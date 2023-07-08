Babus, mantris & buzz: Is KCR tilting towards BJP?

Is KCR tilting towards BJP?

Telangana CM KCR’s recent statement that “Rahul is a biggest buffoon in the country” has fuelled speculations that he is now coming closer to once his biggest enemy the BJP. Interesting months are ahead.

Will Modi Govt replace faces ahead of Lok Sabha elections?

Whisper has it that the Narendra Modi led Government is expected to replace some old faces in the Council of Ministers?

BUREAUCRACY

Two-year experience condition for JS empanelment kept in abeyance

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has not approved the condition of experience of not less than two years at Deputy Secretary/Director level mandatory for empanelment at Joint Secretary level in the Government of India in respect of the IAS officers from 2007 batch onwards. The condition has been kept in abeyance for a period of one year.

Four new Members of CBDT appointed

Finallay suspense is over .Four IRS officers have been appointed as Members in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).They are Mssrs Pravin Kumar and Harinder Bir Singh Gill of the 1987 batch IRS and -- Sanjai Kumar Verma and Ravi Agrawal of the 1988 batch IRS.

Supreme Court Collegium was to select 4 Judges for SC

Supreme Court Collegium was expected to select four Judges for the Apex Court. On Wednesday the Collegium however cleared only two names. With three judges retiring during the vacation, and two judges just before it, the working strength of the top court has fallen – against the sanctioned strength of 34

For spiritual reasons, a senior IAS in UP seeks VR!

A senior bureaucrat of Uttar Pradesh cadre has reportedly applied for voluntary retirement. According to the sources, Rigzian Samphel, an officer of 2003 batch has applied for voluntary retirement and his request is under process. Currently, he is posted as Resident Commissioner, UP Bhawan in New Delhi. He was Special Secretary to previous and the present Chief Ministers. He also held the post of DMs in a few districts. In 2018, he went to Jammu and Kashmir and was posted in Ladakh. Recently, he returned back to Uttar Pradesh, his parent cadre and was posted in Delhi as Resident Commissioner. Now he has applied for VR. When Whispers In The Corridors contacted him, he neither confirmed nor denied. Due to his inclination towards spiritualism, he has taken this step, the sources added.

Justice ShivKumar Singh is Acting Chairman of NGT

Justice Shiv Kumar Singh has been appointedActing Chairman of the National Green Tribunal(NGT).Presently he is Memer Judicial in the NGT.

2009 batch IPS officer in TamilNadu Vijay Kumar commits suicide

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) Vijayakumar has shot himself dead with a pistol on Friday morning.He was 2009 batch IPS officer of TamilNadu cadre.

GoI yet to appoint Secretary for PESB

A vacancy of Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board has been lying vacant since June 1, 2023 after the retirement of Ms Kimbuong Kipgen. The Government of India is yet to appoint a new Secretary to this post.

Dr Rajesh Gokhale is also DG & Secretary, Scientific & Industrial Research

Dr Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary Biotechnology, has been assigned an additional charge of Director General, Council of Scientific Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research upto July 17, 2023.

Tenure of Vivek Singh as OSD to Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman curtailed

The tenure of Vivek Singh as OSD to Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Finance & Corporate has been curtailed with effect from July 17, 2023. He is a private person.

Central deputation tenure of Kapil Chaudhary extended

The central deputation tenure of Kapil Chaudhary working as Director in the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation has been extended upto July 31, 2025. He is a 2002 batch IOFS officer.

Ms Thulasi Madineni empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Ms Thulasi Maddineni has been empanelled for holding the post of Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India. She is a 2005 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)