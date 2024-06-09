Babus, mantris & buzz: J P Nadda to be Minister in Modi Govt?

J P Nadda to be Minister in Modi Govt?

In the next Modi Government, J P Nadda is likely to be inducted as a Minister. The BJP will soon have a new President.

Will Amit Shah be President of BJP?

Insiders say Amit Shah may be appointed President of the BJP once again. Tenure of J P Nadda is coming to an end on June 30.

Smriti Irani to be inducted into Modi Cabinet?

Smriti Irani, who lost Amethi Lok Sabha seat by 167196 votes, is expected to be inducted into Modi Cabinet through Rajya Sabha.

Caste Census will be an agenda of NDA govt

Since Nitish Kumar is likely to join the new union government, one should the next govt may go ahead with the caste census. Census is due in 2021.

Some ministers' nature responsible for their defeat

Some Ministers of the Modi government were quite arrogant. Officials of their respective ministries and voters of their Constituencies were fed up with theirs' arrogant nature. They were not comfortable with the media. Sources said that some representatives were reportedly behaving like a PM in the constituencies.

Chandrasekhar (Ravan): A new Dalit face in Indian politics

Chandrasekhar (Ravan) proved his mettle by winning Nagina Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 151473 votes opening account of his political party Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram). Chandrasekhar who ensured his victory by dint of Dalit and Muslim votes emerged as a stumbling block to the Bahujan Samaj Party, which bit the dust in the Lok Sabha elections.

TDP to get Deputy Speaker's post?

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is asking for Speaker Lok Sabha post. Insiders say the TDP is expected to get the Deputy Speaker post and not the Speaker post.

Prerana Sthal is being developed in Parliament House Complex

Lok Sabha Secretariat is developing Prerana Sthal in the Parliament house Complex and all the statues of great leaders and freedom fighters of the country are being installed in this. Earlier, these statues were installed at different parts of the Complex. Prerana Sthal is being developed in such a way that the visitors coming to visit the Parliament complex could easily see the statues of these great leaders and take inspiration from their lives and philosophy.

Race for CM's post in Odisha picks momentum, now name of Girish Chandra Murmu crops up

The race for the Chief Minister's post in Odisha has picked up and an unexpected name has taken centre stage. Girish Chandra Murmu, former Comptroller and Auditor General of India is now in the race for the top post as many see him as the best bet to head the state at present. A Gujarat cadre officer, Murmu was the Inaugural Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir till 2020. Hailing from the Mayurbhanj district, Murmu is from a tribal community, which would make him a preferable choice. He has also held top positions under the Modi Government and was the principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He is considered the most blue-eyed IAS officer of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Many consider Murmu to be an easy choice since the BJP is not in a position to disturb any of its MPs due to unfavourable numbers. But senior leaders are unlikely to accept him as boss. BJP high command is likely to take the final decision by Sunday

BUREAUCRACY

Will Sathya Prakash Tucker be advisor to Naidu?

Whisper has it that former Chief Secretary Sathya Prakash Tucker is being appointed Advisor to Chandra Babu Naidu. He is a former 1981 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.

Will Pradyumna get important assignment in Naidu regime?

Pradyumna is likely to get important assignment in the TDP regime. He is 2004 batch IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

Kartikeya Misra to get important post in AP?

Kartikeya Misra is likely to get an important post in the Chandra Babu regime. He is 2009 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.

Ahmad Babu to be important in new Government

2003 batch IAS officer Ahmed Babu who is a dynamic, workaholic and honest is likely to get important post in the Chandra Babu regime.

Bhaskar Katamnen to be important in new regime?

It is believed that Bhaskar Katamnen a 2004 batch IAS officer is going to hold important position in the Chandra Babu Naidu regime.

AP Chief Secretary goes on leave

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has proceeded on leave ahead of the formation of TDP government in the state . Special chief secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat has also gone on leave.







No empanelment at Additional Secretary level from MP

No IAS officer of 1999 batch from Madhya Pradesh cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Manoj Kumar Mishra quits as Principal Secretary, Electronic & IT, Odisha

Manoj Kumar Mishra, who had joined the Government of Odisha on a contractual basis after resigning from IRTS, resigned soon after the Naveen Patnaik Government lost the Vidhan Sabha elections. A 2000 batch IRTS officer, who was serving as Principal Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, had been appointed to the same till the age of 60 years.

Ranjit Kumar returns to parent cadre

Ranjit Kumar, Director in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail the benefit of promotion. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Vinod Kumar quits Railway service

Vinod Kumar has sought voluntary retirement from Railway Service which will come into effect from July 15, 2024. He is an IRSE officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)