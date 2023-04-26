Babus, mantris & buzz: Modi will expose opposition's corruption in Karnataka

PTI

Modi will expose opposition's corruption in Karnataka

The Karnataka polls campaign is going to be very fierce. As per political sources BJP leaders, especially PM Modi are set to expose corruption 'Pitara' of opposition leaders, especially Congress leaders.

Ashok Gehlot to continue as Pilot’s fate to be decided after Karnataka polls

Insiders in Congress Party say that Ashok Gehlot is going to continue as CM of Rajasthan at least till elections. Fate of Pilot will be decided only after the Karnataka polls.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Chaubey be new Chairman, UPSC?

After the retirement of Dr Manoj Soni, Rajiv Nayan Chaubey will be the senior most member in the UPSC in June and if the govt goes by the seniority then Chaubey should be next Chairman, UPSC. He is retired TN Cadre 1981 batch IAS officer.

Ajay Tomar to be new Police Commissioner Ahmedabad?

Surat police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar is likely to be appointed new Police Commissioner Ahmedabad. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

Saurabh Garg empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Saurabh Garg has been empanelled for holding Secretary/Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Orissa cadre.

Krishna Gupta empanelled as Secretary in GoI

Krishna Gupta has been empanelled for holding Secretary/Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari empanelled for Secretary equivalent posts in GoI

Pramod Kumar Tiwari has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Jayanti S Ravi empanelled for Secretary equivalent posts in GoI

Jayanti S Ravi has been empanelled for holding Secretary equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Maninder Kaur Dwivedi empanelled as Additional Secretary in GoI

Maninder Kaur Dwivedi has been empanelled for Additional Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is a 1995 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Krishan Kumar Dwivedi empanelled as Additional Secretary in GoI

Krishan Kumar Dwivedi has been empanelled for Additional Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Vipin Kumar empanelled as Additional Secretary in GoI

Vipin Kumar has been empanelled for Additional Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1996 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.