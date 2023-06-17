Babus, mantris & buzz: New Congress Working Committee this month-end?

New Congress Working Committee this month-end?

The new Congress Working Committee is likely to be constituted by this month-end. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will announce after consultations with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Will Jai Shankar contest Lok Sabha polls from New Delhi?

Grapevine has it that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is going to be BJP candidate in 2024 from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

BUREAUCRACY

Two posts of Additional Directors in CBI to be created?

Informed sources said that instead of Special Director now two posts of Additional Directors are likely to be created in the CBI soon.

Rahul Bhave recommended for DMD, IFCI

The name of Rahul Bhave has been recommended for the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the IFCI Limited.

A JS level officer likely to be appointed as Member (Admn), NHAI

A Joint Secretary level officer is expected to be appointed anytime as Member (Administration), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after a panel rejected by the ACC. The post has been lying vacant for more than six months. A senior officer usually holds this post.

Four newly empanelled IAS appointed Secretary

Four newly empanelled 1992 batch IAS officers have been appointed Secretaries in the Government of India. Pankaj Agarwal, Power, Chanchal Kumar, Civil Aviation, Rajat Kumar Mishra, Fertilizer and Subhash Chandra Lal Das, MSME. 1992 batch was empanelled on June 2. Vijay Kumar 1992 batch will be Special Secretary, Cooperation.

Neeraj Sinha appointed ADG, CRPF

Neeraj Sinha, ADG, Bureau of Police Research & Development, has been appointed as ADG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on lateral shift basis up to December 31, 2023 (i.e. date of superannuation). He is a 1990 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Anupama Chandra promoted as ADG, BPR&D

Anupama Nilekar Chandra, IG, Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), has been promoted as Additional Director General, BPR&D and will hold charge of the post up to April 2, 2024. She is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

Darade Bhaskar appointed DIG, BSF

Darade Sanjay Bhaskar has been appointed as DIG, BSF, on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Om Prakash appointed DIG, ITBP

Om Prakash has been appointed as DIG, ITBP, on deputation basis up to April 30, 2028 (i.e. date of superannuation). He is a 2006 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Abu Sufian appointed DIG, ITBP

Abu Sufian has been appointed as DIG, ITBP, on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

AIR bulletin to continue, shifting orders cancelled within 48 hrs

As per revised order of the DG, News, News bulletins and news programmes from AIR, Pune, to continue. Earlier, on June 13, the DG had issued an order to shift AIR, Pune bulletins to AIR, Aurangabad.

Subrato Ghosh appointed as Director (Pers), GRSE

Subrato Ghosh, CGM, GRSE, has been appointed as Director (Personnel), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Kaipa Venkata Suresh Kumar appointed as Director (Mktg) BEL

Kaipa Venkata Suresh Kumar, GM, BEL, has been appointed as Director (Marketing), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Additional charge period of CVO, Ordnance extended

Additional charge period of CVO, Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination & Services), Kanpur to Shrikant Walgad, CVO, BEL, has been extended till the appointment of a regular CVO. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

Three IRS-IT officers get postings after returning from deputation

Rajib Jain has been appointed as CIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Bhopal, MP & Chattisgarh on return from deputation, while Hari Govind Singh was posted as CIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Mumbai region on return from deputation and Rubal Singh is JCIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Delhi region on return from deputation.

Nidhi Mani Tripathi is also CEO, Price Stabilization Fund Trust

Ms Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, has been assigned additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Price Stabilization Fund Trust (PSFT) for a period of six months beyond April 30, 2023. She is a 2001 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

Tenure of Debasish Prusty as DCM, Embassy of India, Brussels extended

The tenure of foreign deputation of Debasish Prusty as Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Embassy of India, Brussels, has been extended upto March 31, 2024. He is a 2000 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Tenure of Ms Smita Srivastava as Director, Education extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Smita Srivastava working as Director, Department of Higher Education, has been extended upto July 29, 2025. She is a 1997 batch IRSEE officer.

Tenure of Provash Ranjan Biswas as Director, Economic Affairs extended

The central deputation tenure of Provash Ranjan Biswas working as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs, has been extended upto August 26, 2025. He is a 2002 batch IOFS officer.

