MEA next month?

Appointment of the new Spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to be made early next month.

