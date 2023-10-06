Babus, mantris & buzz: Jaishankar and Doval key architects of Modi’s global image?

Jaishankar and Doval key architects of Modi’s global image?

In higher circles people say that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval are key architects of PM Narendra Modi’s global image.

INDIA to undertake joint campaign in poll bound states?

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has reportedly decided to start joint campaigns in all five poll bound states.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Rahul Navin continue as ED?

If one goes by the precedence Acting ED Rahul Navin may continue as regular Director Enforcement. Before Sanjay Mishra IPS officer Karnal Singh had been appointed full-fledged ED after working as Acting ED. When Rahul Navin became acting Director people used to say “He is simply a babu and won,t be able to become Sanjay Mishra “ but within one month he has proved his mettle.

Bagchi to be India’s Permanent Representative to UN?

Grapevine has it that External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi is to take over as India’s new Permanent Representative to the UN and other International organizations in Geneva. Bagchi, who belongs to a 1995 batch IFS officer, will succeed Indra Mani Pandey.

ECI seeking names as Observers for Vidhan Sabha polls in five states

Ahead of Vidhan Sabha elections to five states Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started seeking names of the officers for the deputations as Observers.

Will Pawan Kuamr get extension as DMD, IIFCL?

Pawan Kumar is expected to get an extension to the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD), India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) for a period of one year? His tenure already came to an end in September.

Tenure of Dr Naveen Singh as Member (Off), CACP extended

The tenure of Dr Naveen P Singh as Member (Official), Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) has been extended for a further period of one year. His tenure was to end in October this year.

Vishal Chauhan joins as Member Admin, NHAI

Vishal Chauhan has taken over the charge as Member (Admin), NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for a period of five years. He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited to get new CMD on Nov 1

Koppu Sadashiv Murthy, ED, BHEL, will be taking over the charge as new Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on November 1, 2023. He will succeed Nalin Shinghal whose tenure is coming to an end on October 31, 2023.

Selection of CMD, IRCTC through SCSC today

After a long time, the Ministry of Railway will be filling the vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Ministry is holding interviews for the post through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) on October 5, 2023.

Selection of Director (Fin), CIL through SCSC on Oct 13

The Ministry of Coal is holding interviews for the post of Director (Finance), Coal India Limited (CIL) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC) on October 13, 2023.

Imtiaz Ismail Parray appointed DIG, SSB

Imtiaz Ismail Parray has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on deputation basis. He is a 2009 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Jatinder Goswami deputed as Financial Advisor, AIIMS, Vijaypur

Jatinder Goswami, Additional CDA in the office of PCDA, Army Jammu, has been appointed as Financial Advisor at AIIMS Vijaypur Jammu on deputation basis. He is an IDAS officer.

