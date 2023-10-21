Babus, mantris & buzz: I.n.d.i.a bloc to decide issues of three states after assembly elections

BJP led NDA to announce Lok Sabha candidates?

The BJP led NDA is believed to have decided to announce LoK Sabha candidates in some states soon after the Vidhan Sabha elections.

I.n.d.i.a bloc to decide issues of three states after assembly elections

The India bloc is reportedly facing some seat sharing problems in West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab. According to sources, the Congress has decided to take issues of these three states after the assembly election. It is said that TMC, CPIM and AAP are not ready to give maximum seats to Congress and CPIM in their respective states.

BUREAUCRACY

Will new Chairman, TRAI be from private sector?

There is talk about amendment to the TRAI Act, 1997, which would enable senior corporate executives to become the Chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Indian Foreign Service cadre strength increased

The Government of India has approved increasing the cadre strength of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) by 215 numbers.

Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu is Chairman Tobacco Board

The ACC has approved appointment of Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu as the chairman of Tobacco Board.

Justice Chandrakant Vasant Bhadang is President, ITAT

Justice Chandrakant Vasant Bhadang has been appointed as President, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) He is a retired Judge of Bombay High Court.

Kamaljeet Singh appointed as DG, Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Kamaljeet Singh, Scientist/Engineer 'G' in U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO, has been appointed as Director General (DG), Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL).

Sanjay Kumar returns to parent cadre

Sanjay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre in order to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1989 batch IRAS officer.

Tenure of Ms Ashwini Naidu as Director (Auct), Tobacco Board extended

The deputation tenure of Ms Ashwini Naidu working as Director (Auctions), Tobacco Board, Bengaluru, has been extended upto October 6, 2024. She is a 2008 batch IFS officer.

Has Audit work stopped?

After the controversial big transfer list of IA&AS officers, it is said that the Audit work has paused for the last one month.

CCI approves merger of IDFC Ltd with IDFC FIRST Bank

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the merger of IDFC FIRST Bank with its parent company, IDFC Ltd. The deal, which has been conceived as an all-stock transaction, is subject to certain conditions. The merger process involves two key steps. First, the merger of IDFC Financial Holding into IDFC Ltd, and subsequently, the amalgamation of IDFC Ltd with IDFC FIRST Bank.

Amit Raj in race for CMD, MECON Limited

Amit Raj, Director (Technical), MECON, is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MECON Limited.

Sandeep Trivedi in race for Director (T&M), IRCTC

Sandip Trivedi, GGM, IRCTC, is in the race for the post of Director (Tourism & Marketing), Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)