Babus, mantris & buzz: Modi’s plan for foreign visits prepared?

Modi’s plan for foreign visits prepared?

Although the results are yet to come, Narendra Modi’s office has chalked out plans for his foreign visits. It is said that in the new regime he would first visit Italy.

Credit to oppn in giving tough fight in once perceived one sided election

Now when all the phases of high-decibel Lok Sabha elections have concluded, it is over to result day on Tuesday, June 4. The election saw an aggressive campaigning with top leaders of the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc making all efforts to woo voters. All eyes are on verdict day when the fate of the incumbent NDA government and the INDIA alliance will be decided. Political observers point out that the tone and tenor of the two-month-long electoral battle have undergone a drastic change since it began on April 19. Perceived to be a one-sided election at the beginning with the BJP-led NDA expected to win the third consecutive term, the INDIA bloc’s campaign gained momentum with issues such as unemployment, the burgeoning rich-poor divide, and inflation taking the centre stage. Now whatever is the result, at least credit goes to the opposition and their social media team that have made BJP to change election strategies multiple times to impress upon the voters. No doubt, the opposition has succeeded in negating the advantage the NDA had earlier.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Home Secretary?

Who will succeed Ajay Bhalla as Home Secretary in MHA? Names of 1988 batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer Apoorva Chandra and 1989 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre Govind Mohan have started doing the round. Till the appointment of new Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will continue on the post.

Will IB Chief get extension?

Although the IB Chief Tapan Deka is not keen for extension in service in June, insiders do not rule out the possibility of a one year extension. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Who will be new IB Chief?

Who will be new IB Chief in case Tapan Deka retires in June? Names of 1988 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre Anish Dayal Singh and 1990 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer T V Ravichandran are in circulation.

Only 14 officers out of 76 empanelled as GM

Only 14 officers of 1988 batch out of total 76 have been empanelled for holding General Manager level posts in the Railways.

No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from UT

No empanelment of IAS officers of 1999 batch from UT cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.

DG DD and Akashvani post advertised

The Prasar Bharti has invited applications for the prestigious posts of DG Doordarshan and DG Akashvani.

MHA pulls up Haryana for appointing IPS officers on ex-cadre posts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come heavily on the Haryana government and asked to explain, why 19 IPS officers are working on ex-cadre posts in excess of quota. In its communication, the Centre has pointed out that the Haryana government is functioning with 38 IPS officers on ex-cadre posts when the sanctioned strength is 19. Furthermore, 24 cadre posts are lying vacant. Cadre posts are those posts of all India Civil Services which are approved and notified by the Centre for states every five years while ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as cadre posts created by the state governments. The centre is annoyed on this over-utilization of the ex-cadre posts. It is said that currently, 64 IPS officers are working on ex-cadre posts in the state, as against the sanctioned strength of just 19 officers. Clearly, 45 IPS officers are working in excess than the quota. The state has six director general of police (DGP)-rank officers (two on cadre and four on ex-cadre posts); 19 additional director general of police (ADGP)-rank officers (six on cadre, 13 on ex-cadre posts); 27 inspector general of police (IGP)-rank officers (16 on cadre, 11 on ex-cadre posts); and 22 deputy inspector general of police (DIG)-rank officers (15 on cadre, seven on ex-cadre posts).

Now Indian Navy looking to procure Rafale, French team in India to discuss details

Commercial negotiations for the purchase of 26 Rafale M fighters for the Navy are set to begin as a French delegation arrived in India. The navy wants to procure 22 single-seat fighters and four twin-seater trainer variants of the potent fighter jet. The deal is likely to be signed after a government is formed at New Delhi. The total deal cost may be as much as Rs 50,000 crore. India intends to finalise the government-to-government deal this financial year. However, there is a trouble. The maker Dassault Aviation, as of March this year, faced a production backlog of 211 aircraft. Thirty six Rafale fighters are already in service of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Madhusudan appointed DCM in Tokyo

R Madhusudan (Indian Foreign Service, 2007 batch) has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan. He will take charge on June 10. Madhusudan belongs to Palakkad in Kerala. Madhusudan was earlier posted as Minister in India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Re-union of 1984 batch IAS officers this week

The officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of 1984 batch are holding their 40th reunion in LBSNAA on June 5 and June 6.

65 Asstt PF Commissioners promoted as Regional PF Commissioners

As many as 65 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners have been promoted to the post of Regional PF Commissioner Grade II. These officers include Sandeep Kumar, Dhirendra Kumar Bharat Singh Meena, Ranjeet Kumar, Dhinesh G, Jashandeep Kaur, Gaurav Meena, Milind Laxman Deulkkar, Shashikant Dahiya, Deepak Pal, Purushottam Meena, Rajkamal Meena, Satish Kumar Bukke Tagore, Kundan Choudhary, Rajan Chhabra, Prateesh Singh, Shivendra Pratap Singh, Raju, Sandhya Roy, Rakesh Kumar Verma, Upendra Kumar, B Madhusudhanachary, Ms Maushumilata Padhi, Satish N, Ajay Krishna Paliwal, Rajendra Rajderkar, K G Vinod, P Venkateswara Rao, Angom Surendra Singh, Hansraj Singh Nain, Ms Manjusha R Jadhav, Gurdip Kaur, Nilanjan Gupta, Shailendra Narayan Jha, Dinesh G Viyyath, Deepak Kant, Ms Reena Menon, Ms Kanta Devi Motwani, Vincent Jacob Cheru, Y D Srinivas, V Vasavi, Abesh Mishra, Ganesh R, Basuki Charan, Yagya Narayan Chaubey, Arun Batra, M Durga Prasad, Ms Padmalatha Ravi, Durgesh Kumar, Abdul Khader, Ramakrishnan S, Ms Sudha Vanamali, Keshav Prasad Saini, Neeraj Kumar Prasad, Subroto Biswas, Anil Kumar Jain, Ms R Sridevi, Abhijit Ghosh, C Vetrichelvan, Samuel Das, Ram Narain Meena, Prakash Chand Chauhan and Surendra Kumar Meena.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)