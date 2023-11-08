Babus, mantris & buzz: Money suppliers in poll-bound states to have more raids!

Money suppliers in poll-bound states to have more raids!

It is felt in the national capital that more raids of ED, CBI and IT will be conducted in the various states before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi’s 14 public meetings in 11 days in MP

It looks strange but it is a fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding 14 public meetings in poll bound Madhya Pradesh in just eleven days from November 4 to November 14. Is it more important and prestigious for the Prime Minister?

BUREAUCRACY

Heeralal Samariya sworn-in as Chief Information Commissioner

Heeralal Samariya has been administered oath as Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission. He is a former IAS officer.

First batch of IRMS joined

The first batch I of ndian Railways Management Service, IRMS has reported on duty. 89 officers of the said service have joined as Probationer at the institute of railway transport management in Lucknow.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma recommended as Judge of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court for being appointed as Judge of Supreme Court of India.

Justice Augustine George Masih recommended as Judge of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Augustine George Masih, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court, for being appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Sandeep Mehta recommended as Judge of Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court, for being appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Ms Rupinder Brar appointed as Additional Secretary, Coal

Ms Rupinder Brar has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal. She is a 1990 batch IRS-IT officer.

Anurag Agarwal appointed as AS&FA, External Affairs

Anurag Agarwal has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of External Affairs. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Ms Deepti Gaur Mukerjee appointed as Additional Secretary, Health

Ms Deepti Gaur Mukerjee has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare. She is a 1993 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Ms Pallavi Jain Govil appointed as DG, Hydrocarbons

Ms Pallavi Jain Govil has been appointed as Director General of Hydrocarbons. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

