A major reshuffle of Governors is expected in about eight States. Maharashtra and Kerala Governors have reportedly expressed their changes. UP will also have new Governor this year.

Will Modi contest Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu also?

Buzz is that along with Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi is going to contest next Lok Sabha polls from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Will retirement age of army officers be raised?

Will the retirement age of the army officers be raised? Picture will be clear in the ensuing budget.

14 IPS officers retiring in January

As many as 14 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in January 2023. They are: Bosco B F. George of AGMUT cadre; Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta of Assam Meghalaya; Arbind Thakur of Bihar; Kirat Pal Singh of Haryana; Jatinder Singh Aulakh of Punjab; Laxman Gaur of Rajasthan; Pradip De of Tripura; Gopal Lal Meena, Shiv Shankar Singh, Denesh Pal Singh, Swami Prasad, Sumitra Yadav, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Mahendra Yadav of Uttar Pradesh cadre.

Kaun Banega Chairman SAIL (1)

Brijendra Pratap Singh eligible for Chairperson, SAIL

Brijendra Pratap Singh, Director in-charge (Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plants), SAIL, appears to be eligible for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

G P Singh is new DGP, Assam

G P Singh has been appointed as new DGP, Assam. He is a 1991 batch IPS of Assam cadre. He will take over on Feb 1.

(We said this on Jan 28, 2023)

7 VRS notices of IRS officers accepted in a day

The CBIC has accepted voluntary retirement notices of seven IRS(C&IT) officers on Friday, January 27, 2027. These VR notices are related to 1 Pr Commissioner, 3 Commissioners and 3 Asstt Commissioners.

IRS officers Pr Commissioner takes VRS

M M Pritinan has taken VRS from IRS(C&IT) with effect from February 2, 2023. He was supposed to retire this year in August.

Interviews for Director (P & A), SCI on Feb 2

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is holding interviews for the post of Director (P & A), Shipping Corporation of India on February 2, 2023.

Appointment of a couple of CBDT Members next month?

Appointment of a couple of new CBDT Members is expected next month end. CoS is said to have sent recommendations to the PMO.

Picture is not clear on Gujarat DGP

Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia is retiring on January 31 but picture is still unclear. In case Atul Karwal is not made DGP Ahemdabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava who is senior most IPS officer in the state may be made acting DGP till his superannuation in March.

Ashish Bhatia unlikely to get extension

Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia who is retiring as DGP of Gujarat on Jan 31 ia unlikely to get further extension. He is 1985 batch IPS officer.

Tenure of Alok Sharma as Addl DG, SPG extended

The tenure of Alok Sharma as Additional DG, SPG, has been extended upto February 21, 2024. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

IDAS officer posted as AS&FA Commerce

Ms Arti Bhatnagar has been posted as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor in the ministry of commerce and industries. She is a 1990 IDAS officer.

Central deputation tenure of Ms Richa Bagla extended

The central deputation tenure of Ms Richa Bagla working as Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, has been extended for a period of one year beyond March 8, 2023. She is a 1999 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Central deputation tenure of O P Chaudhary extended

The central deputation tenure of O P Chaudhary working as Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying has been extended upto September 30, 2024. He is a 1989 batch IFS officer of MP cadre.

Tenure of Ms Meenakshi Joshi as Principal, CASFOS extended

The deputation tenure of Ms Meenakshi Joshi as Principal, Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFOS), Dehradun, has been extended for a period of two years beyond January 31, 2023. She is a 2000 batch IFS officer of UD cadre.

Tenure of Sanjay Kumar as Addl Secretary, Road Transport extended

The tenure of Sanjay Kumar as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Road Transport & Highways has been extended upto January 17, 2024. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Tenure of Amar Singh Meena as Director, MCA extended

The central deputation tenure of Amar Singh Meena working as Director in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has been extended upto February 14, 2025. He is a 1995 batch ITS officer.

Additional charge of National Jute Board to Moloy Chadan extended

Additional charge of post Secretary, National Jute Board, Kolkaa to Moloy Chandan Chakraborty, Jute Commissioner, Kolkata, has been extended upto June 30, 2023. He is a 1993 batch IDAS officer.

7 IRS-C&IT officers given new postings

After transferring 7 IRS(C&IT) officers of different batches have been given new postings. Accordingly, Amand Shah has been posted as Pr Commissioner, Audit, GST, Noida, Maheh Kumar Rustagi, goes to DGAP, Delhi as Pr Commissioner, Yogesh Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner, Meerut, Audit, GST&CX, Bamin Tari, has been transferred from Agartala to Allahabad as Commissioner, CC(AR), CESTAT, Sacin Gusia posted as Addl Commissioner, Ahmedabad GST&CX one, Aditya Kumar Mamgain, OSD, Legal Cell, Legal Cell, CBIC hq and Neeraj Aneja, Asstt Commissioner, Delhi GST& CX Zone.

Vacancy for Senior Adviser to ED, WB, Washington

It is proposed to fill up the post of Senior Adviser to the Executive Director, World Bank, Washington DC, USA (Joint Secretary level) under the Department of Economic Affairs and applications have been invited by DoPT by 20 February.

