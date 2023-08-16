Babus, mantris & buzz: Modi emerges as tallest leader in the world

Modi emerges as tallest leader in the world

Internationally general belief is that PM Narendra Modi has now emerged as the tallest leader in the world. Will the Indian leaders acknowledge?

Now case study of Modi’s media management!

Now in some democratic countries rulers are studying secret of PM Modi’s media management.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Chairman, RB get extension?

Latest buzz is that Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman - cum - CEO, Railway Board, is getting extension in service. He is scheduled to retire this month.

Jaya Varma Sinha to retire in September

Member Operations & Business Development, Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha is superannuating in September. She is a 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service.

Tenure of Ms Vandana Sharma as Secretary, PNGRB extended

The tenure of Ms Vandana Sharma as Secretary at Joint Secretary level, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has been extended upto September 30, 2024. She is a CSS officer.

Additional charge period of Director, SFIO to Ms Anuradha Thakur

The additional charge of Director, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to Ms Anuradha Thakur, Additional Secretary, Corporate Affairs, has been extended for a period of six months beyond July 31, 2023. She is a 1994 batch IAS officer of HP cadre.

Tenure of Ms Renuka Gera, Director BHEL is coming to an end in Aug

The tenure of Ms Renuka Gera, Director (Industrial Systems & Products), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), is coming to an end on August 31, 2023. Mrs Bani Varma, ED, BHEL, is expected to succeed her upon appointment orders.

Appointment of CMD, NEEPCO through SCSC

The Ministry of Power will be selecting the candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

Ajit Kumar Saxena gets additional charge of CMD, MECON

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, has been assigned an additional charge of CMD, MECON for a period of one year.

Vacancy of MD, MRPL announced after denial of extension to Venkatesh

The Government of India has announced a vacancy of Managing Director, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) after it denied an extension to the present incumbent M Venkatesh failing to manage the financial crisis in the company. He was supposed to get an extension up to January 31, 2025.

IRS officer to join NSC Secretariat

Mohit Tewari will join the National Security Council Secretariat as Director on deputation basis for a period of three years. He is a 2009 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Dr. Bedi to join CBIC on deputation

Dr Puneeta Bedi has been appointed as Director in the TR unit of CBIC, under the Department of Revenue on deputation basis for a period of five years. She is a 2009 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

No empanelment at DGP level from HP

No IPS officer of 1991 batch from Himachal Pradesh has been empanelled for the post of Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

No empanelment at DGP level from West Bengal

No IPS officer of 1991 batch from West Bengal has been empanelled for the post of Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Prashant Mastiholi appointed Member Secy, RRB

Prashant Mastiholi, who is presently working as Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (Sr. DPO), Mysore, in South Western Railway (SWR), has been appointed as Member Secretary, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Bengaluru. He is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer.

Haryana DGP retires, accorded traditional farewell

The Haryana DGP Prashant Kumar Agrawal retired on Tuesday. He was accorded farewell in the traditional manner at the Police Academy. He spent 35 years as IPS of Haryana cadre and since past two years, he was the chief of the state Police force. While addressing the officers, he said that the trustworthiness is the biggest asset of the Police. He said that the Haryana Police did exemplary job in curbing crime rate and handling law and order situations. The Police also performed very well in various Sports events.

