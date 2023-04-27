Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka Governor to have major role?

Karnataka Governor to have major role?

Political observers say that Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will have a major role in the formation of the new Karnataka Government. Indication is sufficient.

FM attends over 33 meetings in US

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had a very busy schedule during her US visit. She attended more than 33 meetings in Washington DC during April 10 - 15.

Two UPSC Members retiring in May & June

Ms M Satyavathi Member, UPSC, is due to retire on May 12 while one more Member Ms Smita Nagraj will be retiring on June 21, 2023.

Anurag Jain to join as Secretary, Road Transport today

Anurag Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is joining tody.He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat being celebrated in a big way

The MIB has planned to celebrate the 100 th episode of PM's Mann ki Baat in a big way. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate and Home Minister Amit Shah today will attend the closing function. Some union ministers are also participating. The 100 th episode is scheduled for broadcast on Sunday, April 30 from AIR.

Four IPS officers get postings after promotion to ADG grade in Maharashtra

Four IPS officers have been given new assignments after promotion to ADG level in Maharashtra. Accordingly, Suresh Kumar Mekla was made controller, Vaidhmapan Shastra, Mumbai, while Rajkumar Vatkar was made ADG, Training and Rajesh Kumar is Director, Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik. Besides, Krishna Prakash was made ADG, Force Forest.

Four IPS officers shifted at ADG level in Maharashtra

Four IPS officers have been shifted at ADG level in Maharashtra. Accordingly, Sanjay Saxena has been appointed as ADG, Law and Order, Mumbai, while Anup Kumar Singh is Principal Secretary Special, Home and Nikhil Gupta was made ADG, Administration. Besides, Ravindra Singal was made ADG, Highways Security and Sukhvinder Singh was made ADG, Economic Offence, Mumbai.

Major administrative reshuffle of IAS officers in Chhattisgarh

In a major administrative reshuffle, as many as 26 IAS officers have been assigned new responsibilities in Chhattisgarh. Renu Pillay is posted as ACS, Public Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education with additional charge of ACS, Science & Technology and ACS, Religious Trust & Endowment and Director General of Chhattisgarh Academy of Administration, while Prasanna R is relieved of the charge of Secretary, Medical Education and Ms Alarmelmangai D was made Secretary, General Administration. Similarly, Ankit Anand, Secretary, Energy and Secretary to CM will also handle charge of Secretary, Finance; P Dayanand was shifted as Secretary, Department of Medical Education; Dr C R Prasanna as Commissioner, Health Services; Shammi Abidi gets additional charge of Secretary, Skill Development Department; Mohammad Kaiser Abdul Haq is shifted as Secretary, State Election Commission with additional charge of Commissioner, Medical Education; Janak Prasad Pathak as Special Secretary (Independent Charge), Housing and Environment Department; Narendra Dugga as Collector, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur; Ramesh Kumar Sharma gets additional charge of Registrar, Cooperative Societies; Chandan Kumar is appointed as Collector, Balodabazar Bhatapara; Remigius Ekka as Collector, Balrampur Ramanujganj; Sanjay Agarwal as Collector, Surajpur; Dr Tamboli Ayaz Fakirbhai gets an additional charge of Director, Urban Administration & Development; Rajat Bansal was transferred as Commissioner, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA; Iffat Ara as MD, Integrated Education, with additional charge of OSD, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department; Sanjay Agrawal as Collector, Surajpur; Divya Umesh Mishra as Mission Director, National Rural Livelihood Mission with additional charge of CEO, State Skill Agency; Namrata Gandhi as Director, AYUSH; Jagdish Sonkar as Joint Secretary, School Education Department; PS Dhruv as Joint Secretary, General Administration Department; Vijay Dayaram as Collector, Bastar; Mrs Jayshree Jain as Deputy Secretary, PWD, with additional charge of Deputy Secretary, Aviation; Gopal Verma as Collector, Khairagarh Chhuikhadan Gandai; Namrata Jain as CEO, District Panchayat, Balodabazar Bhatapara and Vishwadeep takes charge as CEO, District Panchayat, Korba.

Ms Gangopadhyay appointed Dy. Secy, DPIIT

Ms. Jivisiia Joshi Gangopadhyay, Northem Railway, has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Delhi, under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years. She is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Officers of Indian Civil Accounts service call on the President

The officers of Indian Civil Accounts Service (2018-2021 batches) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing the officers, the President said that they would be playing an instrumental role in the financial administration of the country. As young Civil Servants they are expected to strive for excellence in public governance and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution. She said that whichever organisation or department they are posted in, they should be aware of the purpose of their job.

