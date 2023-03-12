Babus, mantris & buzz: In BJP ruled states no journalist can claim?

PM Modi hailed the new Parliament building as a symbol of self-reliance | PTI

In BJP ruled states no journalist can claim?

Media circles say that in the BJP ruled states no journalist can claim that he is close to Chief Minister.

Former IAS officer joins BJP

Former IAS officer M D Lakshminarayan has joined the BJP in Karnataka. He is a former 1979 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.

BUREAUCRACY

Sansad Ratna Award to be shared by two Chairmen

Recently announced Sansad Ratna Award under various categories, the award under Excellence Committee, Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is nominated to be awarded on March 25, 2023 which will be shared by two Chairmen, T G Venkatesh (Ex Chairman) and V Vijay Reddy (Incumbent). The change has been taken after interference from PMO and Jury members to present the award to the Members who have done the work in actual irrespective of whether they have retired.

24 IRS officers promoted to Pr Commissioners

CBIC has promoted 24 IRS-C&IT officers to Principal Commissioners rank. These officers belong to 1992 & 1993 batches. As per information, their promotion will be treated as in-situ.

Mritunjaya Sharma appointed OSD to President Droupadi Murmu

Mritunjaya Sharma has been appointed as Officer of Special Duty to the President Droupadi Murmu at the level of Director for a period up to January 13, 2027. i.e. for the balance period of his five year central deputation tenure. His tenure as Director, Ministry of Civil Aviation under deputation, is curtailed. He is a 2009 batch IRS (IT) officer.

Sansad TV is under Chairman, RS

According to sources the Sansad TV is now under the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and staff is being under scan.

Justice Prakash Srivastava to retire this month end !

Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Prakash Srivastava, is superannuating by this month's end.

Will Justice Atul Shreedharan move to J&K HC?

Judge of Madhya Pradesh, Justice Atul Shreedharan, is likely to be transferred to the Jammu & Kashmir High Court.

Will Justice Anand Pathak move to Gwalior HC?

Justice Andnd Pathak, Judge of the Jabalpur Bench, is likely to be transferred to the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court.

Sridhar Nadmitla in race for CMD, NMDC

Sridhar Nadmitla, CMD, The Singareni Collerices Co Ltd (IAS), is in the race for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi continues addl charge of CVO, HUDCO

Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, CVO, CPWD, Delhi, will continue additional charge of CVO, HUDCO, for a further period of six months beyond March 19, 2023. He is a 1994 batch IRSE officer.

Md TariqueKalim deputed as CIT, CBDT

Md TariqueKalim has been appointed as Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT) in ITA Division of CBDT , DoR on deputation basis. He is an IRS-IT officer.

Rajesh Chawla appointed as Director, Public Prosecution, MP

Rajesh Chawla has been appointed as Director, Public Prosecution in Madhya Pradesh. He is a 1989 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Posts held by seven IAS officers redesignated in Haryana

Posts held by seven IAS officers have been redesignated in Haryana. Post held by Vineet Garg has been redesignated as ACS, Environment, Forests & Wildlife, while the post of PS, New & Renewable Energy Department held by V Umashankar is redesignated as PS, Energy Department; post of PS, Information, PR, Languages Department held by Anurag Agarwal is redesignated as PS, Information, PR, Languages and Culture Department; Vijayendra Kumar is relieved of additional charge of PS, Technical Education while he will continue to hold other charges and post held by Rajeev Ranjan is redesignated by PS, Social justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes & Antyodaya (SEWA) Department.

2 IAS officers promoted to ACS rank in Bihar

Two IAS officers of 1993 batch of Bihar cadre: Sandeep Poundrik and Mihir Kumar Singh have been promoted to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) grade in Bihar.

Sanjeev Aggarwal appointed Judicial Member, RCT

Sanjeev Aggarwal, former Judicial Member, Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), has been appointed as Judicial Member, RCT, Chennai Bench.

KL Meena appointed Director (Project), JMRC

Kishan Lal Meena, Chief Engineer (CE), G, North Western Railway (NWR), has been selected for deputation to Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) for the post of Director (Project) for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

VK Agarwal moved as PCE, MCF

VK Agarwal, who is presently working as Chief Project Director (CPD), SD, in Central Railway (CR), has been transferred to Modern Coach Factory and posted as Principal Chief Engineer (PCE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Vinod Bampal shifted as PCE, BLW

Vinod Bampal, who is presently working as Chief Track Engineer (CTE) in North Central Railway (NCR), has been transferred to Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) and posted as Principal Chief Engineer (PCE). He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Four IPS officers get new assignments in CRPF (UPDATED)

Four IG level officers have been given new assignments in CRPF. Accordingly, Mrs Sonal V Misra has been posted as IG (Prov) in CRPF Directorate, while Deepak Ratan was appointed to Directorate General (against overall strength) and further placed with Northern Sector and Rajesh Kumar was shifted as IG Administration, Directorate. Besides, Anurag Agrawal posted to NE Sector in CRPF.

