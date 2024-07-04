Babus, mantris & buzz: Nadda to continue as President till three Vidhan Sabha elections?

Nadda to continue as President till three Vidhan Sabha elections?

Acting BJP President J P Nadda, it is learnt from reliable sources, will continue on the post till Maharashtra ,Jharkhand and Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections by year end. One can wait and watch.

Now two power centres in Gujarat?

Political observers believe that now there are two power centres in Gujarat, one is led by Home Minister Amit Shah and the other belongs to Union Drinking Water Minister C R Patil. It is for the people of Gujarat to observe.

BUREAUCRACY

Goa, Mizoram and A&N Islands likely to get new DGPs

Three states - Goa, Mizoram and A&N Islands are likely to get new DGPs this week. Exercise has already been completed.

Defence Ministry Orders Abolition of all 62 Cantonment Boards

The Defence Ministry has ordered abolition of all 62 cantonment boards by the end of 2024, transforming them into military stations and integrating civilian areas into state municipal bodies. This decision, aims to modernise military infrastructure and enhance urban governance, is due to intense efforts by local advocacy groups and politicians. The Defence Ministry directive to separate civilian and military zones addresses long-standing issues of inadequate municipal services in civilian areas, which have often suffered due to financial constraints.

Rajinder Khanna appointed Additional NSA

Former R&AW chief Rajinder Khanna has been appointed Additional National Security Advisor by the GoI on July 2.

TV Ravichandran appointed Dy NSA

T V Ravichandran Special Director, Intelligence Bureau looking after South India has been appointed Deputy National Security Advisor. He is 1990 batch IPS officer of TN cadre.

Pawan Kapoor is now Deputy NSA

Pawan Kapoor, secretary (west) in the ministry of external affairs has been appointed new Deputy National Security Advisor.

Power couple in Maharashtra

Now Saunik couple is known as power couple in Maharashtra. New Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik is the wife of Manoj Saunik who had also been the Chief Secretary of the state. Never has in bureaucratic history this happened.

Cadre of Richard Yanthan transferred to Assam-Meghalaya

The Central Government has transferred the cadre of Richard Yanthan from Maharashtra cadre to Assam-Meghalaya. He is a 2020 batch IAS officer.

Cadre of Sonika Kumari transferred to Rajasthan

Cadre of Ms Sonika Kumari has been transferred from West Bengal to Rajasthan cadre on the grounds of marriage with IAS officer Bhaisare Shubham Ashok. She is a 2022 batch IAS officer of W Bengal cadre.

Cadre of Yimkum Ozukum transferred to Assam-Meghalaya

The Central Government has transferred the cadre of Yimkum I Ozukum from Odisha cadre to Assam-Meghalaya. He is a 2023 batch IAS officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)