Babus, mantris & buzz: Himanta Biswa Sarma is called PM of North-East

Himanta Biswa Sarma is called PM of North-East

Assam Chief Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma because of his influence and grip on the North Eastern States is now called Prime Minister of North-East.

Only two CECs got post retirement job !

Since Independence only two Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) enjoyed powers .While R K Trivedi and M S Gill were appointed Governors.

BUREAUCRACY

Empanelment of 1994 batch IPS in a month or two?

Empanelment of 1994 batch IPS officers to the rank of ADG in the Government of India is expected to take place in a couple of months.

Will Vice Admiral Tripathi be next Chief of Western Command?

As per information Vice Admiral DK Tripathi is likely to be next C-in - C Western Command. Presently, he is the senior most Naval officer

Will an IAS officer be new CMD NMDC ?

In the corridors of power there is a talk that an IAS officer will be appointed CMD of NMDC ? On can wait and watch.

IPS officer Anil Kumar Agarwal returns to cadre

Anil Kumar Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer.

Porwal appointed Secretary to Chief Minister in MP

Vivek Kumar Porwal has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh and assigned additional charge of Secretary, Cooperatives and Secretary, Aviation. He is a 2000 batch IAS officer.

Civil Service Board re-constituted

The CGA has re-constituted the Civil Service Board (CSB) on February 2, 2023. In the new board, Shailendra Kumar, Joint CGA will be the Chairman of the Board. Nalin K Srivastava, Jt CGA, Ms Lamboni Das, CA, Ms O. Geethalakshmi Nayar, Sr AO and Vikram Singh, AAO, have been appointed members. According to order, the role of the CBS would be limited to transfer/posting/tenure of SrAAOs, AOs, AAOs of CCAS cadre.

Mrs S Jeyanthi selected as Director (Prod), ITI Ltd

Mrs S Jeyanthi, GM, ITI Limited, has been selected for the post of Director (Production), ITI Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on February 9, 2023. As many as six persons were interviewed for the same.

Ms Vasudha Mishra re-employed as Secretary, UPSC

Ms Vasudha Mishra has been re-employed as Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the rank of Secretary on contract basis for a period of one year. She is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre.

Central deputation tenure of Sanjay Upreti extended

The central deputation tenure of Sanjay Upreti working as Financial Advisor at JS level, Border Security Force (BSF), has been extended for a period of two years beyond January 31, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IRAS officer.

G20 meetings started

G20 regional and subject specific meetings have started in India. The meetings are being held in various parts of the country. G20 conference will be held in September this year in New Delhi. Presently India is the Chairman of G20.

IDES officer promoted to SAG

Smt Bhavna Singh has been promoted to SAG in the panel year of 2016-17. She is a 1993 batch IDES officer.

Seven ICoAS transferred

As many as seven ICoAS officers have been transferred and posted to different places. Accordingly, K L Senapati has been appointed to the office of Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST, Mumbai while Chunilal Ghosh was posted to the Cost Audit Branch, MCA and Shobh Nath gets posting in the Department of Food & Public Distribution. Similarly, Kanav Dua has been appointed to the office of Chief Adviser Cost; Bhushan M Nirpase to Chief Adviser Cost office; Manoj Kumar to DGTR, Department of Commerce and Harsh Joshi was posted to CGST Audit, Pune.





Justice AK Singh recommended for CJ of Tripura HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge, Jharkhand High Court, as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.



Ms. Justice Sabina recommended for CJ of HP HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Ms. Justice Sabina, Judge, Himachal Pradesh High Court, as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

