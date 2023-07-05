Babus, mantris & buzz: Many Ministries /Departments yet to give their 9 years achievements

Many Ministries /Departments yet to give their 9 years achievements

About half a dozen Central ministries and departments are yet to give their achievements of nine years. These include Minority Affairs, Law & Justice, Education, Culture ministries.

Will I&B portfolio be given to the new minister?

As per floating gossip, the PM may appoint a separate minister for Information &Broadcasting. Now it's a million dollar question who will be given this crucial portfolio airing poll year. The Names of Ashwani Vaishnaw and Ravi Shankar Prasad are doing the rounds.

'Baghawat' in NCP: 'Tiger Abhi Zinda hai'

Sharad Pawar, the founder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), appears unfazed by the sudden revolt of his MLAs and leaders joining Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra. He expressed himself confident that the voters are with him (NCP) and would strengthen the party in the State as ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda hai’.

BUREAUCRACY

Will V S Sundaresan be Member SEBI ?

Buzz is that the present ED V S Sundaresan may be selected for the post of full-time Member of the SEBI.

They are going to be important bureaucrats in Maharashtra?

Buzz is that IAS officers considered to be close to Ajit Pawar are going to get important positions in the Maharashtra Government. They are Mssrs Saurabh Rao- Divisional Commissioner Pune, Vikram Kumar Commissioner Municipal Corporation Pune, Chocklingam--D. G. Yashda.

Chinthala Sundara Rao quits IRS -IT

Chinthala Sundara Rao, Pr.CIT, Mumbai, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service-Income Tax (IRS-IT).

Is the 360 degree not working?

The arrest of an ED officer has raised the eyebrows of the PMO. Reason is said to be the 360 degree scanning of an officer before appointing him/her at the centre, especially in the probe agency. Now the question is being asked if the 360 degree scanning failed.

Are the LG & CP, Delhi not on the same page?

After transfer, many IPS officers have reported to the Delhi Police, but they are yet to get their postings orders. According to sources, The CP has sent the proposal to the LG more than a week back, but orders are yet to be issued.

Appointment of Chairman, DVC on deputation through SCSC

The Ministry of Power will fill the vacancy of Chairman, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on deputation basis through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

BHEL gets another external candidate for Director Power

In the row of appointment of external candidates, an external candidate Tajinder Gupta, presently ED in NTPC Limited, has been appointed. There will be two external Directors on the Board of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) including an IRPS officer Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur as Director (Human Resources).

K A Thakur to take over as Director (HR), BHEL today

Krishnakumar Anirudh Thakur, who was expected to take over the charge as Director (Human Resources), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on June 28, 2023, is now joining today. He is an IRPS officer.

Shivprasad is also PS to Hardeep Singh Puri

Shivprasad has been given the additional charge of the Private Secretary to Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Development. He is the Deputy Secretary in the same ministry.

Y M Singhdeo IAS officer seeks VRS in Rajasthan

2007 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre Y M Singhdeo has sought VRS from August 1, two months ahead of his retirement.\

VC Atul Anand is Additional Secretary, Military Affairs

Vice Admiral ( VC) Atul Anand took over as Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs on Monday. Vice Admiral Atul Anand was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988. A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), Vice Admiral Atul Anand has held several key appointments in his career. The post was previously held by Lt Gen Anil Puri, who superannuated on February 28, 2023.

MU Nair takes over as National Cyber Security Coordinator

Lt Gen MU Nair has taken over as the new National Cyber Security Coordinator. He was previously holding the charge of Signal Officer in Chief at the Army Headquarters.

Brajesh Kumar Tripathi takes charge as CVO NLC India

Brajesh Kumar Tripathy, Chief Vigilance Officer / Coal India Ltd, has assumed additional charge as Chief Vigilance Officer NLC India Limited. He is a 1996 batch IRSE officer.

Senior IPS officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar Patjoshi likely to be the DG, Fire Services Kerala

Senior IPS officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar Patjoshi is most likely to be appointed as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, Kerala. He will be promoted as DGP before this posting. The position has become vacant following the appointment of Sheikh Darvesh Sahib as the new Kerala Police Chief. Sheikh Darvesh Sahib was earlier appointed as the Director of Fire and Rescue Services following the retirement of B Sandhya. However, within a month he was made the new DGP. Now a new officer is expected to fill his shoes. Along with this change, there will also be several new appointments at the senior levels within various departments of the state police.

