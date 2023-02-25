Babus, mantris & buzz: In election year, Modi to fight on two fronts

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

In election year, Modi to fight on two fronts

Because of popularity, PM Narendra Modi has to fight on two fronts –internal forces as well as foreign forces.

Jagan to form Government again in AP

Independent observers believe that Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to come to power again in Andhra Pradesh.

BUREAUCRACY

21 IAS officers retiring in February

As many as 21 IAS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in February 2023. They are SB Shashank of AGMUT cadre; Vijay Kumar of Bihar; Dhananjay Dewangan of Chhattisgarh; Dr Mahavir Singh, Arun Kumar, Vinay Singh of Haryana; Dilip D Pandharpatte, Uday Anandrao Jadhav, Shivanand Trimbak Taksale and Suresh Dttatray Jadhav of Maharashtra; Lethkogin Haokip of Manipur; Krishna Prasad Pati of Odisha; Neel Kamal Darbari and Pawan Kumar Goyal of Rajasthan; Shiva Kumar Pradhan of Sikkim; Vasudha Mishra, Anita Rajendra of UP; Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Arvind Kumar, Aradhana Shukla and Shakuntala Gautam of Uttar Pradesh.

Tenure of Aramane Giridhar as Secretary, Defence, fixed till Oct 2024

The tenure of Aramane Giridhar as Secretary, Department of Defence, has been extended beyond the age of superannuation for a period upto October 31, 2024. He is a 1988 batch IAS officer of AP cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Vineet Joshi extended

The central deputation tenure of Vineet Joshi working as Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education with additional charge of DG, National Testing Agency, has been extended for a period of one year beyond April 17, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre.

No PS is appointed without scrutiny in Modi Government

In Modi Government, appointment of PS of a minister is made after thorough scrutiny. That is the reason no PS is appointed on the recommendation of the Minister.

Dinesh Kumar Yadav appointed IG, BSF

Dinesh Kumar Yadav has been appointed as IG, BSF, on deputation basis. He is a 1998 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Ruchika Rishi appointed DIG, BPR&D

Ms Ruchika Rishi has been appointed as DIG/Deputy Director in BPR&D on deputation basis. She is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Cadre of Akarshi Jain transferred to Punjab

Cadre of Akarshi Jain has been transferred from Karnataka to Punjab on grounds of her marriage. She is a 2020 batch IPS officer.

Central deputation tenure of Sanjay Kumar ending in March

The central deputation tenure of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, is coming to an end on March 31, 2023. He is a 1992 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

R Ramakrishnan returns to parent cadre

R Ramakrishnan, Senior Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 1998 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre.

ChatGPT fails Civil Services Exam!

Artificial Intelligence is no match for human intelligence. Asked to answer sample questions from GS Papers 1 & 2 for CS Preliminary Exam 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT failed to qualify. PK Dash, Retd IAS (MP:81) administered the Test, and has written a blog on it.

Bhatia is also Secretary, Women and Child Dev

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development from February 24 to 28, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Agrawal reports back to parent department

Consequent upon repatriation from MTNL, Mauritius, Alok Agrawal has reported back to his parent DoT. He is a HAG + ITS officer.

3 IAS officers of AGMUT cadre transferred

Three IAS officers of Joint AGMUT cadre have been transferred. Udit Prakash has been shifted to Mizoram, Tapasya Raghav to Delhi and Kulothungan A has been shifted to Puducherry.

8 IPS officers of AGMUT cadre shifted

Eight IPS officers of AGMUT cadre have been shifted. SK Jain, Detosh Kumar Surendra Singh and Manoj Kumar Meena have been transferred to Delhi, while Dr A Koan was moved to Goa and Brijendra Kumar Yadav is shifted to Puducherry. Besides, Diya D and Deepika are shifted to J&K and Lokeshwaran R to Mizoram.

Allahabad HC gets 3 Addl Judges

Three advocates have been appointed as Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court. They are Prashant Kumar, Manjive Shukla and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal.

Lakshminarayanan appointed Addl. Judge, Madras HC

Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan, an advocate, has been appointed as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court.

No empanelment at DG level from Manipur

No officer of Indian Police Service (IPS) belonging to the 1990 batch from Manipur has been empanelled for holding Director General and Director General equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Garg to join TRAI, Jaipur RO

Jai Prakash Garg has been appointed as Joint Advisor, TRAI in Jaipur RO. He is an ITS officer and presently posted as GM, Vigilance in BSNL, Rajasthan.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)