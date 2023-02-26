Babus, mantris & buzz: Modi in Centre and in states other parties?

Parliament House | File Photo

Modi in Centre and in states other parties?

If you go by the TV shows then PM Modi is very popular means he would form the Government at the Centre and in states either the Congress or the regional parties will form the Government.

BJP plans to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat

Now the BJP has started plans to win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

15 IPS officers retiring in February

As many as 15 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in February, 2023. They are: Santosh Mehra of AP; Prem Nath, Rajesh Kumar, Prem Nath of UT; Binay Kumar Mishra, A R Mawthoh, Jitomol Doley and Mukesh Agrawal of Assam-Meghalaya cadre; Pranav Kumar Praveen and A Sema Rajan of Bihar; Balakrishna K T of Karnataka; Bhim Kumar Tamang of Sikkim; Rajendra Pal Singh and Brij Bhushan of UP and Jayanta Kumar Basu of West Bengal cadre.

Who will be next DG, DD News?

Gossip is high about the possible successor of the new successor of DG, News, which is going to fall vacant this month. Mayank Agrawal, Pr DG, DD News is superannuating this month. He is an IIS officer. If sources are to be believed, names of Dhirendra Ojha and Yagesh Baveja are doing the rounds for the post. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is likely to issue orders next week.

Vinay Kumar selected as Director (Tech), NMDC Ltd

Vinay Kumar, CGM, NMDC Ltd, has been selected for the post of Director (Technical), NMDC Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 24, 2023. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

P K Dixit selected for Director (Proj), MECON Ltd

Praduman Kumar Dixit, CGM, MECON Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Projects), MECON Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 23, 2023. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

A K Vishwakarma is ADGP, ATS and Coastal Security in Gujarat

Amit Kumar Vishwakarma has been promoted to the ADGP Grade and appointed as ADGP, ATS and Coastal Security, Ahmedabad in Gujarat. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Parliamentary Committee on Transport awarded Sansad Excellence Award

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, which was headed by T G Venkatesh and V Vijaysai Reddy has been awarded the Sansad Excellence Award under the category of 'Excellence in Parliamentary committee' for the work done in the year 2022.

Honorary doctorate conferred on Dr Sushil Trivedi

Chhattisgarh’s renowned writer, critic, translator and editor Dr Sushil Trivedi was conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy (D Phil) Honoris Causa by Amity University in Raipur.

7 IAS officers get new assignments in Uttarakhand

Seven IAS officers have been given new assignments in Uttarakhand. Brijesh Kumar Sant has been appointed as Commissioner, Food, while Banshidhar Tiwari has been given the charge of Vice Chairman, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority and Anand Swaroop, Additional Secretary, Rural Development, Election and Commissioner, Rural Development has been given the additional charge of Director, Panchayati Raj. Similarly, Ms Sonika, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Dehradun and Vice-Chairman, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority have been relieved of the charge of Vice-Chairman, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, while Dr Meharban Singh, Additional Secretary, Drinking Water, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs was relieved of additional charge of Commissioner, Food. Besides, Sanjay Kumar, Director, Milk Development and Director, Mahila Dairy has been given additional charge of Director, Skill Development and Training, Haldwani and Nandan Kumar has been posted as Joint Magistrate, Mussoorie.

GK Thakre appointed GM (Operations), BMRCL

Gopal Krishna Thakre, formerly Chief Workshop Manager (CWM), MIB WS, Nagpur, South East Central Railway (SECR), has been selected for deputation to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as General Manager (Operations) in O&M at Bangalore for a period of three years with effect from January 20, 2023. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Alok Tripathi appointed ED (Freight Marketing), Railway Board

Alok Tripathi - who is presently on deputation to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) - has been recalled and posted as Executive Director (Freight Marketing), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

