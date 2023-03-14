Babus, mantris & buzz: Karnataka assembly poll dates likely to be announced after March 15

PTI

LOK KALYAN MARG POLITICAL STOCK EXCHANGE IN MARCH

1. Amit Shah

2. S Jaishankar

3. Kiren Rijiju

4. Piyush Goyal

5. Ashwini Vaishnaw

Karnataka assembly poll dates likely to be announced after March 15

As per indications, the election commission is likely to announce the poll schedule of the forthcoming Karnataka assembly polls after March 15. As per information, the term of fifteenth legislature in Karnataka will end on May 24 this year. There are 5,21,73,599 voters in Karnataka.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Justice Khanwilkar be new Chairman NGT?

Latest buzz says that former Supreme Court Judge Justice A.M. Khanwilkar may be appointed Chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) soon.

Tenure of CBI Chief to end in May

Tenure of CBI Chief, S K Jaiswal, is coming to an end in May. He is a 1985 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra.

Siddharth Mohanty is Interim Chairman LIC

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the Chairman for three months. He will take over from M R Kumar, who is retiring today, March 13.

Transfer of High Court Judges on the anvil?

Grapevine has it that transfer of High Court Judges in the state High Courts are expected to take place soon.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to continue till June end

Despite the fact Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu had asked for voluntary retirement in February, the Government asked him to continue till June 30.

Two 1985 batch former IAS officers join IIT Kanpur

Former NITI Ayog Principal Advisor Anil Srivastava and former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar have joined the IIT Kanpur as Visiting Professor. Both are former 1985 batch IAS officers. While Srivastava is Visiting Professor of Practice Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering , Ajay Kumar as a Distinguished Visiting Faculty at the Departments of Economic Sciences and IME.

Interview for CMD UCO Bank on March 16

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has called the interview for the post of MD and CEO, UCO Bank on March 16.

Orders of Rajneesh Karnataka next week?

Orders of Rajneesh Karnataka MD and CEO for Bank of India are expected to be issued in a week or two.

Search for successor to O P Singh as CMD, MCL begins

The Government of India has started searching for a successor to incumbent O P Singh as Chairman & Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) ending tenure of October 31, 2023.

Four IPS officers get new assignments in CRPF

Four IG level officers have been given new assignments in CRPF. Accordingly, Mrs Sonal V Misra has been posted as IG (Prov) in CRPF Directorate, while Deepak Ratan was appointed to Directorate General (against overall strength) and further placed with Northern Sector and Rajesh Kumar was shifted as IG Administration, Directorate. Besides, Anurag Agrawal posted to NE Sector in CRPF.

Rahul Bhagat likely to return to parent cadre in Apr

The tenure of Rahul Bhagat working as Director, Ministry of Labour and Employment is coming to an end in April 2023. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Eight IPS officers shifted in UP

Eight IPS officers have been shifted in UP and given new postings. Piyush Mordia has been appointed as ADG, Lucknow Zone, while Upendra Kumar Agarwal was made Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow Commissionerate and Amrendra Prasad Singh is now DIG, Devipatan range. Similarly, Praveen Kumar has been posted as IG, Ayodhya Range; Nachiketa Jha as IG, Meerut Range; Deepak Kumar as IG, Agra Range; Suresh Rao Kulkarni as DIG, Aligarh Range and Amit Verma have been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Kanpur Police Commissionerate.

Last date extended for MD & CEO, IICCL

Last date for receiving nominations for the post of MD & CEO (JS level), India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited (IICCL) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has been extended up to April 10.

Applications sought for Director R&D, IOCL

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has invited applications by May 2 for Director (Research & Development), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL).

KUM Rao appointed Director, Vigilance (Traffic), Railway Board

K Uma Maheshwara Rao, Director (Planning), Railway Board, has been posted as Director, Vigilance (Traffic), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Justice (Retd.) Bachchoo Lal appointed Judicial Member, RCT

Justice (Retd.) Bachchoo Lal has been appointed as Judicial Member, Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), Allahabad Bench, for a period of four years.

CORPORATE

Mohit Joshi to take over as MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra

Mohit Joshi has been appointed as Managing Director (Designate) of Tech Mahindra. He will assume charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company with effect from December 20, 2023.

