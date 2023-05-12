Babus, mantris & buzz: Future of Santosh depends on Karnataka poll results?

Future of Santosh depends on Karnataka poll results?

In BJP Headquarters talk is that future of B L Santosh Organising Secretary depends on the poll results of Karnataka. Santosh hails from Karnataka.

Congress to win in Jullandhar ?

It is said that the Congress is winning the Jullandhar Lok Sabha seat. This time Aap and the BJP are losing.

Who will be Haryana DGP in August?

Who will be new DGP of Haryana? Insiders say that either the present DGP P K Agrawal will six months extension or Shatrujeet Kapur 1990 batch IPS officer will take over as DGP.

Who will be Judge SC from MP quota?

Two Judges in the Supreme Court are to be appointed in a couple of months. In judicial circles there is curiosity as to who will make it from MP –Justice R S Jha Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court or Justice Satish Sharma Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court ?.

Tenure of Kumar Ravikant Singh as PS to Pankaj Chaudhary extended

The deputation tenure of Kumar Ravikant Singh working as Private Secretary to Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS for Finance, has been extended till the period on co-terminus basis. He is a 2008 batch IAS officer of UP cadre.

Tenure of Prashant Kumar Jha as OSD to Dr Jitendra Singh extended

The deputation tenure of Prashant Kumar Jha working as Officer on Special Duty to Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS for S&T has been extended till the period on co-terminus basis. He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Tenure of Rakesh Kumar Pandey as Director, MHA extended

The deputation tenure of Rakesh Kumar Pandey working as Director in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been extended upto May 13, 2023. He is a 2003 batch IDAS officer.

Vacancy of CMD, Power Grid advertised

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has advertised a vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited arising on January 1, 2024.

Last date to fill vacancy in Washington DC located Indian embassy extended

The Government has extended the deadline to receive applications to fill the post of Minister (Economic) in the Economic Wing, Embassy of India, Washington DC, USA (JS level) for a period of three years under Department of Economic Affairs. The last date of receiving the applications has been extended to June 7.

10 candidates short-listed for Director (Pers), WCL

As many as 10 candidates have been short-listed to be interviewed on May 12, 2023, for the post of Director (Personnel), Western Coalfields Limited (WCL). Short-listed candidates are: Hemant Sharad Pande, GM, SECL; Palle Buchi Reddy, GM, MCL; Vinay Sehgal, GM, ECL; P Narendra Kumar, GM, WCL; Dillip Kumar Behera, GM, BCCL; Bdiyut Saha, GM, BCCL; Samiran Sinha Ray, GM, NTPC Ltd; Dr Vilas Vinayakrao Zode, CGM, HPCL; Anjan Kumar Mishra, Addl GM, Defence Production and Harminder Mohan Bareja, Senior VP, HR, Ion Exchange India Ltd.

N Senthil Kumar selected for Director (Pipe), IOCL

N Senthil Kumar, ED, IOCL, has been selected for the post of Director (Pipelines), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board meeting. As many as eight persons were interviewed for the same.

Post of CMD, KRCL advertised

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has advertised the vacancy of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) arising January 1, 2024.

IRS officer appointed DS in Tribal Ministry

Ms Raji NS has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the ministry of tribal under Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years. She is a 2013 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Ashutosh Kumar will join Skill Development Ministry

Ashutosh Kumar will join the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship under CSS for a period of four years. He is a 2013 batch IRS-C&IT officer.

Five IAS officers get new responsibilities in MP

Five IAS officers have been handed over new responsibilities in MP. Raghvendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as PS, Mineral Resources Department, while Navneet Mohan Kothari is now MD, MP Industrial Development Corporation and ex-officio Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and Manish Singh will take over as OSD-cum-Commissioner, Public Relations (PR) and MD, Madhya Pradesh Madhyam with additional charge of MD, MP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Besides, Nikunj Kumar Srivastava has been relieved of the additional charge of PS, Mineral Resources and Vivek Kumar Porwal, Secretary, CM and Secretary, Co-operative, will also handle the charge of Secretary, PR.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is also Secretary, Textiles

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Textiles up to May 23, 2023. He is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre.

P K Jha appointed IEM of Indian Optel Ltd

Prashant Kumar Jha, former IFoS officer of telangana and ex-PCCF and HoFF, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of Indian Optel Ltd. and DBG Bank.

M L Meena appointed IEM of DGH & BGV Bank

Madan Lal Meena, former IAS officer and ex-DG, CAPART, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of DGH & BGV Bank.

Arun Kumar recommended as Judge in Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of Arun Kumar, an advocate, as Judge in the Allahabad High Court.

4 IPS officers in Haryana promoted to SSP rank

Four IPS officers of the 2010 batch in Haryana have been promoted to SSP rank. They are: Sulochana Gajraj, Sangeeta Kalia, Rajesh Duggal and Surendra Pal Singh.

Vikash Anand moved as Director, Electrical Engineering (RS), Railway Board

Vikash Anand has been transferred from Eastern Railway to Railway Board and posted as Director, Electrical Engineering (RS), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Anurag Agarwal appointed Director, NATGRID

Anurag Agarwal, Director(Electrical), Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has been selected for deputation to National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi, as Director for a period of five years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) officer.

Ajay Kumar appointed CBE, Eastern Railway

Ajay Kumar, who is presently posted in Eastern Railway, has been appointed as Chief Bridge Engineer (CBE) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Md Khan appointed DIG-cum-CSC, SCR

Md Shadab Zb Khan, who is returning from deputation to the Ministry of Minority affairs, has been transferred to South Central Railway (SCR) and posted as Deputy Inspector General-cum-Chief Security Commissioner (DIG-cum-CSC). He is an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) officer.

