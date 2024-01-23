Babus, mantris & buzz: How can one man rule this country?

How can one man rule this country?

It is well known now that PM Narendra Modi after the temple inauguration is a one man show in this sprawling country. Reason –public sentiments are with him.

Why did Congress yatra face stiff opposition in Assam?

The Congress party Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra- led by Rahul Gandhi, faced stiff opposition in Assam. According to experts, it was expected because CM Sarma is an ex- Congress leader and pulling the grand old party leaders mercilessly. One police case is also registered in Assam against the Yatra. On the other hand Congress wanted to teach him a lesson by exposing his reported corruption. CM also showed the mirror and gave many alleged corruption cases against Gandhis on social media.

It is believed that the Finance Secretary Dr T V Somanathan will move to RBI or as Cabinet Secretary. In his place 1987 batch IAS officer Ajay Seth or 1990 batch IAS officer Sanjay Malhotra may succeed him.

Who will be new Ambassador to US?

Who will succeed Taranjeet Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US? Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra is said to be the front-runner. Though people say he will get an extension as Foreign Secretary.

Who will become JS, MIB?

Some officers are lobbying to grab the post of the JS in the ministry of I&B, which is lying vacant. It is said that one IAS and two officers of other services are reportedly eying the post

Five IAS officers are jobless in MP

Five IAS officers: Manish Rastogi, Manish Singh, Neeraj Vashishth, Tarun Rathi, Kishore Kanyal and Saurav Suman have been kept on ‘awaiting posting orders’ in Madhya Pradesh. These officers have been waiting for posting for a month.

20 IAS officers to retire in Gujarat cadre in 2024

A total of 20 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and batches are due to retire in Gujarat cadre in 2024.

14 IPS officers of MP cadre to retire in 2024

A total of 14 officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Madhya Pradesh are due to retire in 2024.

Aseem Shrivastava likely to be next Head of Forests in MP

Aseem Shrivastava is expected to be appointed next Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Head of Forests. Shrivastava who belongs to a 1988 batch IFS officer will succeed incumbent Abhay Kumar Patil retiring on January 31, 2024.

Shrikant Walgad returns to parent cadre

Shrikant Walgad, CVO, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre to enable him to avail the benefit of promotion in the cadre. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre.

K K Pathak appointed Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat

Kushal Kumar Pathak, currently posted as General Manager (Admin. & BD), Department of Posts, has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. He is a 2OOO batch Indian Postal Service ( IPoS) officer.

Promotion list in BoB in March!

Promotion exercise is on the Bank of India. Promotions in the Bank of Baroda will now take place only in March.

Five IPS officers of Haryana cadre to retire in 2024

A total of five officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) of Haryana are due to retire in 2024.

Sr Consultants, ICAR-DKMA posts advertised

The ICAR-Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture (ICAR-DKMA) has invited applications for 2 posts of Senior Consultants on purely contractual basis.

