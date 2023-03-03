Babus, mantris & buzz: Is Congress failing in the perception war?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

Is Congress failing in the perception war?

As per political observers, leaders of Congress party are far behind in perception war and that is the reason the party is not able to challenge the ruling BJP effectively.

‘D’ factor in BJP

It is said ‘D’ factor is important in the BJP. It stands for Development, Discipline and Destiny.

BUREAUCRACY

Who will be new Vice Chief Navy?

Power galleries are abuzz to know the successor of the next chief of Naval Staff in April. As per sources three names are doing the rounds for the probable successor. They are: VAdm D K Tripathi, V Adam R B Pandit and V Adam S J Singh.

Appointment of new CBIC Members in a month or two?

Appointment of a couple of CBIC Members is expected to be made either in March or April. Interviews have already been held.

Vikas Sahay appointed as full time DGP, Gujarat

Vikas Sahay has been appointed full time Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

ACC yet to approve appointment of Lalit Kumar Gupta as CMD, CCI

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) is yet to approve the appointment of Lalit Kumar Gupta, Director (Finance), CCI, as Chairman and Managing Director Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI).

Mukesh Kumar likely to get new assignment

Mukesh Kumar is likely to get a new assignment in J&K police. Presently, he is IG, Jammu Zone. He is an IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Tenure of Vaibhav Bajaj as PS to Health Minister extended

The deputation tenure of Vaibhav Bajaj working as Private Secretary to Mansukh Mandaviya, Health Minister, has been extended beyond March 14, 2023 on co-terminus basis. He is a 2009 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

S S Dubey to function as Head of Organisation, Office of CGA

S S Dubey, Additional Controller General of Accounts, will function as Head of Organisation of Office of Controller General of Accounts with effect from March 1, 2023. He is a 1989 batch ICAS officer.

Two IRS officers posted on loan basis

Two IRS(C&IT) officers have been posted on loan basis. Accordingly, Mrs Ashima Batra has been posted as Additional Director FIU-India on loan basis for a period of one year. She is a 2009 batch officer, Simultaneously, 2007 batch Anubha Sinha will join the Custom Policy wing at CBIC on loan basis.

Two Trade Service officers given new postings

The DGFT has transferred ITrS officers. Dr Ashis Kumar Das has been posted as Jt DGFT at RA, Vadodara and Rahul Singh, Dy DGFT will join R A , Ahmedabad.

CSS officer joins DGFT

Akhouri S Sahay has joined the DGFT as Jt DGFT. He is a CSS officer.

NMDC goes headless; no one given additional charge so far

A vacancy of CMD, NMDC has arisen with the expiring term of present incumbent Sumit Deb on February 28, 2023. The Government of India is yet to appoint an officiating CMD.

Shailesh Pathak joins as SG FICCI

Shailesh Pathak has taken over as Secretary General, FICCI, India’s largest, oldest and apex business chamber. He was in IAS 1990 MP-CG cadre, and resigned in 2007 to focus on Infrastructure. He has been CEO of a L&T group company and has also worked with ICICI group and IDFC. FICCI is the voice of Indian industry and commerce, and will complete 100 years in 2027.

No empanelment at ADG level from Uttarakhand

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to 1994 batch from Uttarakhand cadre has been empanelled for holding Additional Director General and Additional Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Additional charge to 2 IAS officers in UP

Manoj Kumar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner and ACS, Panchayati Raj, Horticulture and Food Processing, will also hold charge of Commissioner, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, while Anil Kumar-III, PS, Labour, gets additional charge of Labour Commissioner.

CIL Adjudged the Best Inclusive Work Place

Coal India Ltd was bestowed upon the coveted IISWBM-Dave Ulrich HR Excellence Award in the category of “The Best Inclusive Workplace Awards 2023” in a gala function held in Kolkata today. Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR) Coal India Ltd received the award from Professor Dave Ulrich, the number 1 Management guru of the world. While speaking on the occasion, Ranjan highlighted CIL’s current trend of workplace inclusiveness ranging from higher number of females, different classes, physically challenged to community stakeholders which have built a strong employee base committed for the energy security of the country. A milieu of top HR professionals/Chief Human Resources Officers from the industry like Infosys, TATA Steel, TATA Metaliks, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Oil and academia including institutions like Cornell University USA, Stanford University, HEC Paris, and University of New Mexico were among the attendees.

