Babus, mantris & buzz: Manmohan Singh to sit in last row in Rajya Sabha

Manmohan Singh to sit in last row in Rajya Sabha

The seat of former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Singh has been changed. He used to sit in the first row but now arrangements have been made for him to sit in the last row. This has been done in view of his health as he is in a wheelchair due to his health conditions. According to sources in the Congress party, he has been given a seat in the last row to facilitate his movement to and from the Rajya Sabha in a wheelchair. Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh will now occupy the front row seats. The Congress was expected to switch seats in the last session of Parliament, but the party decided to do so in the budget session.

Tripura elections- a assessment

Out of the total 60 seats BJP is expected to win between 25 to 30 seats,CPI-Congress alliance between 10 to 12 seats and Tripura Motha Party between 10 to 12 seats. Political observers believe that after PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Tripura will lead to BJP victory.

N P A Director to retire this month

National Police Academy Hyderabad Director, A S Rajan is retiring by the end of this year. He is a 1987 batch IPS officer.

Vivek Dhand is Chairman, Chhattisgarh Innovation Commission

Former Chhattisgarh Chief secretary Vivek Dhand has been appointed Chairman, Chhattisgarh State Innovation Commission. He is a former 1981 batch IAS officer.

Anirban Dasgupta eligible for Chairperson, SAIL

Anirban Dasgupta, Director in-charge (Bhilai Steel Plant), SAIL, appears to be eligible for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

32 IIS officers promoted to JAG

-The MIB has promoted 32 IIS officers to JAG. They are-A. Surekha, T. Nanjudaswamy, N. Sewakram Meshram, Ratnakar Pamula, Ram Khilari Meena,Anand Prakash Soni, Anubhav Bairwa, GD Halikeri, Ms Kamla Verma, Pritam Singh, Nampibou Marinmai, Shantanu Pratap Singh, Qazi Md Salman Ibrahim, Dheep Joy Nampilly, Ms Parvathy Rahul, Anuj Chandak, Pawan Singh Faujdar, Nijo Verghese, Karmakar Tushar Arun, Rahul Gowilkar, Guru Prasad HL, Ms Punitha S Parmar Navaksinga Hemubhai, Arun Kumar P. Saurabh Singh, Gaurav Khare, Abhinav Prasoon, Virat Majboor, Ms Dhanya Sanal K. Tidke Rahul Atmaram, Sayyid Rabeehashmi and Dilip Kumar Shukla.

Piyush Tiwari gets additional charge of MD, ITDC

Piyush Tiwari, Director (C&M), ITDC, has been assigned an additional charge of Managing Director (MD), India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC), for a period of three months.

Saravananu U selected as CMD, NFL

Saravananu U, CMD, MFL, has been selected for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL).

Ram Prasad appointed High Commissioner to Eswatini

N Ram Prasad (YOA: 2004), presently Deputy Chief of Mission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

3000 technical workers laid off daily globally

Big tech companies, led by Microsoft and Google, laid off about 3,000 technical workers daily in January globally, including India. Over half of business economists feel the risk of recession at 50 percent or more could lead to more pruning in 2023, a survey by National Association for Business Economics has revealed.

Lateral entry appointments demoralising Bank officials?

If sources are to be believed the lateral entry appointments at EDs and MDs level are not sending a positive message to banks hierarchy. This is reportedly demoralising the bank officers as probationary officers aim to reach the top but are gradually becoming a frustrated lot. Sources said many junior and mid level officers are switching over to the private banks or other companies.

Banks also keeping media away

Interaction and relations between media and banks are not as friendly as there used to be earlier. Now banks release their quarterly, six monthly and yearly balance sheets in virtual mode or upload it on their respective websites.

G Lakshmipathy appointed to IAS in Tamil Nadu

G Lakshmipathy, member of Non-State Civil Service of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service and allocated Tamil Nadu Cadre against the Select List of 2021.

Junior officer is in command

The one agency has posted a junior officer in a regional office. It is said that the new officer is one batch junior and has been declared HoD. Sources said that this is hampering the working of the agency also

After repatriation ITS officer reported back to DoT

Consequent upon repatriation, Ravi Chhawal, a group-A ITS officer, has reported back to his parent DoT. He is now waiting for his posting.

