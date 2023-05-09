Babus, mantris & buzz: JD(S) to join hands with BJP?

BJP to return in Karnataka though with little margin?

This is not “Godi Media” but fact according to independent sources is that BJP is returning to power with a thin majority. People will cast votes in the name of Modi and not for achievements of the present Bommai Government. Sources say that Modi magic is still there in the state.

JD(S) to join hands with BJP?

Political observers believe that in the event of Hung Assembly the Janta Dal (Secular) will join hands with the BJP. Friendship between former PM Deve Gowda and PM Narendra Modi is well known in the Delhi political circles.

Vineet Joshi returns to parent cadre Manipur to take over as Chief Secretary

Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of State Government. On return he has been appointed Chief Secretary of Manipur. He is 1992 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre. He will succeed 1988 batch IAS officer Dr Rajesh Kumar.

Will former Secretary be on CBI radar?

It is whispered that a former Secretary, in the Government of India, is likely to be on the radar of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

10 candidates short-listed for CMD, IOCL

As many as 10 candidates have been short-listed for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The short-listed candidates are: Arvind Kumar, MD, CPCL; Sandeep Jain, ED, IOCL, Anna Durai, ED, IOCL; Sailendra Kurumaddali, ED, IOCL; Sanjay Parashar, ED, IOCL; Gur Prasad, ED, IOCL; Manoj Kumar Dubey, Director (Fin), CONCOR; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Fin), NMDC Ltd; Yatendra Kumar, Addl GM, IRSEE and Ranjan Prakash Thakur, CVO, IRTS.

PS of Power Minister R K Singh repatriated

Manoj Kumar Singh, PS to R K Singh, Minister of Power has been repatriated to his cadre Bihar. According to sources his father was not keeping well therefore he opted repatriation. He is an IAS officer of 2009 batch..

Ashutosh Sinha is now Police Head Manipur

In view of the present state of affairs Ashutosh Sinha has been appointed new Police head in Manipur. He is 1990 batch IPS officer.

Will Shankar Jiwal be new DGP of Tamil Nadu?

It is widely believed that Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, a 1990-batch IPS officer will be the choice of political bosses. One can wait and watch.

MP cadre IPS officer Kailash Makwana; A Champion of Change

Kailash Makwana, the Chairman of MP Police Housing Corporation is an officer, who is Pioneer of Change. His inspiring actions in the corporation have introduced a big change in the day-to-day functioning. His initiatives have improved the quality and the timeliness of around 1500 projects that are in progress. Now the field officers register their daily attendance online. Importantly, payments are made to the contractors on a weekly basis. The payments are credited directly in their accounts and hence, there is no leakage of money. A 1988 batch IPS officer Makwana has asked the employees to download useful apps needed to bring improvement. It is no secret that in all his postings, he undertook initiatives which were crucial for the development of the Department.

Tenure of Potluri Radhakrishna, Director (Prod), BDL ending in June

The tenure of Potluri Radhakrishna, Director (Production), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), is coming to an end in June, 2023. The Government is yet to find his successor.

DMD SIDBI Rao to retire in June

V Satya Venkata Rao Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of SIDBI is superannuating in June. Some banker from a nationalized bank is likely to succeed him.

Ms Manisha Saxena appointed as Senior DG (Admn), ICMR

Ms Manisha Saxena has been appointed as Senior Director General (Admn), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). She is a 2000 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Gaurav Masaldan appointed as Joint Secretary, Justice

Gaurav Masaldan has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Justice. He is a 1998 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Srinivas E appointed as Joint Secretary, DPIIT

Srinivas E has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). He is a 1995 batch IRSSE officer.

Ms Swati Sharma appointed as Joint Secretary Rural Development

Ms Swati Sharma has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Rural Development. She is a 2003 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Ms Monali Dhakate appointed as Joint Secretary, Social Justice

Ms Monali P Dhakate has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment. She is a 1994 batch IP&TA&FS officer.

Additional charge of Director (FIU-India) to Vivek Aggarwal extended

The additional charge period of Director (Finance Intelligence Unit-India) to Vivek Aggarwal, Additional Secretary, Revenue, has been extended for a further period of three months with effect from March 27, 2023. He is a 1994 batch IAS officer of MP cadre.

Chalkapure appointed as Director, Animal Husbandry

Sidramappa Madhava Rao Chalkapure has been appointed as Director in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying. He is a 2007 batch IFoS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Ms Swati Meena to join GoI

Ms Swati Meena is joining the Government of India in June. She is a 2007 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Jagdish Rai Garg appointed IEM of CPCB

Jagdish Rai Garg, former IDSE officer and ex-DG Personnel, Defence, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rakesh Kumar Agarwal appointed IEM of NHPC

Rakesh Kumar Agarwal, former CES officer and ex-Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, Delhi, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NHPC.

Proud moment for Indian community- Geetika Tandon honoured

Lagos Indian Women’s Association President, Geetika Tandon has been honoured by Women in Africa at their Future Women Conference 2023, Woman of the year Award series.

The Legendary Woman Award is for recognizing her as an exemplary leader who makes a significant impact in her chosen field and for being a role model who consistently shows up, leans in and inspires others to do the same. Her extraordinary dedication and commitment to advancing women and for being passionate about inspiring change in her community and business network. Chief Guest of the programme was Xhandramouli Kern, Consular General of India, Lagos.

Chhatrasal Singh appointed Addl. Member (Traffic), Railway Board

Chhatrasal Singh, who is presently working as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), South East Central Railway (SECR), has been transferred to Railway Board, and posted as Additional Member (Traffic), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.



Ravinder Goyal appointed Addl. Member (Commercial), Railway Board

Ravinder Goyal, who is presently working as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), Northern Railway, has been transferred to Railway Board, and posted as Additional Member (Commercial), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

