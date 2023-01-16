Babus, mantris & buzz: IPS officer to join politics

Will C R Patil be in-charge of UP?

In case C R Patil is not made BJP President he may be appointed General Secretary with Uttar Pradesh in-charge. Patil is presently State BJP President Gujarat.

IPS officer to join politics

Former 2000 batch Indian Police Service (IPS), Basant Kumar Rath is reportedly joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the next Parliamentary elections in 2024.He would work in J&K and Ladakh.

BUREAUCRACY

After the retirement of Justice Nazi eight vacancies in SC

After the retirement of Justice Nazi, in the Supreme Court seven more Judges are completing their tenure.

CIL’s production and supplies at historic high

Coal India’s (CIL) production, off-take and supplies to power sector have hit a historic high in FY’ 23, says Pramod Agrawal, Chairman of the Coal India Limited (CIL). With no slackening in the double-digit output growth since the fiscal’s start, CIL’s production raced to 479 million tonnes (MTs) ending December FY’23 achieving 101.4% of the progressive target and a year-on-year growth of 16%. The increase in quantum terms was a humongous 65.4 MTs. The company’s total coal supplies during the referred period rose to 508 MTs with a volume expansion of 26 MTs. CIL supplied 2.6 MTs more coal over the progressive target, posting 100.5% achievement. Amid spiralling demand, coal supplies to the power sector at 432.7 MTs were up by a strong 42.5 MTs clocking 11% y-o-y growth till December FY '23. CIL’s consolidated profit after tax of Rs.14,878 Crores for April-September’22, was the record high for the first half of any fiscal year so far, placing the company in the 8th rank among the top 20 most profit generating listed companies of the country. Concurrent with production, CIL also hiked up its capital expenditure to Rs. 7,027 Crs in H1 FY’23 posting 33% compared to first half of FY’22. CIL’s capex witnessed a 2.5 fold in a two year span from Rs.6,270 Crs in FY '20 to Rs.15,401 Crs in FY’22. For the current fiscal it is likely to touch Rs. 16,500 Crs. The increased capex spend is on land acquisition, introduction of modernized fleet and laying new rail lines which are essential for future output and off-take growth. As of 10 January 2023 CIL’s production surpassed 500 MT which is the quickest time ever since the company’s inception.

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on May 1?

Who will be new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on May 1? Insiders say CM Eknath Shinde wants Nitin Karir as CS while Dy CM Devendra Phadnavis is for Manoj Saunik as CS. One can now wait and watch.

IPS officer J Poornachand Rao joins JMR Group

J Poornachand Rao popularly known as JPR has joined the GMR Group. He is a former 1988 batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre.

Two Directors post to be merged by the ONGC?

There are strong reports that post of two directors in the ONGC is being merged in a couple of months.

Munna Prasad Gupta goes to Tekanpur in BSF

Munna Prasad Gupta has been moved to BSF Academy Tekanpur .He is 1995 batch IPS officer of AM cadre.

Punit Rastogi is now IG Rajasthan Frontier

Punit Rastogi is going to be the IG Rajasthan Frontier in BSF. He is 1995 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre.

ITS officer given extension for two more years

Pawan Kumar Agrawal has been given two years deputation extension w e f April 1, 2023. He is an ITS officer and posted as Jt Advisor, TRAI.

ITS officer given 4 months extension

The DoT has extended deputation tenure of A Muniselhar for four months w e f April 1, 2023. He is an ITS officer and posted as Advisor, TRAI.

Manoj Kumar Jhawar selected as Director (Fin), KIOCL

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, ED (Commercial), Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), KIOCL Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on January 13, 2023. Five persons were interviewed for the same.

Uttar Pradesh has 537 IAS officers

The authorised sanctioned strength of IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh is 537. According to information among these 374 are direct recruitment posts while 163 are promotion posts.

Former DGP Lather is now Information Commissioner in Rajasthan

Outgoing DGP of Rajathan M L Lather has been appointed as the state information Commissioner. He is a former 1987 batch IPS officer.

Justice Jhala is Member HRC in Rajasthan

Justice (Retd) Ram Singh Jhala has been appointed Member of the Human Rights Commission in Rajasthan.

Ex-CS UP to retire this month

Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is scheduled to superannuate this month. He was the Chief Secretary of the state till December 29, 2021 and presently posted as the Chairman, UPSRTC.

Tularam Patel promoted to Higher Administrative Grade

Tularam Patel has been promoted to the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG). He is an officer of Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS).

15 IPS officers get new postings in Delhi

As many as 15 IPS officers have been shifted in Delhi. Twelve of them have been promoted and given new postings. The promoted officers are Sanjay Kumar who has been appointed Spl CP/Welfare, while Vijay Singh is now Director, Delhi Police Academy and Suman Goyal will take charge as Joint CP, RP Bhawan. Similarly, Parmaditya will be posted as Joint CP, Central Range; Shibesh Singh as Joint CP, Operations; Shank Dhar Misra as Joint CP/Crime; Rajneesh Gupta as Joint CP, Special Branch; A Koan as Additional CP/Traffic; Gaurav Sharma as Additional CP/Armed Police with additional charge of 4th Battalion DAP; R Sathiyasundaram as Additional CP/Traffic; Pramod Singh Kushwah as Additional CP/Special Cell; Mangesh Kashyap as Additional CP/Security. Three other IPS officers who have been given new postings are Dheeraj Kumar who is now Joint CP, Prov. & Logistics, while Ajit Kumar Singla was made Joint CP, Transport Nagar and Rohit Meena was posted as DCP/Shahdara District.

Four DANIPS officers get new postings in Delhi

Four DANIPS officers have been given new postings in Delhi. G Ramgopal Naik has been posted as Deputy Director, Delhi Police Academy, while Krishan Kumar was appointed DCP/2nd Battalion, DAP and Dhirendra Pratap Singh is DCP/Traffic. Besides, Hukma Ram Sai was posted as Additional DCP-II Central District.

2 IP&TAFS officers promoted to HAG

Two SAG IP&TAFS officers have been promoted to HAG. They are -Ms Darshna Momaya Dabral and Ms Shikha Mathur Kumar.

IP&TAFS officers given NFSG

Five JAG IP&TAFS officers were granted NFSG w e f January1 this year. They are Shree Ram, Satish Kumar R, V S Anand, Rizwan Ahmad and Ankur Kumar.

SN Meena appointed CFO, GeM

Satya Narayan Meena – who is presently on deputation to National eGovernance Division (NeGD) as Director (Finance and Capacity Building) – has been selected for deputation to Government e-Marketplace (GeM) as Chief Financial Officer for a period up to November 11, 2026. He is an Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE) officer.

Rajendra Prasad gets extension on addl. charge as MD, NHSRCL

Rajendra Prasad, Director (Projects), National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been given extension on his additional charge of the post of Managing Director, NHSRCL, for a period extending from November 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023 (which is the date of his superannuation). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

M Amarendra appointed PCME, SCR

M Amarendra – who is presently working as Chief Workshop Engineer (CWE) in South Central Railway (SCR) – has been posted as Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCME) on the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

CORPORATE

Narasimhan Eswar appointed MD, Whirlpool of India Ltd

Narasimhan Eswar has been appointed as Additional Director and Managing Director of Whirlpool of India Limited with effect from April 4, 2023.

Moodliar appointed MD, International Travel House Ltd

Ashwin Moodliar has been appointed as Additional Director and Managing Director of International Travel House Limited with effect from February 1, 2023.

Ms Kamble appointed Addl. Director, BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd

Ms. Anamika Jeevan Kamble has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Additional Director (Executive) of BSEL Infrastructure Realty Limited.

Ms Derasari appointed Addl. Director, Shree Securities Ltd

Ms. Sonal Derasari has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of Shree Securities Limited.

Amit Maheshwari appointed Addl. Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Amit Maheshwari has been appointed as Additional Director of HCKK Ventures Limited.

Suresh Salian appointed Addl. Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Suresh Salian has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) of HCKK Ventures Limited.

Antoo Kallan appointed Addl. Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Antoo Kallan has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) of HCKK Ventures Limited.

Mrs Durgavale appointed Addl. Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Mrs. Bijal Durgavale has been appointed as Additional Director (Independent) of HCKK Ventures Limited.

Mrs Phadke steps down as Ind. Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Mrs. Chitra Phadke has resigned from the position of Independent Director of HCKK Ventures Limited.

Nitin Ramamurthy quits as Ind. Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Nitin Ramamurthy has resigned from the position of Independent Director of HCKK Ventures Limited.

RD Patel steps down as Director, HCKK Ventures Ltd

Nitin Ramamurthy has resigned from the position of Director of HCKK Ventures Limited.

Ramakant Nagpal steps down as Addl. Director, Shree Securities Ltd

Ramakant Nagpal has resigned from the position of Additional Independent Director of Shree Securities Limited.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)