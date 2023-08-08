Babus, mantris & buzz: Kejariwal still not ready to accept reality

Kejariwal still not ready to accept reality

-Delhi CM Arvind Kejariwal is not ready to accept the reality that he is the CM of a UT not a full state. Congress leader Sandeep Dixit also blamed Kejariwal for Delhi amendments bill. CM's arrogance has led to this situation. AAP will again approach the SC against the bill passed by the Parliament.

Ex-CJI & MP Ranjan Gogoi praises Delhi amendment bill

The nominated MP, Ranjan Gogoi for the first time participated in the discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday. He supported the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Now the question is , will the ex-cji's comment affect the hearing of the case in the SC?

BUREAUCRACY

Ms Sampat Meena promoted as ADG, CBI

Ms Sampat Meena, Joint Director, CBI, has been promoted as Additional Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Ms Supriya Patil appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Ms Supriya Patil Yadav, DIG, CBI, has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Will Justice Desai be new Lokayukta Delhi?

Justice Ranjana Desai's name is doing the round for the post Lokayukta Delhi which is lying vacant. Justice Desai was the Chairperson, of a Committee which was looking after the reorganisation of the J&K assembly seats.

IOCL CMD gets one year extension

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has been given one year extension. He was to retire on August 31.

Mohammed Akil empanelled as DG in GoI

Mohammad Akil has been empanelled for the post of Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre.

Amrit Mohan Prasad empanelled as DG in GoI

Amrit Mohan Prasad has been empanelled for the post of Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Orissa cadre.

G P Singh empanelled as DG in GoI

G P Singh has been empanelled for the post of Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Praveen Vashista empanelled as DG in GoI

Praveen Vashista has been empanelled for the post of Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1991 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre.

