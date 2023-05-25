Babus, mantris & buzz: Is CM of a BJP ruled state facing undue pressure?

Is CM of a BJP ruled state facing undue pressure?

If sources are to be believed one CM of a BJP ruled state, has reportedly made a complaint to the higher ups about reported interference from Delhi. Now the question is who is pressurising the state machinery?.

Kejariwal won't get Congress support

Despite hactic PR, Congress has reportedly decided not to extend support to Arvind Kejariwal led AAP govt in Delhi against the Centre's Ordinance of transfer postings.The Delhi unit of the Congress party had reportedly been hurt by the high command’s decision to support the AAP over the issue of centre's Ordinance.

BUREAUCRACY

P K Srivastava appointed CVC

P K Srivastava acting CVC has been appointed Chief Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission. Now he will be sworn in as CVC by the President of India very soon. He is former 1988 batch IAS officer of Assam –Meghalaya cadre.

Kaun Banega ED? (3) Will Mishra head new set up to control economic offences?

A new topic of discussion in the corridors of power these days as to who will head the ‘CDS’ like post if created to effectively control Economic Offences in the country. It is heard that in the event of creation of new CDS like post to control economic offences, present ED Sanjay Mishra may be made head.

Interview for Deputy Governor RBI on June 1

It is heard that the interview for the post of Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is said to be held on June 1. The post of present Deputy Governor M K Jain is falling vacant on June 30.

Will the Delhi get a new CS?

Rumours are high that the Delhi administration is likely to get a new Chief Secretary (CS) and the Central government has reportedly started hunt for a new CS. One should not be surprised if Delhi welcomes a new CS within few days.

Tenure of Rakesh Agrawal to be extended in CBI?

Tenure of Rakesh Agrawal presently Joint Director in the CBI is likely to be extended for another six months. Tenure of 1994 batch IPS officer of HP cadre Agrawal is coming to an end in June.

Promotion of GM in SBI early next month

Interviews of eligible DGMs for promotion to GM grade in SBI is on. Select list expected to be out early June.

Delhi Police set for a major reshuffle

The Delhi Police will see a major transfer /posting soon. IPS officers from Spl CPs to DCPs will be affected by this reshuffle.

IRS officer posted in Department of Justice

Gaurav Masaldan has been posted as JS in the Department of Justice on deputation basis till November 18, 2027. He is a 1998 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Ms Saxena to join ICMR

Ms Manisha Saxena will join the ICMR as Senior DDG (Administration) on deputation basis till December 13, 2027. She is a 2000 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.



Indian delegation led by Additional Secretary attends aerospace exhibition

An Indian delegation, led by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) T Natarajan, attended the 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 23), being held at Langkawi, Malaysia. Established in 1991 and held biennially, LIMA is one of the largest maritime & aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific.

Meet the first all India service officer to receive civilian award in Sikkim

Ashwini Kumar Chand, an IPS (2000 batch) is the first officer of all India service who received one of the highest civilian awards of Sikkim, Sikkim Sewa Samman. Currently, posted as Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House in New Delhi, he is the Exemplary in stermediary between state and the central government. For his meritorious service, he had received Police medal earlier. In the Police modernization in Sikkim, he played a vital role. On the occasion of the formation of Sikkim as the 22nd state of Indian union, he was felicitated by the Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya And the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

V B Kumar appointed IEM of TCL & HPL

Vidya Bhushan Kumar, former IFoS officer and ex-PCCF and HoFF, Punjab, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of TCL & HPL.

Lalit Chandra Trivedi appointed IEM of MSTC & UCIL

Lalit Chandra Trivedi, former IRMS and ex-GM, East Central Railway, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of MSTC & UCIL.

UPSC declares Civil Services Examination results

The final result of Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Ms Ishita Kishore secures first position in CSE

Ms Ishita Kishore has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination(CSE), 2022. She qualified the examination with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. She has graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

IAS Probationers posted as Assistant Commissioner in Assam

Six IAS Probationers of 2022 batch of Assam-Meghalaya Joint Cadre, allotted to Assam segment, are posted in different districts as Assistant Commissioners. Ankur Das has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Baksa; Arjit Mahajan of Lakhimpur; Anand Malhotra of Cachar; Mrs Kanika of Nagaon; Mridul Shivhare of Dhubri and Mrs Shivani Jerngal was made Assistant Commissioner of Dibrugarh.

Sujeet Mishra appointed Sr. Professor, IRITM

Sujeet Mishra has been transferred from Banaras Locomotive Works to Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management (IRITM) and posted as Senior Professor, Electrical Technology and Energy Management. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

NS Meena appointed CAO (Projects) (Mech.), NWR

NS Meena, who is presently posted in North Western Railway (NWR), has been posted as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Project (Mechanical) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

Biswajit Moitra appointed PCME (PHOD), ECoR

Biswajit Moitra, who is presently working as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) (CHOD) in East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been appointed in higher administrative grade (HAG) and posted as PCME (PHOD) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)