Babus, mantris & buzz: “Mujhe Chhedoge To Mei Nahin Chhodunga”

“Mujhe Chhedoge To Mei Nahin Chhodunga”

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in a significant speech said in Rajya Sabha “Mujhe Chcedoge To Mei Chhodunga Nahin ”. It is a significant political statement of former MP CM ShivRaj Singh Chauhan.

Why Mamta Banerjee react after Bangladesh incident?

Mamta Banerjee is the only leader who issued her statement after the development in Bangladesh. As per sources recently Mamta had openly said that West Bengal will help those who want to leave the neighbouribg country. Now the situation has changed and there is a fear that Hindus may come in large number and they are not suited to her politically.

BUREAUCRACY

Brijesh Mehrotra to get extension!

Bihar Chief Secretary Brijesh Mehrotra is expected to get six months extension in August end. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Chaitanya Prasad to be new Chief Secretary of Bihar?

It is widely believed that the next Chief Secretary after Brijesh Mehrotra in Bihar, Chaitanya Prasad will succeed him. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer.

Three senior women bureaucrats creating history in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, 3 senior women bureaucrats are creating history. For the first time in the state, three All India Services (AIS) are headed by ladies, marking a reflection of women power. The names of these 3 powerful women are Sujata Saunik (Indian Administrative Service), Rashmi Shukla (Indian Police Service) and Shomita Biswas (Indian Forest Service). Saunik, Shukla and Biswas are the first ladies to head their respective cadres in Maharashtra. Saunik, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is the Chief Secretary, Shukla, a 1988 batch IPS officer, is Director General of Police (DGP) and Biswas, also a 1988 batch IFoS officer, is Principal Chief Forest Conservator.

Race started for Vice Chancellor MCU

Race has reportedly started for the post of Vice Chancellor Makhan Lal Chaturvedi Journalism University, Bhopal. Names of Ashish Joshi, Vijay Mohan Tiwari, Sanjay Joshi and Ram Tiwari are now doing the round. The post is falling vacant in September after term of K G Suresh gets over.

Interviews for Director (Tech), BB&JCCL on Aug 6

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Technical), Braithwaite Burn & Jessop Construction Company Limited (BB&JCCL) on August 6, 2024.

Interviews for Director (Tech), WCL on Aug 7

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (Technical),Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) on August 7, 2024.

Ashutosh Kumar appointed as PS to Ram Nath Thakur

Ashutosh Kumar has been appointed as Private Secretary to Ram Nath Thakur, MoS for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. He is a 2013 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo appointed as PS Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo has been appointed as Private Secretary to Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He is a 2010 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre.

Sukant Vatsa appointed as PS to Kirti Vardhan Singh

Sukant Vatsa has been appointed as Private Secretary to Kirti Vardhan Singh, MoS for EF&CC and External Affairs. He is a 2013 batch IRS-IT officer.

One more transfer list of Delhi Police soon

As per sources one more transfer list of Delhi Police is likely to be issued soon. This time IPS officers to the rank of Jt CP and DCPs are going to be affected.

Aparna N inducted as SP, NIA

Ms Aparna N has been inducted as Superintendent of Police in National Investigation Agency (NIA) on deputation basis for a period of five years. She is a 2014 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Was this a repeat of CBI episode?

Sudden repatriation of two bosses of BSF has raised many questions. Sources said that five years before two bosses number one and two were removed from CBI because of tense relation between the two. It seems the episode was repeated. But the question is who will confirm the real cause? Other theory doing the round said BSF bosses were reportedly giving false information to MHA regarding the infiltration in Jammu region. And this was reason both top bosses were repatriated within no time m

Ms Nitina Nagori appointed as Deputy Director (Admn), IN-SPACe HQ

Ms Nitina Nagori has been appointed as Deputy Director (Administration), IN-SPACe HQ, Ahmedabad, under the Department of Space. She is a 2009 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

10 officers in grade of PCC, CC, DG of Customs shifted

Ten officers in the grade of Pr. Chief Commissioner (PCC)/Chief Commissioner (CC)/Director General (DG) of Customs & Indirect Taxes have been shifted. Accordingly, Pramod Kumar Agarwal, PCC, has been shifted to CGST Bengaluru Zone, while Rajesh Pandey, PCC, was moved to Mumbai Zone-II Customs and Ajay Saxena, PCC, is transferred to Patna Cus (Prev) Zone. Similarly, K R Uday Bhaskar, CC, was shifted tp CGST Mumbai Zone; Nitish Kumar Sinha, CC, to Mumbai Zone-I Customs; Balbir Singh Khattra, CC, to Ranchi GST & CX Zone; M Srihari Rao, CC, to Tiruchirapalli Cus (Prev) Zone; Jagreeti Sen Negi, CC, to CGST, Chandigarh Zone; N K Soren, CC, to DGGI West, Mumbai and Abhai Kumar Srivastav, CC, is shifted to Customs Ahmedabad Zone.

Anoop Kumar Singh shifted to Gorakhpur after ten years posting at LJN divn

Anoop Kumar Singh, Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Sr DOM) of Lucknow Jn under DRM/ LJN, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Operating Manager (Dy COM), Goods, Gorakhpur. Singh, who belongs to 2009 batch IRTS, has been working in the same division for around a total of ten years only in Operating branch. Railway Board shifted him after many complaints of corruption and misconduct against him. Reportedly, Vigilance Branch and Railway Board wanted his immediate transfer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)