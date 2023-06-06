Babus, mantris & buzz: Nepal PM's visit is India’s master stroke

Nepal PM's visit is India’s master stroke

First visit of Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda is considered a master stroke of Indian diplomacy. Normally, the Nepal PM makes his maiden foreign trip to China but this time he preferred India. It means India has accepted Nepal's gesture.

Stocks of Railway Minister are now down?

In Delhi circles, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, was considered a rising star in the Modi Government but the rail accident seems to have derailed his movement to the North Block.

BUREAUCRACY

PM Modi to continue his present team?

It is widely believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to continue with his present team of officers till June 2024.

NITI Aayog to restructure NHAI?

After a barrage of complaints regarding irregularities, the NITI Aayog is believed to have decided to restructure National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is enjoying a higher budget than Railways.

Govt to fill CMD post in NSC through SCSC

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, will be filling the vacant post of CMD, National Seeds Corporation (NSC) Limited (NSC) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

IFoS Association is meaningfully contributing towards the ecological security, says Prashant Kumar

The newly elected Patron of the All India body of Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Prashant Kumar said that the Association is contributing towards and ensuring the ecological security of the country. The association is also contributing meaningfully towards the prevailing challenges including conservation of forest and wildlife, increasing incidents of man-wild animals conflict, attaining sustainable development and others.

He also informed that the elections to all State and UT IFoS Associations are held as per schedule. All State / UT IFS Associations are functional and are actively representing the interests of the service. The detailed interview of the Patron of the IFoS Association, Central Unit, Prashant Kumar can be visited in our magazine.

How many heads will roll in train accident ?

The GoI is annoyed with the train disaster.Now whispers are that some heads responsible for this accident are going to roll.

Saurabh Chandra appointed IEM of RITES & DPT

Saurabh Chandra, former IAS officer of UP and ex-Secretary, M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of RITES & DPT.

Arunendra Kumar appointed IEM of REIL & IFCI

Arunendra Kumar, former IRSME officer and ex-Chairman, Railway Board, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of REIL & IFCI.

Lateral recruitment for Joint Secretary level/ Director/Deputy Secretary level

In continuation to Union Public Service Commission’s advertisement No. 52/2023, dated May 20, 2023, inviting applications against 20 posts of the level of Joint Secretary/ Director/ Deputy Secretary on contract basis, as per the requisition received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India, applications are invited against additional 17 posts. The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on 3rd June, 2023. Interested candidates can apply from June 3, 2023 to July 3, 2023.

Tenure of Ms Bhawna Garg as DDG, UIDAI extended

Ms Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director General (DDG), UIDAI, Regional Office, Chandigarh, has been extended for a period of one year beyond May 14, 2023. He is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Shiv Nandan Kumar gets additional charge of CEO, Polavaram Project Authority

Shiv Nandan Kumar, Chairman, Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Hyderabad, has been entrusted with additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Polavaram Project Authority, Hyderabad for a period of six months.

Central deputation tenure of Dr Pandurang Raut extended

The central deputation tenure of Dr Pandurang K Raut working as Deputy Director General (DDG) in the office of DG, Shipping, Mumbai, has been extended upto June 18, 2025. He is a 2006 batch IRS-C&IT.

Transfer of Rushal Garg to UT of Chandigarh cancelled

The transfer of Rushal Garg from Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir to UT of Chandigarh is cancelled due to administrative reasons. He is a 2018 batch IFoS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Ms Anandhi returns to parent cadre

Ms Anandhi, Deputy Director (Sr), LBSNAA, has been given premature repatriation to her parent cadre. She is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

2 IIS officers promoted to STS

Two IIS officers: Ms Aditi Agarwal presently posted at DDK, Lucknow and Dev Karan Singh presently posted at DDK, Chandigarh have been promoted to Senior Time Scale (STS) of IIS.

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand is new Air Officer-in-Charge, Admn

Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar Anand, Vishisht Seva Medal, has taken over the charge as Air Officer-in-Charge Administration (AOA).

Extension denied to two ITS officers

The Department of Telecommunications has denied further extension to two ITS officers. Mohan Lal Hirwal and Rahul Kumar Sachan presently posted in the SSC. They have been asked to return to the parent cadre after the completion of their deputation.

Have Chintan Shivirs become for name sake?

On the advice of the high ups, the Ministries and Departments of the Centre have started organising the Chintan Shivirs about two years back. According to sources, recently organised shivirs are being proved just for name sake. Sources said that no serious matters are being discussed in these shivirs.

ECI issues order to 5 Chief Secretaries

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has, in an order to Chief Secretaries of five states directed to transfer all the officers, who are directly involved in election process and posted in home districts or working on the same position for a long time. The ECI has in a letter to the Chief Secretaries of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana said that the term of Mizoram Assembly is ending on 17 December 2023, Chhattisgarh Assembly on 3 January, 2024, Madhya Pradesh Assembly on 6 January, 2024, Rajasthan Assembly 14 January 2024 and Telangana Assembly on 16 January 2024. So, following the consistent policy of the Commission, the transfers should be made.

Seminar at SVPNPA for AIS officers

A five day seminar on National Security, a part of joint training programme for IAS, IFS, IPS, IFoS, IC & CES, IRS (IT) officers, will be held at the S P National Police Academy, Hyderabad from 7 to 11 August, 2023.

Vacancy for Addl Director Admin at AIIMS Delhi

It is proposed to fill up the post of Additional Director (Administration) (JS Level), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi (a non-Central Staffing Scheme post to be filled through the Civil Services Board procedure) under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, on deputation basis for tenure of five years and nominations of officers have been invited by 21 June.

Ms Kumar appointed FA&CAO, COFMOW

Ms. Nirupama Kumar, who is presently working in Northern Railway (NR), has been assigned additional duties of the post of Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO), Central Organisation For Modernisation of Workshops (COFMOW). She is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.

Rajasthan Government is in a transfer ‘mode’, here is why

The Rajasthan Government has on Friday effected major reshuffle of senior officers and more lists are awaited. The Government is on a transfer mode to bring more credibility and transparency in the administration. In an order, the Government has said ‘it has come to the notice that in the administrative secretariat and other offices, officers keep on continuing on a particular post and offices for a long time. So, to maintain trust and transparency in the administration, it is directed that the maximum term of a particular officer in a particular position will be 3 years and in special cases, 5 years only.

Rajesh Agarwal moved as PCE, MCF

Rajesh Agarwal has been transferred from North Eastern Railway (NER) to Modern Coach Factory (MCF) and posted as Principal Chief Engineer (PCE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Ms Khubchandani moved as GM (Rajbhasha), Western Railway

Ms. Roshani Ratan Khubchandani, General Manager (Rajbhasha) Northern Railway (NR), has been transferred to Western Railway (WR) and posted in the same capacity.

Chief of the Army Staff proceeds on a two-day visit to Bangladesh

General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from 05 to 06 June 2023. During the visit, the Army Chief will be meeting the senior military leadership of Bangladesh where he will discuss avenues for further enhancing Indo-Bangladesh defence relations. Other engagements of the Army Chief include, formal interactions with the Chief of Army Staff.

Two IAS officers of AGMUT cadre reshuffled (UPDATED)

Two IAS officers of AGMUT cadre have been reshuffled. Umang Narula, 1989 batch, currently posted as Advisor to LG, Ladakh, has been shifted to Delhi, while 1994 batch Dr Pawan Kotwal has been appointed as Advisor to LG, Ladakh.

CORPORATE

Mahendran appointed Addl. Director, OTCO International Ltd

Amitkumar Mahendran has been appointed as Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of OTCO International Limited.



KR Sailesh appointed Addl. Director, OTCO International Ltd

KR Sailesh has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of OTCO International Limited.



Ms Jain appointed Ind. Director, Promax Power Ltd

Ms. Shilpi Jain has been appointed as Independent Director of

Promax Power Limited.

