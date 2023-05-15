Babus, mantris & buzz: Home Minister Amit Shah is keen to control drug addiction?

Home Minister Amit Shah is keen to control drug addiction?

It is said that the Home Minister Amit Shah is taking a lot of interest in the narcotics business. He wants to keep away the new generation from drug addiction. His clear order is to control drug business in the country.

MHA studying SC verdict

Ministry of Home Affairs cadre controlling authority of IAS officers is now studying verdict of the Supreme Court regarding IAS.

BUREAUCRACY

Justice Shah to retire

Justice M R Shah who was elevated to the Supreme Court on November 2, 2018 will retire after serving for over four years on May 15, 2023.

Selection panel for CBI Chief to meet today

Selection panel consisting of the Prime Minister, CJI,Leader of the Opposition is meeting this evening to select new CBI Chief.

TRAI issues order to curb Unsolicited Commercial Communication

Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) is a major source of inconvenience to the public and impinges on the privacy of individuals. On Friday, TRAI has issued a Direction to stop misuse of message templates, under Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018).

IIS Narayanan transferred to Delhi

B. Narayanan has been transferred from Guwahati and posted as DG, New Media Wing, New Delhi and to work in Election Commission. He is an IIS officer.

Ms Namchu posted as ADG, PIB, Guwahati

Ms Jane Namchu has been posted as ADG, PIB, Guwahati. She has been transferred from Kolkata where she was posted in the same capacity in PIB. She is an IIS officer.

Dharmender Rana appointed as Principal Registrar, AFT

Dharmender Rana, Additional District Judge, Delhi, has been appointed as Principal Registrar in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

Rohit Kumar Singh is also Secretary, Food & Public Distribution

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Consumer Affairs, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Food and Public Distribution up to May 27, 2023. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

L P Singh appointed as DG, NCCBM

L P Singh, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR, has been appointed as Director General, National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM), Ballabgarh, Haryana.

Palle Buchi Reddy selected as Director (Pers), WCL

Palle Buchi Reddy, GM, MCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Personnel), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on May 12, 2023. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Financial performance of RRBs reviewed on Friday

Dr. Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), chaired a meeting here on Friday as a part of symposium on Strengthening financial sustainability and operational viability of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) conducted in Pune. Also present were Additional Secretary DFS, Chairman NABARD, CGM RBI, MD/EDs of Sponsor Banks and Chairpersons of RRBs. Dr Joshi, while addressing the gathering, emphasised that Sponsor Banks, in partnership with NABARD, need to proactively handhold their respective RRBs.

M Tamilvanan appointed Deputy Director, SVPNPA

Dr M Tamilvanan has been appointed as Deputy Director (DIG level) in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad on deputation basis for a period of 5 years. He is a 2008 batch IPS of Jharkhand cadre.

C D Balaji appointed IEM of GeM & IIT, Ropar

Cadaba Devnath Balaji, ex-Distinguished Scientist (DS) & Director, ADA, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of GeM & IIT, Ropar.

T N Tiwari appointed IEM of Central Bank of India

T N Tiwari, ex-Addl. Secretary, D/o Legal Affairs, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Central Bank of India & VOCPT.

UPSC approves promotion of Sikkim cadre officers to IFS

The Union Public Service Commission has approved the Select List for promotion from State Forest Service of Sikkim Cadre to the Indian Forest Service. The order will help in filling up promotion quota vacancies available in Sikkim Cadre, of the Indian Forest Service.

Operation ‘Smile’ on, DGP, Haryana smiles

The Haryana Police have launched a month-long Operation ‘Smile’ and rescued/rehabilitated/traced over 1300 children till now. Most of these children were beggars or labourers, who were missing from the different parts of the country. The police have also successfully reunited over 540 children and 500 adults to their loved ones. The successful operation has brought a broad smile on the face of the DGP, Prashant Kumar Agrawal who said ‘we are committed to safeguard the rights of the children.’ The additional DGP OP Singh has asked to launch a massive search in the shelter homes to identify such missing children/adults.

ITS officer posted at DoT hq

Ms Kumud Jindal has been posted at AI&DIU wing of DoT headquarter. She is a JAG level ITS officer.

ITrS officers to monitor Amnesty scheme

DGFT has nominated Addl DGFTs as Nodal Officers in Zonal Offices of DGFT to monitor the Amnesty scheme for one time settlement of default in export obligation by Advance and EPCG authorization holders. They are- Anil Agrawal, New Delhi, SBS Reddy, Chennai, Hardeep Singh, Kolkata and Dr S K Bansal, Mumbai. They are Indian Trade Service officers.

CDS awards unit citation to three tri-service units

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff, conferred CDS Unit Citations award to the Strategic Forces Command, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad & 2 Para (Special Forces) for their exemplary performance for the Year 2021-22 in a ceremony held in New Delhi. The CDS unit citations award was constituted after the establishment of the Office of Chief of the Defence Staff in 2019 to boost jointness and integration in the Armed Forces.

The automation in the steel industry is the need of the hour, says Atul Bhatt, CMD

At a program organized at RINL, Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL launched ‘Open challenge program 2.0’, online. Speaking on the occasion, Atul Bhatt said that “the automation in the steel industry is the need of the hour and the scope of growth of automation and robotics is immense.

Works assigned among Addl. Commissioners of MCD

The works among Additional Commissioners in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are assigned following the grant of rank of Additional Commissioner ro Vikas tripathi, IRSEE and Amit Kumar, IRS. Accordingly, Ms Sakshi Mittal, IAS, As assigned charge of Engineering Department., including E&M and Electrical, Architect Deptt; Randhir Sahay, IRAS, gets charge of Finance, CED, including O&M, Toll Tax, Election, Horticulture; Sunil Bhadu, ITS, is assigned responsibility of P&I, Headquarter, Printing & Stationery; Ms Alka R Sharma was assigned Veterinary, Labour Welfare, Hospital Administration; Vikas Tripathi, IRSEE, will handle charge of Education & CSD and Amit Kumar Sharma, IRS, will look after Advertisement & RP Cell/Parking.

