Babus, mantris & buzz: Navratri and political developments?

Navratri and political developments?

It is well known that PM Narendra Modi is known for surprises. No one is expecting political developments like Cabinet reshuffle cum expansion, overhauling in state CMs and State Party Presidents during this Navratri. One can only wait and watch.

World to see major incidents after Xi-Putin meeting

Experts opined that the world is bound to see some major hul chul after the meeting of Putin and Xi Jinping. China has given a 12 points peace plan to Russia to end the Ukraine war and Putin would like, but the West has suspicion. One has to wait for the outcome of this plan.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Sanjiv Chadha be new RBI Deputy Governor?

MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda, Sanjiv Chadha, is likely to succeed M K Jain as Deputy Governor of the RBI in July. Chadha has been on extension till June 30.

Manoj Shashidhar to be Additional Director in CBI!

In all probability Manoj Shashidhar is being promoted to the rank of ADG in the CBI in a month or two. 1994 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre Manoj Shashidhar is presently JD in the organisation. He has recently been empanelled to the rank of ADG in the GoI.

Post of Head of Andaman and Nicobar Command to fall vacant in April

Head of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, Lt Gen Ajai Singh, will retire in April. Who will succeed him?

India likely to downgrade security to UK High Commission in Delhi

The Government is likely to downgrade the security layer provided to the British High Commission in Delhi. It is said that the Government of India is not happy with UK govt's action regarding attack on the Indian HC in London.

IIS officer Desai promoted to Pr DG

Manish V. Desai has been promoted to the rank of Pr DG and posted at CBC. He is an IIS officer.

Sibi Chakkravarthy returns to parent cadre

Sibi Chakkravarthy M, Director, Cabinet Secretariat, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds. Sibi is a 2008 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Saurav Chauhan selected as Director (O&M), BECIL

Saurav Chauhan, Navy Captain, has been selected for the post of Director (O&M), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on March 22, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Nitish Kumar is now IG, CID, J&K police

Consequent upon repatriation from NIA, Nitish Kumar has been posted as IG CID, J&K police. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer.

Rudra Gaurav Shresth is Ambassador to Iran

Rudra Gaurav Shresth has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran. He is a 1999 batch IFS officer.

Ajmer Singh in race for Member (Projects), NHAI

Ajmer Singh, Chief General Manager (Highway Operations), NHAI, appears to be in the race for the post of Member (Projects) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Alok Deepankar in race for Member (Projects), NHAI

Alok Deepankar, Chief Engineer, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Member (Projects) in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Naveen Kumar Agarwal is also CVO, NIFT

Naveen Kumar Agarwal, NTC, Delhi, has been entrusted with an additional charge of CVO, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi for a period of three months. He is a 1998 batch IRSEE officer.

Why SHOs transfer list is held up in Delhi Police?

In the Delhi Police, SHOs transfer and posting list is reportedly pending for the last few weeks. Now the question is being raised behind the delay.

LIC officers demand removal of GST on insurance premium

National Organization of Insurance Officers (NOINO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has demanded removal of GST on insurance premium, wage revision and special leave to all employees during COVID period.

35 AOs, AAOs transferred

As many as 35 Accounts Officers (AOs) and Assistant Accounts Officers (AAOs) have been shifted. Niraj Kumar Verma has been shifted to MHA, Allahabad, while M R Pushpalata was sent to PFMS, Bangalore and B M Panda will be transferred to CBDT, Bhubaneshwar. Similarly, K P Raj Kumar will be posted to CBDT, Cochin; Mohd Hayath to H&UA, Chennai; G Kalimuthu to PFMS, Delhi; P Pramila to I&B Chennai; Pankaj Jain to Chemical & Fertilizer, Delhi; Rajesh Kumar to Health, Delhi; Abhash Chandra Jha to CBDT, Delhi; Madan Lal Yadav to Finance, Delhi; Ashok Kumar to SRTH, Delhi; Shyam Lal Sharma to MEA Delhi; Anil Kumar to RD (Panchayati Raj), Delhi; Satish Kumar to PPG&P, Delhi; Rajbir Singh Rawat to SRTH, Delhi; Ravinder Kumar to RD, Delhi; Gopal Singh Rawat to Health Delhi; R K Bhatt to PFMS, Delhi; Mrinal Kanti Sarkar to CBDT, Guwahati; P M Vishwamitra to MHA, Hyderabad; S Mallika to MHA, Hyderabad; Ashok Kr Gupta to CBIC, Hyderabad; Jodha Ram Kumawat to CBDT, Jaipur; Arunav Banerjee to MHA, Kolkata; Sanjib Mandal to I&B, Kolkata; Shree Krishan Goyal to CBDT, Lucknow; Rajeev Kumar Sharma to Labour, Allahabad; Kaushal Kumar Mishra to PFMS, Lucknow; Devendra Singh to SRTH, Lucknow; K M Ganesh Babu to H&UA, Madurai; Anil Kumar Rai to CBIC, Patna; Ravi Kumar to WR, Pune; Ashok Suresh Tripathi to CBIC, Pune and Anthony Kujur was transferred to MHA, Ranchi.

Ashish Bansal appointed ED (Track) (M&MC), Railway Board

Ashish Bansal, who is being relieved from the post of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Dhanbad, East Central Railway (ECR), has been transferred to the Railway Board as Executive Director, Track (M&MC), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

