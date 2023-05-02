Babus, mantris & buzz: Mayawati unlikely to join Opposition Front?

Mayawati unlikely to join Opposition Front?

It is widely believed that BSP Chief Mayawati will not join hands with Mamata, Nitish and Akhilesh to dislodge Modi Government. Reason- Taj Corridor scandal is in final stage with the CBI.

Now Assam CM is important in GoI!

Once Kerala and Punjab cadre IAS and IPS officers ruled the Government of India (GoI), all because of PM Manmohan Singh and PS to PM, T K A Nair. For some years, bureaucrats of Andhra Pradesh posted in key positions, courtesy AP CM YRS Reddy. Now Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is getting Assam cadre officers posted in key positions.

BUREAUCRACY

Posting of 1989 batch IPS officers in a week or two?

Posting of 1989 batch IPS officers to the rank of DG in the Government of India is now expected to take place in a week or two.

Vivek Ranjan appointed Member, CBIC

The ACC has approved the appointment of Vivek Ranjan, Principal Chief Commissioner, GST & CX Zone, Ahmedabad, to the post of Member in CBIC. He is a 1988 batch IRS (C&IT) officer.

(We said this on Nov 10, 2022 and March 3, 2023)

Vivek Johri appointed IEM of NHPC

Former Madhya Pradesh DGP, Vivek Johri, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NHPC. He is a former 1984 batch IPS officer.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary unlikely to get extension?

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu is unlikely to get extension in service on June 30. Search has begun for the successor of Irai Anbu who is 1988 batch IAS officer.

CBI Special Director retires

CBI Special Director, Praveen Sinha, retired on April 30. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

(We said this on March 20, 2023)

Anish Dayal Singh granted Apex Pay Scale

Anish Dayal Singh, DG, ITBP, has been granted Apex Pay Scale. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of MT cadre.

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty is Secretary, Atomic Energy & Chairman, Commission

Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Director, BARC, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.

Debadatta Chand appointed MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda

Debadatta Chand has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda for a period of three years.

(We said this on Jan 16 and March 31, 2023)

Rajneesh Karnatak appointed MD and CEO, Bank of India

Rajneesh Karnatak has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of India for a period of three years.

(We said this on March 31, Jan 16 and April 4, 2023)

Tenure of Soma Mondal as Chairperson, SAIL ends

The tenure of Ms Soma Mondal as Chairperson, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) came to an end on April 30, 2023.

Ms Soma Mondal joins as Member, PESB today

Ms Soma Mondal, outgoing Chairperson, SAIL, will be assuming the charge as Member, Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on May 1, 2023

Praveen Kumar promoted to Apex level in IDAS

Praveen Kumar has been promoted to Apex level as Special Controller General of Defence Accounts. He is a 1987 batch IDAS officer.

Kasargod Suresh Shetty appointed as Director (HR), HPCL

Kasargod Suresh Shetty, ED, HPCL, has been appointed as Director (HR), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment to the post.

Ms Moina Benazir returns to parent cadre

Ms. Moina Benazir, Director in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. She is a 2005 batch IDAS officer.

Cadre of Anupama Anjali transferred to Haryana

Inter cadre transfer of Anupama Anjali from Andhra Pradesh cadre to Haryana has been accepted on grounds of marriage. She is a 2018 batch IAS officer.

Inter-cadre deputation of Shraddha Pandey to UP approved

Inter-cadre deputation of Ms Shraddha Narendra Pandey from West Bengal cadre to Uttar Pradesh cadre has been approved for an initial period of three years on the grounds of personal hardship. She is a 2017 batch IPS officer.

Five-year tenure of Misra as CMD, IRCON curtailed in one-half year

The Government of India has curtailed the five-year tenure of Yogesh Kumar Misra as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, IRCON International Limited. Misra, who joined on September 4, 2021 for five-year tenure up to October 31, 2025, has been relieved from the post. The move to fire Misra comes as a complete surprise.

Nominations of officers invited for ED, FCI, Chennai

Nominations of officers, who have been empanelled to hold Joint Secretary or equivalent posts at the Centre under the Central Staffing Scheme, have been invited to fill up the post of Executive Director (South Zone) (JS Level) in Food Corporation of India, Chennai under the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

IRS-IT officer appointed Director, Tourism, Kashmir

Raja Yaqoob Farooq has been posted as Director, Tourism, Kashmir in Jammu & Kashmir. He is a 2014 batch IRS-IT officer.

8 officers empanelled for promotion as Chief Commissioner/Pr DG of CIT

The ACC has approved the empanelment of the 8 officers for promotion to the grade of Chief Commissioner/Principal Director General of Customs & Indirect Taxes in the Indian Revenue Service (Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs) for the Panel Year 2023. The officers are: Rajesh Sodhi, K Anpazhakan, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Sandeep Srivastava, Roopam Kapoor, Navneet Goel, J S Chandrashekhar and Anil Kumar Gupta. Besides, four officers: Aruna Narayan Gupta, Mohan Kumar Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Srinivas Murty Tata have been included in the Extended Panel.

Last date extended for receiving applications from ex-IAS officers

Last date for receiving applications from retired IAS officers for preparing a panel of Inquiry Officers for conducting Departmental Enquiries in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against IAS officers has been extended till May 10.

Five CSS officers promoted to Director Grade in GoI

Five officers of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) have been promoted to Senior Selection Grade (Director) in Government of India (GoI). The officers are: Siddhartha Buchchan, Mrityunjay Jha, Sanjay Srivastava, Murari Lal and Birendra Kumar Singh.

Yatendra Kumar in race for CMD, CONCOR

Yatendra Kumar (IRSEE), Additional GM in Railways Sanjay Swarup, Director (IM&O), CONCOR, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

