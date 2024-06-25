Babus, mantris & buzz: Has Modi brought ‘Political bomb’ from Italy?

Has Modi brought ‘Political bomb’ from Italy?

It is heard from reliable sources that PM Narendra Modi has brought some ‘Political bomb’ from Italy. Everybody knows India’s political connection with Italy. One can wait and watch.

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to be Leader of Opposition?

Indications are that Rahul Gandhi is not going to be Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He would remain a guiding force only.

BUREAUCRACY

Secretary level reshuffle likely

The Government of India (GoI) is likely to see a major reshuffle of Secretaries. As per sources, more than a dozen secretaries would be affected, if reshuffle takes place.

Will Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth head Southern Command?

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth is likely to succeed Lt Gen Ajay Kumar Singh as head of the Southern Command in the first week of July.

Interview for CMD SBI on June 29

Now interview by the BBB for the key post of CMD SBI will take place on June 29. Last month interview had been postponed.

NEET UGC-Net row: How many heads will roll?

After the shunting out to the DG, NTA, the government may remove some more officers. The CBI has also filed an FIR in this case. Now the question is -whose head will roll in the ministry of education?

Dr Santanu Kumar Agrahari, is PS to Social Justice Minister

Dr Santanu Kumar Agrahari, IAS, 2012 Jharkhand cadre, is the PS to Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar.

Mishra is PS and Marathe is OSD to Pradhan

IAS officer Laxminarayan Mishra is PS to HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Omkar Marathe is the OSD.

Sachin Shinde is PS to Rijju

Sachin Shinde 2008 batch IAS officer of UT cadre is PS to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijju.

Bansod is PS to Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Niraj Kumar Bansod is the PS to Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. He is 2008 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

Who is PS and OSD to Defence Minister?

IAS officer Alok Tiwari is the PS to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Krishnendra Pratap Singh and Prabhat Kumar Tripathi are his OSDs.

Gopal Baglay accredited High Commissioner to Nauru

Gopal Baglay, presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner to the Republic of Nauru, with residence in Canberra. He is a 1992 batch IFS officer.

SK Rath exits race for Member (Non-Life), IRDA

SK Rath, General Manager, General Insurance Corporation of India Limited (GIC Re), has officially withdrawn from the race for the post of Member (Non-Life) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA).

Peeyush Kumar returns to parent cadre

Peeyush Kumar, Additional Secretary Commerce & Industry, has been given repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of Government of Andhra Pradesh. He is a 1997 batch IAS officer.

U C Tripathy posted as Additional Secretary to Odisha CM

Umesh Chandra Tripathy, OFS (SAG), currently posted as FA cum Additional Secretary, Steel & Mines, is transferred and posted as Addl Secretary in the Office of Chief Minister, Odisha.

Chitrasen Roul posted as Addl Secretary to CM, Odisha

Chitrasen Roul, OAS (SAG), currently posted as Additional Secretary, Works Department, has been shifted and posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, Odisha.

Niraj Kumar empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Niraj Kumar Bansod has been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary and Equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre.

High-Level Committee of Experts constituted to ensure fair conduct of exams

Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur will be the Chairman, while Dr. Randeep Guleria, former Director, AIIMS Delhi; Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad; Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras; Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat; Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi are Members and Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education is Member Secretary.

P S Kharola assigned addl charge of DG, NTA

Pradeep Singh Kharola, CMD, India Trade Promotion Organization, has been assigned additional charge of the post of Director General (DG), National Testing Agency (NTA), Ministry of Education. He is a 1985 batch former IAS officer of Karnataka cadre. The services of Subodh Kumar Singh, DG, NTA, have been placed on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel & Training.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)