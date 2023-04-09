Babus, mantris & buzz: ‘Ishara hai’ Scindia attacks Rahul?

‘Ishara hai’ Scindia attacks Rahul?

Political observers believe that the BJP is going to use Jyotiraditya Scindia against his old personal friend Rahul Gandhi aggressively. Game has already started.

What are the plans of Ajit Pawar now?

What is cooking up in the mind of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra?.What are his future plans? Political watchers are keen to know.

BUREAUCRACY

Non-performer IAS and IPS officers in UP on radar of Yogi!

Informed sources said that the non-performer IAS and IPS officers list is ready with UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath. They are going to be shown the door soon in the state.

Ms Sundaram Rukmani appointed as Joint Secretary, Agriculture

Ms Sundaram Rukmani has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. She is a CSS officer.

Ms Yogita Rana appointed as Joint Secretary, Agriculture

Ms Yogita Rana has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare. She is a 2003 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Ms Chauhan Sarita Chand appointed as Joint Secretary, Animal Husbandry

Ms Chauhan Sarita Chand has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. She is a 1999 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Ms Anice Joseph Chandra appointed as MD, NCCF

Ms Anice Joseph Chandra has been appointed as MD, National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF). She is a 1995 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Ashish Goyal appointed as Addl DG, National Museum

Ashish Goyal has been appointed as Additional DG, National Museum. He is a 1996 batch IInfoS officer.

Naveen Kumar Shah appointed as CMD, NHFDC

Naveen Kumar Shah has been appointed as CMD, National Handicapped Finance & Development Corporation (NHFDC). He is a 2000 batch IFoS officer of UT cadre.

Canara Bank transfers Rs 4,558 cr unclaimed wealth to RBI

The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that deposits to the tune of Rs 4,558 crore lying unclaimed with the Canara Bank have been transferred to the Reserve Bank of India as of February 2023. The information was provided by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad in a written reply.

Major administrative reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh

In a major reshuffle, as many as 57 IAS officers have been shifted and given new assignments in Andhra Pradesh. G Anantha Ramuhas been posted as Special Chief Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department relieving A Mohammad Imtiaz of full additional charge, while R P Sisodia, was appointed as Director General, AP Human Resources Development Institute relieving J Syamala Rao from full additional charge. Similarly, B Sreedhar will be posted as Member Secretary, AP Pollution Control Board, relieving Pravin Kumar, from full additional charge of the post; Saurabh Gaur is shifted as Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, New Delhi, relieving former IAS Adityanath Das from full additional charge of post of Principal Resident Commissioner; Kona Sasidhar is posted as Secretary, ITE & C Department, K Harshavardhan as V.C & M.D, SAAP and he will continue to hold full additional charge of the post of Secretary, AP SC Commission; MV Seshagiri Babu, was appointed as Commissioner, Labour, relieving M M Nayak from full additional charge; Dr M Hari Jawaharlal as Secretary, Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Department; Pravin Kumar as Managing Director, APIIC with full additional charge of Commissioner of Industries and CEO, AP Maritime Board; S Satyanarayana as Commissioner, Endowments with full additional charge of Secretary to Government (Endowments), Revenue Department relieving Dr M Hari Jawaharlal from full additional charge; P Basanth Kumar has been posted as Managing Director, AP Swatchh Andhra Corporation; Mrs A Surya Kumari as Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development; P Koteswara Rao as Commissioner & Director, Municipal Administration; KVN Chakradhar Babu as Managing Director, APGENCO, with full additional charge of Joint Managing Director, APTRANSCO; M Hari Narayan as Collector & District Magistrate, SPS Nellore District; S Naga Lakshmi as Collector & District Magistrate, Vizianagaram District; N Prabhakar Reddy as Joint Secretary, office of CCLA; Sagili Shan Mohan as Collector & District Magistrate, Chittoor District; Mrs S Srijana as Collector & District Magistrate, Kurnool; Mrs Vijaya K as Director, Social Welfare; P Ranjit Basha as Collector & District Magistrate, Bapatla; P Raja Babu as Collector & District Magistrate, Krishna District; G Christ Kishore Kumar, Director, Minorities Welfare is transferred and he will report to General Administration Department, for further posting; P Arun Babu is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Sri Satya Sai District; Mrs M Gauthami as Collector & District Magistrate, Ananthapuramu District; Mrs B Lavanya Veni as Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate, Eluru District; Mrs M Vijaya Suneetha as Director, Women Development & Child Welfare; Mrs A Siri as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Parvathipuram Manyam District; J Venkata Murali as Director, Tribal Welfare; S Rama Sundar Reddy as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, West Godavari District; C M Saikanth Varma as Commissioner, GVMC; Mrs Thameem Ansaria A is transferred and will report to GAD for further posting; Chamakuri Sreedhar is shifted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Prakasam; V Vinod Kumar as Managing Director, A P Skill Development Corporation; Mrs B Navya as Director, Employment & Training; P Sampath Kumar as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, NTR District; G Ganesh Kumar as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, YSR District; O Anand as Joint Commissioner (CT), Visakhapatnam; Mahesh Kumar Ravirala as Municipal Commissioner, Kakinada; Gopala Krishna Ronanki as Additional Director, O/o Commissioner, Survey, Settlements & Land Records; Mrs Anupama Anjali is shifted and will report to GAD for further posting; Mrs Narapu Reddy Mourya was shifted as Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati; Mrs Kalpana Kumari as Project Officer, ITDA, Seethampeta; B Srinivasa Rao as State Project Director, SSA; Mrs Vetri Selvi K will report to GAD for further posting; Amilineni Bhargav Teja takes over as Additional Director, PR & RD Department; Himanshu Kaushik as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Annamayya District; Prudhvitej Immadi as CMD, APEPDCL; Mrs M Jahnavi as Joint collector & Additional District Magistrate, Anakapalli District; Mrs Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar as Joint Secretary, O/o CCLA; V Abishek as Project Officer, ITDA, Paderu with full additional charge of the post of Sub Collector, Paderu; Vikas Marmat is transferred and posted as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Kurnool; P Sreenivasulu as Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, Chittoor; M Abhishikth Kishore as Deputy Secretary, Finance Department; S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner, School Education is assigned full additional charge of Commissioner, Intermediate Education and G Veerapandian, VC & MD, AP Civil Supplies Corporation & JMD, AP MARKFED is handed over full additional charge of Director, Civil Supplies.

U Subba Rao appointed AGM, SWR

U Subba Rao, who is presently working as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) in South Western Railway (SWR), has been posted as Additional General Manager (AGM) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

VK Sahu appointed AGM, SECR

Vijay Kumar Sahu, who is presently working as Chief Planning and Design Engineer (CPDE) in Central Railway (CR), has been transferred to South East Central Railway (SECR) and posted as Additional General Manager (AGM). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

RS Saxena appointed AGM, WCR

Ravi Shankar Saksena, who is presently working as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) in West Central Railway (WCR), has been posted as Additional General Manager (AGM) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

CK Shrivastava appointed AGM, Eastern Railway

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava who is presently working as Principal Chief Safety Officer in Eastern Railway (ER), has been appointed as Additional General Manager (AGM) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railways Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)