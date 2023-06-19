Babus, mantris & buzz: Monsoon session likely to be held in new Parliament Building

Monsoon session likely to be held in new Parliament Building

It is said that the Monsoon session of parliament is likely to be held in the new Parliament building. As per information the govt has asked to expedite the pending work by the first week of July.

Is it the case of tit for tat ?

In a sudden move, the NDA government renamed Nehru Memorial Museum & Library located in Delhi as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society. A day earlier, the Congress government in Karnataka had decided to remove the chapters on VD Savarkar and KB Hedgewar, one of the founders of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, from school history books. The chapters were added last year.

Two retired Gujarat cadre bureaucrats get Secretary level posting in GoI

R P Gupta 1987 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre and Bharat Lal 1988 batch Indian Forests Service officer also from Gujarat cadre have been given posting in Government of India after retirement. While Gupta has been appointed CMD, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited at Secretary rank, Bharat Lal as Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission in the rank of Secretary.

Mrs Sanchita Kumar quits Indian Revenue Service-IT

Mrs Sanchita Kumar, Principal CIT, Shilong, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Tenure of Member CIC to end this month

Tenure of Mrs Vanaja N Sarna, Information Commissioner in Central Information Commission is coming to an end on June 24.

When CM and DGP swung into action in Odisha train mischap

As soon as the news of the tragic train accident was received on 2 June evening, the entire state machinery of Odisha swung into action. Relief teams were dispatched to the accident site from Balasore and adjoining towns. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik himself sat in the State Control Room and directed all departments to do everything possible in this hour of crisis. Well oiled disaster relief machinery of Odisha left nothing to chance. DGP Police Sunil Bansal and DGP Fire rushed forces to the spot and themselves reached the spot to supervise the relief and rescue operations.

Hundreds of injured were shifted to hospitals and dead bodies were sent to mortuary to be handed over to grieving relatives. Everyone worked round the clock and the world appreciated the leadership of CM Odisha.

S&T Secretary, Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar to return to parent organization

Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, has been given premature repatriation to his parent organization CSIR on July 10, 2023 on personal grounds.

Finance Ministry warns GST officials on fake registrations

The Finance Department, Government of India (GoI) has in a communication to all the Principal Chief Commissioners, Chief Commissioners, Director Generals and other senior officials of Central Tax has expressed concern that unscrupulous elements are obtaining fake / bogus registration under GST and defrauding the Government exchequer. Such fake and non-genuine registrations are being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credit to fake recipients. The Government has noticed various modus operandi of obtaining such fake registrations. Thus, the ministry has issued renewed guidelines for processing of applications.

Nine vacancies at different levels in ITBP

There are 9 vacancies at different levels in ITBP as of June 2, 2023. There are two IG level and 7 DIG level vacancies in ITBP.

SW Army Cdr Lt Gen retiring in Oct

South West Army Commander Lt Gen Raju is scheduled to retire on October 31 this year. He was earlier Vice Chief of Army.

Get-together of 1979 batch IAS in Musoorie

A three day get-together of the 1979 batch IAS is beginning in Musoorie on June 23.

No empanelment at Secretary level from Sikkim

No IAS officer of 1992 batch from Sikkim has been empanelled for holding Secretary or Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India.

An IAS is making renewed efforts for uninterrupted medical facilities in Lakshadweep

The Lakshadweep administration has started renewed efforts for the uninterrupted speciality medical facilities to the Union Territory (UT). The Department of Health Services had planned a high-level meeting in Ernakulam (Kerala), being chaired by the Secretary of the Department, Shashank Mani Tripathi, an IAS. However, the meeting has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The Director, Health Services, Dr MA Basheer informed that the meeting with the stakeholders has been postponed and the new date will be announced soon.

All 25 villages inviolated from Kuno National Park

In a major success, all 25 villages have been inviolated from Kuno National Park where 19 cheetahs have been kept. Till now, 8 cheetahs have been released in the wild and slowly, other cheetahs will also be released. According to the information, the last village was also rehabilitated. Now in around 750 sq km area of Kuno park, there is no village left. Recently, the union minister for Forest and Environment Bhupender Yadav visited the park and expressed satisfaction.

12 IDES officers given NFU

The DGDE has granted NFU to 12 IDES officers from January 1, 2021. They- Shreyas M. Patel, Rahul Anand Sharma, Pawar V. Vasudeo, Jakir Hussain, Amit Kumar Mishra, Arvind Kumar Dwivedi, Pramod Kumar Singh, Ompal Singh,Stephen PD, V K Bhatia, Ajay Kumar Sehgal and Vijay Rajak.All these officers belong to the 2010 batch.

IDAS officer will join Coast Guard

S K Khantwal has been posted as PAO at the Coast Guard, NOIDA. He is an IDAS officer.

NCW seeks applications for Senior Consultant Legal

Applications have been invited from retired Government Officers DS and above/private candidates for Senior Consultant (Legal) in National Commission for Women (NCW) to be appointed on contract basis.

