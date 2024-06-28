Babus, mantris & buzz: Maharashtra likely to see a big political storm?

Maharashtra likely to see a big political storm?

Sources says that in Maharashtra, a big political story is likely to come soon. One should not be surprised if the present govt falls.

CBI gets free hands into NEET, UGC-NET exam case

If sources are to be believed the PMO has reportedly given free hand to the CBI in NEET and UGC-NET exam cases.

BUREAUCRACY

Cybercrooks now pose as IPS officers to cheat people

The Cybercrooks have adopted a new tactic to mint money by posing themselves as IPS officers using their photos on ‘WhatsApp’ and threatening the people of well-to-do families to pay online with fake claims of arresting and detaining their relatives. Being unaware of fraudulent activities, people are falling prey to such Cybercrooks using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to mimic the voice of relatives, dears & nears so as to take the victims into confidence. Artificial Intelligence & other online cyber crimes are posing a major threat to the police to stem the flow of such activities.

Posting orders of JD ED this month

Posting orders of Joint Directors ED are expected in a couple of weeks. The list will reportedly consist of one from Bangalore and another from Chennai.

Internal DoPT report recommends more in take of IAS officers

An internal report of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has recommended an increase in the recruitment of IAS officers from 180 a year to 210-220. The senior officers of the department have started assessing the report. Actually, there has been a longstanding need to increase the number of IAS officers. The report was said to be prepared by a committee consisting of officials from the DoPT and the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

CAPF (ACs) Exam, 2024 on August 4

The Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam will be held on August 4, 2024 from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. More information can be availed from the UPSC website.

Cadre of Shubhanwita transferred to Karnataka

Inter cadre transfer of Ms Shubhanwita from West Bengal to Karnataka has been accepted on grounds of her marriage with IAS officer Shubham Shukla. Shubhanwita is a 2018 batch IPS officer.

Amit Gupta is chairman RRB/ADI

Amit Gupta has been appointed as chairman Railway Recruitment Board/ADI. He is a NF-HAG IRSME officer.

Chhattisgarh Government asked to re-consider case of G P Singh !

The MHA has asked the Chhattisgarh Government to re-consider the earlier proposal pertaining to G P Singh . The Chhattisgarh Government had recommended that the dismissal of 1991 batch IPS officer G P Singh should be withdrawan.

Two officers of 2008 batch empanelled from Haryana cadre

Two 2008 batch IAS officers of Haryana cadre have been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. They are: Nikhil Gajraj and Rajiv Rattan.

Tenure of Mustaq Ahmad as Director, Mines extended

The tenure of Mustaq Ahmad as Director in the Ministry of Mines has been extended for a period of one year upto June 6, 2025. He is a 2006 batch IDAS officer.

Tenure of Praveen S as Director, Space extended

The tenure of Praveen S as Director in the Department of Space has been extended for a period of one year upto May 15, 2025. He is a 2009 batch IRS-IT officer.

Sanjay Som selected as Director (M&CB), BEML Ltd

Sanjay Som, ED, BEML Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Mining & Constructions Business), BEML Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on June 26, 2024. Three persons were interviewed for the same.

Ayush Saran appointed as Additional PS to Bhupender Yadav

Ayush Saran has been appointed as Additional Private Secretary to Bhupender Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

CS Radhika in race for post of Member (Non-Life), IRDA

CS Radhika, General Manager, United India Insurance Company (UIIC), has been added to the list of contenders for the post of Member (Non-Life) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA).

IRS officer promoted as Joint Commissioner

K Sarvana Kumar has been promoted as Joint Commissioner on ad-hoc basis with effect from January 1, 2024. He is an IRS(C&IT) officer.

Ms Garg transferred to Kolkata

Ms Parul Garg has been transferred to Kolkata as Additional Commissioner in the DGTS office. She is an ITS officer.

V V S Prasad quits Indian Revenue Service

The CBIC has accepted the voluntary retirement of VVS Prasad from IRS(C&IT) with effect from July 15, 2024. He is presently posted as Assistant Commissioner.

Project Director-Civil for Sivok – Rangpo Project advertised by IRCON

IRCON International has advertised for the post of Project Director-Civil for Sivok – Rangpo Project at Siliguri (West Bengal) location. The applications must reach on or before July 20, 2024.

Consultant (Admin) interviews for DAIC on July 3

The interviews for the post of Consultant (Admin) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC) for New Delhi location will be held on July 3, 2024. More information can be availed from the website of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

S K Sehgal transferred to SECR

Sunil Kumar Sehgal has been transferred to South East Central Railway and posted as PCMM (CHOD). He is a NF-HAG IRSS Northeast Frontier Railway officer.

