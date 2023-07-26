Babus, mantris & buzz: High Command asks Gehlot to resolve the crisis?

Is this the reason as to why new Parliament building was not handed over?

It is said that the new building of the Parliament faced the heavy rain fury in the first week of July. Rain water was reportedly dipping in the hall. And this has reportedly postponed the handing over of new building to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

High Command asks Gehlot to resolve the crisis?

Sources said that the Congress high command is keeping an eye on the political development of Rajasthan's activities but it has reportedly asked Ashok Gehlot to overcome the crisis.

Parliament session unlikely to run

The current monsoon session of Parliament will not run smoothly. Congress led Opposition and BJP led NDA are blaming each other for impasse and no body is ready to accept the middle path.

BUREAUCRACY

Will Sivanaga be Member CBIC ?

Sivanaga Kumari is likely to be appointed new Member of CBIC. Sivanaga is a 1988 batch IRS (C&CE) officer.

Ms Sampat Meena to be Additional Director in CBI

Sampat Meena is being promoted to the rank of Additional Director in CBI by this month end. She is a 1994 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Will Amarjeet Singh and Sundareshan be new Members of SEBI ?

Names of two EDs of the CBI Amarjeet Singh and V S Sundareshan are doing the rounds for three post of two full-time members of the SEBI.

Dr Sadhna Shankar quits Indian Revenue Service

Dr Sadhna Shanker, Principal DGIT, HRD, CBDT, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service of Income Tax cadre.

Centre amends rule related to IAS, IPS, IFoS officers ending States’ intervention

The Central Government has amended rules related to the retirement benefits of IAS, IPS and IFoS pensioners. The centre has empowered itself to act against the officers even without the reference from the State Government. If the retired officers are found guilty of grave misconduct or convicted for a serious crime, the centre is free to act against them and withhold or withdraw their pensions. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said a ‘grave misconduct’ includes communication or disclosure of any document or information mentioned in the Official Secrets Act and a ‘serious crime’ includes any crime involving an offence under the Official Secrets Act.

No proposal under consideration to constitute 8th Pay commission

-The government has clarified that there is no proposal under consideration for the constitution of eighth pay commission for central government employees. This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Jai Prakash Dwividi only Board level contender for CMD, WCL

Jai Prakash Dwivedi, Director (Technical), WCL, appears to be a lone Board level candidate for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL).

Two Members of NHAI under CVC radar ?

Two Members, who were inducted in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), are understood to be under the radar of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), due to various irregularities.

15 ITS officers get new postings

15 ITS officers have been given new postings as Director. Among them 3 officers are posted at the Hq as Director in different units. They are - Sunil Kumar Lakhera, Hemendra Sharma and Rakesh Kumar Tiwari. Similarly, Lakhan Singh Meena will join Rajasthan LSA, Vineet Verma, UP, East LSA, Dilip Singh Aswar MP LSA, Jayant Kole, WB LSA, Rajinder Kumar Dawra, Punjab LSA, Rakesh Kumar Tondar and Neelesh Srivastava, Haryana LSA, Abhay Kumar J&K LSA, Subhash Chandra Karol, Sikkim LSA, Ravinder Singh, TEC, Delhi, Arpita Tripathi, BSNL and Abhishek Singh Chauhan, Mumbai, LSA.

Raghav Chandra invited to Bhutan

Retired IAS officer and author Raghav Chandra (MP 1982) has been invited by the Royal Kingdom of Bhutan as a Speaker for their International Literature Festival, Bhutan Echoes, for his book Kali’s Daughter, August 3-7, 2023.

Last date extended for Adviser to ED, ADB, Manila

Last date to receive nominations to fill up the post of Adviser to Executive Director (ED), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Manila, Philippines (DS/Director level) for a period of three years under the Department of Economic Affairs, has been extended up to July 31.

Three-day conclave of IAS association, Chhattisgarh Chapter concludes

The three-day IAS conclave, held by IAS Association, Chhattisgarh Chapter concluded the other day. R Prasanna, the Secretary of the association informed that the event was presided over by the Chief Minister of the State. The Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, was also present along with ACS Subrat Sahoo. The President of the IAS Association, Manoj Pingua, briefed the gathering about the 3 day event. The Chief Secretary told the IAS Officers of the State to look for final deliverable in their actions. The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering and focused on the accessibility part of the officers. The event was attended by around 100 IAS Officers.

Debadatta Chand appointed NE Director, NICL

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), Bank of Baroda, has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL).



Abhijit Phukon nominated Director, Exim Bank

Abhijit Phukon, Economic Advisor, Department of Financial Services has been nominated as Director on the board of Export Import Bank of India (Exim Bank).





