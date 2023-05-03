Babus, mantris & buzz: Major political development after Karnataka poll results?

Major political development after Karnataka poll results?

Buzz is that there is going to be a major reshuffle in the Union Cabinet and the organisations after the Karnataka poll results .One can wait and watch.

Why BSP gives more tickets to Muslims in UP local polls?

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is reported to have distributed more tickets to Muslim candidates in Uttar Pradesh local elections. What is the strategy of BSP in local elections? Will it help BJP by gobbling up SP votes?

BUREAUCRACY

CBI is without any Special Director

As of today, CBI has no Special Director. After the retirement of 1988 batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer, Praveen Sinha, the post has fallen vacant.

Praveen Sinha is now associated with NSA

Outgoing Special Director CBI, Praveen Sinha, will work with NSA Ajit Doval in the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). His orders have been issued. He has been appointed as Special Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat on re-employment basis. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

Will N Muruganandam be new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu?

It is widely believed that N Muruganandam who is ACS Finance will succeed 1988 batch IAS officer V Irai Anbu as new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on July1. Will 1991 batch IAS officer N Muruganandam become Chief Secretary superseding a couple of senior IAS officers?

Punjab Chief Secretary to retire on June 30

Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua is retiring on June 30. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Major bureaucratic reshuffle likely in Maharashtra?

In the next 15 days, major shakeup in the bureaucracy is in offing including ACS Home who is retiring in May end.

DC Jain gets DG rank in the cadre

Additional Director CBI, DC Jain, has been given proforma promotion to the rank of DG in his parent cadre Rajasthan. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer.

IRS officer to join Meghalaya govt

Challienkhum Songate will join the Meghalaya Government as Principal Secretary, Excise Registration, Taxation & Stamps and Labour on deputation for a period of three years. He is a 1995 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

BK Gupta gets additional charge of CMD, IRCON

BK Gupta, Additional Member/CE Railway Board, has been assigned an additional charge of CMD, IRCON International Limited. The post has been lying vacant since April 29, 2023.

Aditya Kumar Mamgain deputed as Addl PS to Lok Sabha Speaker

Aditya Kumar Mamgain has been appointed as Additional Private Secretary to Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, on deputation basis. He is a 2015 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Dr U Kamachi Mudali appointed as VC, HBNI

Dr U Kamachi Mudali, VC, Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, has been appointed as Vice Chancellor, Home Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), Mumbai.

Dr Guruardibam Sunil Kumar Sharma appointed as Director, RIMS, Imphal

Dr Guruardibam Sunil Kumar Sharma, Director Professor, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, has been appointed as Director, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

KS Shetty takes charge as Director (HR), HPCL

KS Shetty has taken over the charge as Director (Human Resources), HPCL. Prior to this, he was ED- HR with addl. charge ED-ER. KS Shetty is a Gold Medalist in HR Management from Andhra University and also a distinguished alumnus of Swedish Institute, Stockholm from where he completed his Diploma in Sustainable Development.

P Kannan selected as Director (Ope), CPCL

P Kannan, CGM, CPCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Operations), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 1, 2023. As many as seven persons were interviewed for the same.

Vijay Kumar Singh appointed IEM of CPRI

Vijay Kumar Singh, former Indian Forest Service officer of Himachal Pradesh and retired PCCF, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of CPRI.

Deepak Kashyap appointed IEM of GAIL

Deepak Kashyap, former IRTS officer and ex-CVO, POWERGRID, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of GAIL.

