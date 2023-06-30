Babus, mantris & buzz: Major political upheaval likely in BJP

Major political upheaval likely in BJP

A major political surgery is likely in the Union Cabinet and the BJP Organisation in a weeks time.

Will Finance Minister contest Lok Sabha polls?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

BUREAUCRACY

Tenure of Ashok Juneja as DGP, Chhattisgarh extended

The tenure of Ashok Juneja as DGP, Chhattisgarh, has been extended up to August 5, 2024. Juneja, who belongs to a 1989 batch, was due to retire on June 30, 2023.

(We said this on June 15 and April 19, 2023)

Tenure of Navnit in WTO extended

Tenure of Brajendra Navnit as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been extended by nine months till March 31, 2024. Navnit had assumed office as ambassador in June 2020 and his tenure was till June 28, 2023.

Maharashtra Government accepts VR of senior IAS officer Sunil Kandrekar

The Maharashtra Government has accepted the voluntary retirement application of senior IAS officer Sunil Kandrekar, the Commissioner, Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). He is an officer of 2002 batch. . He was due to retire on May 31, 2025. Thus, this officer had two-and-a-half year service left. He was holding the post of Commissioner since February, 2019. His unexpected decision has sparked several speculations. He is also the member of an important committee formed by the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court for monitoring the water supply scheme of the city. The bench has stated that even after his retirement, if he wishes, he can continue to be a member of the committee.

Bishwanath Sinha is new Additional Chief Secretary, Home

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Kerala state government posted Bishwanath Sinha as Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Vigilance departments. The 1992 batch IAS officer is currently Additional Chief Secretary, Finance. The order was issued a day after the government named V Venu as the next Chief Secretary.

Gurmeet Singh is also ADG (Admn), ASI

Gurmeet Singh, Joint Secretary, Culture, has been assigned an additional charge of Additional Director General (Administration), Archaeology Survey of India (ASI). He is a 1998 batch IRAS officer.

Govt is inviting applications for the post of Chairman, TRAI

The Ministry of Telecommunication has invited the applications for the post of the Chairman, TRAI, which is going to fall vacant on October 1, 2023. Interested can apply till August 4, 2023.

Submission time of application in PESB reduced to 21 days

Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has reduced to 21 days time for the submission of applications for the Board level appointments.

Ministry likely to opt SCSC option for appointment of CMD, BHEL?

Whisper has it that the Ministry of Heavy Industry may seek a Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) option for the appointment of CMD, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Post of Aman Jain upgraded as Director, Consumer Affairs

The post of Aman Jain has been upgraded as Director in the Department of Consumer Affairs. He is a 2009 batch IOFS officer.

Rastogi repatriated

Consequent upon repatriation from the Department of Public Enterprises, Amit Rastogi, has reported back to his parent DoT. He is an ITS officer.

24 officers of CBIC to be awarded Commendation Certificate

As many as 24 officers of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) will be awarded Commendation Certificate on July 1 on the occasion of 6th GST Day. The officers are: Priya Ranjan Srivastava, Dr Sudhanshu Rai, Amit Samdariya, Smita Roy, Kriti Tiwari, Paritosh Vineet Vyas, Ajinkya Hari Katkar, Anshika Agarwal, Dhruv, Dr Geetu Badoliya, Ankit Gahlot, Vimal Kumar Pant, Umesh Talwar, Suresh S, Rejith S, Dinesh Balasaheb More, Nirmal Pradhan, Daniel Arputharaj D, Deepak Kumar, Nitik Goyal, Milan Tiwari, Vinay Kumar, Bikram Kumar Kesri and Gokul Chand Sharma.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)