Babus, mantris & buzz: Is bureaucracy unhappy with Modi Government?

Is bureaucracy unhappy with Modi Government?

Majority of Bureaucrats are said to be unhappy with the present Government. Reason is they are now having no freedom to relax and find it difficult to cope up with the speed of PM Narendra Modi. Besides, the CBI has lodged 110 graft cases against 166 senior officers including IAS, IPS & IRS in 5 years and CVC has initiated Criminal Cases against 433 Officers till date.

SC rejects plea related to 2019 LS polls

The SC has rejected a plea related to purchase of EVM in 2019 LS Polls. It said that the election is a big process in India and the Court cannot order about the expenses of the EC to meet the poll requirements.

Will Sanjay Agrawal be new CBIC Chairman?

In case Vivek Johri doesn’t get extension on July 31 it is believed that Sanjay Agrawal 1988 batch IRS (C&CE ) officer will be new CBIC Chairman.

Will V K Singh be new Chief Secretary of Punjab?

It is widely believed that V K Singh will be the new Chief Secretary of Punjab. A 1990 batch IAS officer, Singh is presently Secretary Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Government of India.

Sunil Bajaj is now nominee Director Living Media India Ltd

Sunil Bajaj, a veteran corporate leader with vast experience, has joined Living Media India Ltd as a nominee director. Living Media India Ltd is the holding company of India Today Group, one of the largest media conglomerate in India with interests in magazines, newspapers, books, radio, television, printing and the internet. Mr. Bajaj is currently the Group Executive President and Group Head CADC at Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian conglomerate with global operations. He is responsible for the group's policy advocacy and government affairs, as well as identifying new business opportunities for the group across various sectors. A firm believer in an ethical and value-based approach in his corporate strategy and policy advocacy.

Kuldiep Singh appointed Advisor, Security in Manipur

Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as Advisor (Security), Government of Manipur. He is a 1986 batch former IPS officer of West Bengal Cadre.

CMD IOC interview on May 16

Interview for the post of CMD Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is scheduled to be held on May 16. Post is falling vacant in August.

Will Delhi Police Commissioner return to Tamil Nadu as DGP?

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora who is a 1988 batch IPS officer is believed to have given his consent for the post. Only question is whether Arora who is from North be appointed DGP in his parent cadre Tamil Nadu when the elections are round the corner?

Subrata Sarkar a contender for CMD, MSTC

Subrata Sarkar, Director (Finance), MSTC appears to be a board level contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MSTC Limited.

Vacancy of CMD, IRFC advertised

A vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has been advertised seeking suitable candidates for the post. The vacancy is arising on January 1, 2024.

Harishwar Dayal appointed IEM of Bank of Baroda

Harishwar Dayal, former IDSE officer and ex-DG Personnel, Defence, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Bank of Baroda.

Ramchander Bagdalkar appointed IEM of NFL

Ramchander Bagdalkar, ex-Director, HR, BEL, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NFL.

Ashok Kumar Verma in race for CMD, CONCOR

Ashok Kumar Verma, IRSS, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR).

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL granted Navratna Status

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise of Ministry of Railways, has been granted Navratna Status. RVNL was incorporated as Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) on 24th January, 2003. The company began its operation in 2005 with the appointment of Board of Directors. It was granted Mini-Ratna status in September 2013. The authorized share capital of the company is Rs. 3000 Crore, with paid up share capital of Rs. 2085 crore.

Dr Mohanty joins as Secretary & Chairman Atomic Energy Commission

Dr A K Mohanty, Director, BARC, took over the charge of Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, from K N Vyas in a simple ceremony held at the DAE Secretariat in Mumbai.

No further extension to ITS officer

The DoT has denied further deputation extension to Sumnesh Joshi beyond August 4, 2023. He is presently posted as DDG, UIDAI.

Murthy to continue with AP govt

R. Pavana Murthy will continue with the Andhra Pradesh govt for two more years till April 25, 2025. He is an ITS officer and is on deputation to the state govt of AP for the last five years.

Srivastava given one year extension

Mahendra Srivastava has been given extension for a period of one year till August 6, 2024. He is an ITS officer.

Rajashekara N appointed DIG, BPR&D

Rajashekara N has been appointed as DIG, BPR&D, on deputation basis for a period of five years. He is a 2007 batch IPS officer of Nagaland cadre.

Three IPS officers promoted as DGP in Odisha

Three IPS officers of 1990 batch have been promoted to the rank of DGP in Odisha. They are: Sudhanshu Sarangi and Arun Kumar Sarangi. Besides, Yogesh Kumar Khurania, who is on Central Deputation, is allowed proforma promotion to the grade of DGP.

In-service Training Programme on Human Values now from July 31

The one week In-service Training Programme on the subject Human Values in Governance and Public Policy at Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh has been rescheduled to the period from 31 July to 4 August, 2023.

