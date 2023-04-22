Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka polls: JDS is sailing in two boats

Karnataka polls: JDS is sailing in two boats

The HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) is not having a smooth sailing in poll-bound Karnataka. According to information, JDS has adopted a wait and watch policy in the hung assembly scenario. It has reportedly kept options open with both BJP and Congress.

Maharashtra politics – April is important

Will Eknath Shinde join hands with Raj Thakre? Will Sharad Pawar join hands with the BJP to have a say in Maharashtra politics? Supriya Sule has talked about major developments in the next two weeks in Maharashtra.

Empanelment of 2004 IPS officers on cards!

Empanelment of 2004 batch IPS officers to the rank of IG in the Government of India is expected in a month's time.

Arun Singhal appointed as DG, National Archives of India

Arun Singhal has been appointed as Director General, National Archives of India. He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Anurag Jain appointed as Secretary, Road Transport

Anurag Jain has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Rajesh Kumar Singh appointed as Secretary, DPIIT

Rajesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Ms Alka Upadhayaya appointed as Secretary, Animal Husbandry

Alka Upadhayaya has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying. She is a 1990 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Ms Anjali Bhawra appointed as Secretary, National Commission of Minorities

Ms Anjali Bhawra has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission of Minorities. She is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre.

Saurabh Garg appointed as Secretary, Social Justice

Saurabh Garg has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Social Justice. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Orissa cadre.

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia is Chairperson, NACWC

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia has been appointed as Chairperson, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC). He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Abhilaksh Likhi appointed as OSD, Fisheries

Abhilaksh Likhi has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Fisheries. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

Ms V Vidyavathi appointed as OSD, Tourism

Ms V Vidyavathi has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Tourism. She is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

Rakesh Sarwal appointed as Additional Secretary, ISCS

Rakesh Sarwal has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre.

Rakesh Ranjan appointed as Addl Secretary, Agriculture

Rakesh Ranjan has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)