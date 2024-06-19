Babus, mantris & buzz: Lok Sabha Speaker to be BJP nominee?

Lok Sabha Speaker to be BJP nominee?

Political wind says that new Lok Sabha candidate will be from the BJP. Names of Daggubati Purandeswari and outgoing Speaker Om Birla are doing the round.

Will Om Birla be BJP President?

Experts are of the view that if Om Birla is not appointed as Speaker, there are chances that he may be appointed new BJP President. Now the question is: will RSS agree to this proposal?

BUREAUCRACY

Ajay Bhalla to get important assignment?

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla is bound to get some important assignment. A 1984 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, Bhalla has done a good job even in the rough weather.

About 100 officials based in Delhi short-listed for PS to Minister?

The DoPT is believed to have short-listed names of about 100 officers of different services to be appointed as Private Secretary to the Union Minister.

Will there be no outsider as Private Secretary to Minister?

Informed sources said that no one from outside Delhi will be appointed PS to a Union Minister in the new Cabinet.

A couple of Odisha cadre officers to return to parent cadre!

A couple of IAS and IPS officers are expected to return to the parent Odisha cadre in the coming months. Number will not cross five.

Centre planning to tweak Agniveer recruitment scheme?

The centre is evaluating the politically contentious Agniveer recruitment scheme and might tweak it soon. The Army has been internally conducting a survey in this connection. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also indicated openness to changes. The opposition bloc is against the scheme and has said they will scrap the scheme, if voted to power. The Defence Ministry is also working overtime on the joint front, and the notification of the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act on May 10 has paved the way for creation of unified theatre commands. Hence, the need of a capable leadership to shepherd these projects all the more underscores the significance of the choice of the new Army chief.

Deepak Shinde is Private Secretary to Gadkari

Deepak Shinde is the Private Secretary to Minister Road Transport and Highways. His OSD is yet to be appointed.

Power Minister Khattar yet to get PS & OSD

Union Power Minister Monohar Lal Khatter is yet to get his PS and OSD. New appointments likely in a week or two.

Maximum empanelled as Joint Secretary from MP cadre

Nine 2008 batch IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh cadre have been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. They are: Chhavi Bhardwaj, Nand Kumarum, Viswanathan S, J P Irene Cynthia, Krishna Gopal Tiwari, Vishesh Garhpale, Sibi Chakravarthy M, V Kiran Gopal and Surabhi Gupta.

Five candidates selected for positions of EDs in Public Sector Banks

As many as five candidates have been selected for the positions of Executive Directors in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau after interviewing 57 candidates.

Ms Beena Vaheed recommended as ED, Public Sector Bank

Ms Beena Vaheed has been recommended for the position of Executive Director in Public Sector Bank (PSB).

Rajeeva recommended as ED, Public Sector Bank

Rajeeva has been recommended for the position of Executive Director in Public Sector Bank (PSB).

S K Majumdar recommended as ED, Public Sector Bank

S K Majumdar has been recommended for the position of Executive Director in Public Sector Bank (PSB).

D Surendran recommended as ED, Public Sector Bank

D Surendran has been recommended for the position of Executive Director in Public Sector Bank (PSB).

Amit Kumar Srivastava recommended as ED, Public Sector Bank

Amit Kumar Srivastava has been recommended for the position of Executive Director in Public Sector Bank (PSB).

Nominations of IPS officers invited for DDG, BCAS

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed to fill up three newly created posts of Deputy Director General (DDG) (DIG level) including one post at BCAS HQ and two at Supervisory Offices in Delhi NCR and Mumbai (one each) in Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on deputation basis. Nominations of eligible IPS officers have been sought from state governments by July 5.

Sanjiv Kumar quits railway service

Sanjiv Kumar has sought voluntary retirement from Railway service with effect from July 12, 2024. He is an IRSE, NF-HAG officer.

Ms Jain gets proforma promotion to PCIT grade

Ms Garima Jain has been given Proforma Promotion to the grade of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, CBDT. She is a1996 batch IRS (IT) officer.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam on June 22 & 23

The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be held on June 22 and 23, 2024 across India. The e-Admit Card has been uploaded on a website (http://upsconline.nic.in).

IES/ISS examination from June 21

The Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination – 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be held all over India from June 21(Friday) to June 23, 2024 (Sunday).

Interviews for Asstt Prof/Lecturer Homoeopathic Pharmacy in July

As many as 41 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Homoeopathic Pharmacy), Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The interviews will be held on July 2, 3 and 4 from 9 am and 12 pm onwards.

