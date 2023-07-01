Babus, mantris & buzz: Have PM, HM and RM cancelled programmes of July 3?

Have PM, HM and RM cancelled programmes of July 3?

Informed sources said that the Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Raksha Mantri Raj Nath Singh have cancelled scheduled programmes for July 3.

Will Shiv Prakash be Vice President of BJP?

In the organizational changes Shiv Prakash is likely to be appointed new Vice President of the BJP.

Sunil Bansal to be ‘Sah Karyavah’ in BJP

Grapevine has it that Sunil Bansal is being appointed ‘Sah Karyavah’ during the ensuing reorganization of the BJP.

BUREAUCRACY

Shiv Das Meena is next CS of Tamil Nadu

Shiv Das Meena has been appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. He had worked earlier with the present CM when he was Mayor and Dy CM. Meena is a 1989 batch IAS officer but last in the batch.

(We Said this on March 14, 2023)

Shankar Jiwal is new DGP, Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Government has, on Thursday, appointed Shankar Jiwal as the new Director General of Police (DGP). He is a 1990 batch IPS officer. The incumbent head of the Police Force, Dr C Sylendra Babu is retiring on Friday. The state Government had sent a Proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with a panel of IPS officers. The UPSC convened a meeting of Empanelment Committee. The committee Shortlisted a panel of the officers and submitted it back to the state Government. From the panel, the Government has appointed Shankar Jiwal as the new DGP.

(We said this on May 8 and June 2, 2023)

Usha Sharma gets six months extension in Rajasthan as Chief Secretary

Ms Usha Sharma ,Chief Secretary Rajasthan has been given six months extension in service beginning July 1. She is 1985 batch IAS officer.

Will Nalin Shinghal get extension as CMD, BHEL?

In the process of selection of new Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), there is a possibility that the present incumbent Nalin Shinghal can get extension. After a long gap, BHEL has posted profit.

Mrs Durgapal to CG,CA

Mrs Anuradha Joshi Durgapal will be new Controller General of Communication Accounts(CG,CA) from July 1. Presently she is working as Advisor(Finance) in the ministry of communication, Mrs Durgapal is an IP&TA&FS officer. She is a HAG+.officer.

IRS officer to join Haryana govt

Siddharth Jain is set to join the Haryana government on deputation for a period of four years. He has been placed in the state as the Vice President, Business Intelligence & Fraud Analytics (BIFA) in GSTN. He is a 2013 batch IRS(C&CE) officer.

Candidates of State PSEs & Pvt Sector to be considered as non-internal candidates

Candidates from State Public Sector Enterprises and the private sector subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria will also be considered as non-internal candidates along with the candidates of other public sector enterprises for a period of five years with effect from June 10, 2021.

Group ‘A’ officers & Armed Forces, PS Banks to be considered as non-internal candidates

The Group ‘A’ officers of the Central Government including All India Services (AIS) & Armed Forces of India and officers in equivalent rank/ grade from Public Sector Banks/ Financial Institutions/ Autonomous Bodies, etc. subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria will also be considered as non-internal candidates.

Md Ali appointed Advisor, Finance, DoT

After promotion to HAG+ Md Shahbaz Ali has been appointed as Advisor, Finance at DoT from July 1. He is an IP&TA&FS officer.

Six internal candidates to be interviewed for Director (ISP) & Director (P), BHEL today

Six internal candidates including three EDs and three GMs are being interviewed for two different posts of Director (ISP) and Director (Power), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at the selection meetings being held on June 30, 2023. They are: Ms Bani Verma, ED/EDN & TBSG; Mr K S Murthy, ED/COM; Mr. Praveen Kishore, ED/PSER; S M Ramanathan, GM I/c - Trichy; Jitendra Das, GM & Head/ IPM-IS; Alok Kumar Singhal, GM & Head/Law. All these are common candidates for these two posts.

D K Mittal is Independent Director NDTV

Dinesh Kumar Mittal an IAS officer from the 1977 batch. NDTV has has been appointed as a non-executive independent director on the company's board for two years.

Big rejig of IPS officers in Kerala soon?

After IAS reshuffle in Kerala, big IPS rejig is on the cards. Recently many senior Police officers, including those holding Director General (DG) rank have retired. The Kerala Government has recently appointed Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb as the new Director General of Police (DGP). Two DG level officers B Sandhya and S Anandakrishnan retired in May while the outgoing DGP Anil Kant will have last day in office on Friday. . Another DG level officer Tomin Thachankary will hang his boots in July. According to the sources, a big reshuffle involving senior IPS officers is on the cards. After the elevation of Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb, now for the third time in a row, the state will have a non-Kerala officer as its police chief. He is a native of Andhra Pradesh. Before Anil Kant, Loknath Behera was the DGP.

Uttarakhand to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) soon?

After Goa, Uttarakhand could be the second and first state in recent past to reportedly implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Uttarakhand Government had constituted an expert committee on the implementation of UCC and the committee held its last meeting recently. The committee is going to submit its report soon. Goa is the only state where a uniform civil code is followed. After India annexed Goa in the year 1867, the existing Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 was not altered. It applies to all the Goans living in the state . However, experts are divided on whether a state has the power to bring a law on uniform civil code.

Two posts of Members are vacant in TRAI

The regulatory body TRAI is facing a shortage of members. Out of four it has presently two members. Remaining two posts are vacant.

P K Upadhyay joins as Member, AAPML

P K Upadhyay from ICoAS has joined as Member Adjudicating Authority, Prevention of Money Laundering.The process to select two more Members Administration and Legal has now started.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)