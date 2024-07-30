Babus, mantris & buzz: GoI to hold ‘World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly’ in Oct

GoI to hold ‘World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly’ in Oct

The Government of India will be hosting the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA)-2024 from October 15 to October 24, at New Delhi.

K Kailashnathan is now Lt Governor of Puducherry

K Kailashnathan, one of the trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been appointed as Lt Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. Former 1979 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre K Kailashnathan had been Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi. Kailashnathan, Chief Principal Secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stepped down on June 30 after holding the post for more than a decade after his retirement.

BUREAUCRACY

17 IPS officers retiring in July

As many as 16 IPS officers of various cadres and batches are retiring in July 2024. They are: Dr B Sriniwas UT, Sunil Kumar Gautam and Dependra Pathak of UT cadre; R B Brahmbhatt and S G Trivedi of Gujarat; Shaik Darvesh Saheb of Kerala; S K Jha of MP cadre; B Radhika and Lalit Das of Odisha cadre; Nina Singh, Srinivas Rao Janga, Rajendra Kumar of Rajasthan; A K Viswanathan of Tamil Nadu; Tanuja Srivastava, Sunil Kumar Gupta, AshtaBhuja Prasad Singh, Ruchita Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh.

Will Chahal be new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra?

There are strong rumours in Maharashtra that I S Chahal may be appointed new Chief Secretary before the code of conduct is imposed. Present Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik may be appointed State Election Commissioner for a period of Five years. This rumour has spread when the name of Nitin Kareer outgoing Chief Secretary did not find favour in the Cabinet meeting. Chahal is a 1989 batch IAS officer.

Dr Jerath relieved to join Principal Bench, CAT

Dr Sumeet Jerath, Administrative Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Guwahati Bench, has been relieved to join CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi, on August 1, 2024. He is 1985 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Rakesh Asthana is Special Monitor NHRC

Rakesh Asthana has been appointed Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He is a former 1984 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre.

J V Bhairavia sent to CAT, Ahmedabad Bench

Jayesh V Bhairavia, Judicial Member, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Kolkata Bench, Kolkata. been transferred to CAT, Ahmedabad Bench, Ahmedabad, with effect from August 1, 2024.

Two IRS officers posted as Additional SP, NIA

Two IRS (C&IT) officers have been posted as Additional SP, NIA on deputation, basis for a period of three years. They are: Rathod Krunal Chimanbhai, 2016 batch and Pavan Kumar Meena, 2017 batch.

Abhas Katra Singh appointed as OSD to Ashwini Vaishnav

Abhas Katra Singh has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for I&B, Railways. He is a 2012 batch IPoS officer.

Seven ITS officers transferred

The DoT has transferred seven ITS officers. Accordingly, Nalli Sujatha, Kulwinder Kumar, Mahendra Kumar Yadav, N Murali and Yogendra Kumar Singh will join BSNL while S Parthiban has been transferred to Gujarat LSA and Khushwant Rai goes to J&K LSA.

Four IRS officers posted as Under Secretary in CBIC

Four IRS(C&IT) officers have been posted as Under Secretary in CBIC. They are: Raushan Kumar, Ms Lavanya Gupta, Dilmil Singh Soach and Sanjala Sharma. All these officers will be on deputation for a period of three years.

Prashant Kumar to join GSTN

Prashant Kumar, a 2011 batch IRS(C&IT) officer, will join GST Network as Vice President on deputation basis for a period of five years.

IRS officer appointed as Executive VP, GSTN

Pramod Kumar will join the GST Network as Executive Vice President. He is a 2005 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)