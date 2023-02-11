Babus, mantris & buzz: Is Jairam Ramesh is influential in Congress?

PTI

Is Jairam Ramesh is influential in Congress?

Is Jai Ram Ramesh the power bank of the Congress party these days? Some Congress leaders feel so.

Will Mamata Banerjee side with BJP?

It is widely believed that Mamata Banerjee will ultimately side with the BJP. One can only wait and watch.

BUREAUCRACY

ED to continue till 2024?

PM Narendra Modi’s praise of ED in the Parliament has fuelled speculations that the Director Enforcement Sanjay Mishra is going to continue till 2024.

Will Deb get extension?

There is also a thinking in the top circles that present CMD Sumit Deb may be given extension after March.

Niraj Kumar Bansod appointed as PS to Amit Shah

Niraj Kumar Bansod has been appointed as Private Secretary to Amith Shah, Home and Cooperation Minister. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Ms Anupam Ban appointed as Director (Pers), RVNL

Ms Anupam Ban, ED HRD, RVNL, has been appointed as Director (Personnel), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved her appointment to the post.

Bhardvaj Dholakia quits IRS-IT

Bhardvaj B Dholakia, JCIT Ujjain, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax.

Abhyuday Anand appointed as Joint Director, ED

Abhyuday A Anand has been appointed as Joint Director of Enforcement in the Directors of Enforcement.

Justice DS Thakur recommended for CJ of Manipur HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Judge, Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

Ms Justice SG Gokani recommended for CJ of Gujarat HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Ms Justice Sonia G Gokani, Judge, Gujarat High Court, as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

11 IPS officers shifted in Delhi

As many as 11 IPS officers have been shifted in Delhi. Shweta Chauhan has been posted as DCP/General Administration; Vikram K Porwal as DCP/EOW; Jitendra Kumar Meena as DCP/North West District; Ms Usha Rangnani as DCP/Special Branch; Joy N Tirkey as DCP/Nor5th-East District; Sanjay Kumar Sain as DCP/Central District; Rajesh Deo as DCP/South-East District; Ms Esha Pandey as DCP/Traffic; Devesh Kumar Mahla as DCP/IGI Airport; Ravi Kumar Singh as DCP/Outer-North District and Ankit Kumar Singh was transferred as DCP/Crime.

Brijesh Kumar is also Addl. Member (Plg), Railway Board

Brijesh Kumar, Additional Member (Works), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Additional Member (Planning), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Paras Mehendiratta is also Director, Mechanical Engineering (P)-I, Railway Board

Paras Mehendiratta, Deputy Director (Development), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Director, Mechanical Engineering (P)-I, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

SR Neelam posted as Joint Director (Movement -Food), DFPD

Sanjay R Neelam has been transferred from Western Railway to the Railway board and posted as Joint Director, Movement (Food), Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for a period of three months. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer.

Basudev Panda is also Addl. Member (Railway Electrification), Railway Board

Basudev Panda, Additional Member (Traction), Railway Board, has been assigned additional duties of the post of Additional Member (Railway Electrification), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

IFS officers have upper hand in the G20 secretariat

MEA has the G20 secretariat in New Delhi and ex - Foreign Secretary Shringla is the OSD. IFS officers are having upper hand in the secretariat. Their strength is said to be more than 60%. Few officers of other services are also posted there. MEA is the nodal ministry for G20 event.

Tenure of Amitabh Kumar as DG Shipping ending in March

The central deputation tenure of Amitabh Kumar working as Director General (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coming to an end in March 2023. He is a 1987 batch IRS-IT officer.

Paresh R Ranpara selected as Director (HR), Grid-India

Paresh R Ranpara, GM (HR), Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, has been selected as Director (Human Resources), Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 9, 2023. Five persons were interviewed for the same.

Jayant Singh appointed Assistant Director, NCRB

Jayant Singh has been appointed as Assistant Director (SP level), National Crime Record Bureau on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2014 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

